Small Cap Value Report (Tue 6 Mar 2018) - LUCE, BEG, LOOP, HEAD
Hi, it's Paul here.
Apologies for the delay. Somewhat later than usual, here is Tuesday's SCVR.
Let's start with the biggest percentage faller of the day, which must be a profit warning.
Luceco (LON:LUCE)
Share price: 50p (down 35.7% today, at market close)
No. shares: 160.8m
Market cap: £80.4m
Trading update (profit warning)
Luceco, the manufacturer and distributor of high quality and innovative LED lighting products, wiring accessories and portable power products, is today issuing the following update.
I am not familiar with this company. Thankfully, Graham wrote about it 3 times last year, so I'll get up to speed first by reading his 3 articles. I'll summarise them below;
Oct 2016 - floated by Numis on the full UK stock market, at 130p per share. Selling shareholders cashed out £67.1m-worth of existing shares (before costs). The link to the left is to its prospectus. A further £22m (net of costs) was raised to reduce existing borrowings.
3 Apr 2017 - very strong results for 2016 were announced. Adjusted operating profit up 53% to £17.6m. Strong outlook statement too.
11 Sep 2017 - strong interim results, with operating profit up 25% to £9.0m. Full year outlook in line with market expectations. Net debt £26m.
15 Dec 2017 - this is when things started going wrong - a profit warning. Gross margin weakness is blamed, and the financial controller resigned over the apparent error of not spotting it sooner. Forex & commodity prices are the underlying causes. Profit guidance for 2017 reduced by 21% to £13.2m (profit after tax). CEO sold 2m shares a few weeks before this profit warning!
It's interesting to look at the chart, and see that the best strategy in this case, would have been to sell immediately on the first profit warning. We've discussed that a lot in the past, and I am having a quick re-read (highly recommended) of Stockopedia's brilliant 2016 study of 245 small cap profit warnings.
The overwhelming conclusion of this data-driven study, was that selling immediately on a profit warning, has been statistically the right thing to do, on average. This chart says it all;
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Luceco plc offers a range of brands, including Luceco, BG Electrical, Masterplug and Ross. The Company's products include Luxpanel, Epsilon and ambient lighting. Luceco light emitting diode (LED) lighting provides commercial and domestic lighting solutions. BG Electrical is a wiring accessory manufacturing brand, which serves electrical trade and specifiers. BG Electrical's products include White Rounded Edge, Nexus Flaplate Screwless, Nexus Metal, Nexus Storm, Nexus Grid and Metal Clad. Masterplug supplies portable power equipment through do-it-yourself (DIY) outlets and street retailers. Masterplug offers products under various categories, including indoor power, such as plugs and adaptors, sockets, chargers and cables; outdoor power, such as case reel, weatherproof box and extension leads, and workpower, such as trailing sockets, inline connectors, cassette reels and cable reels. Ross offers a range of audio visual and home entertainment products. more »
Begbies Traynor Group plc is a business recovery and property services consultancy. The Company's segments include insolvency and restructuring, and property. It provides services from a network of the United Kingdom locations through two operating divisions: Begbies Traynor and Eddisons. Begbies Traynor is an independent business recovery practice that handles corporate appointments, serving the mid-market and smaller companies. It provides insolvency, restructuring and consultancy services to businesses, their professional advisors and financial institutions. Eddisons is a national firm of chartered surveyors, delivering transactional and advisory services to owners and occupiers of commercial property, investors and financial institutions. It provides professional services, such as business rescue options, advisory options, forensic accounting and investigations, corporate and commercial finance, personal insolvency solutions and services to banking, legal and accounting sectors. more »
Headlam Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the marketing, supply and distribution of a range of floorcovering products. The Company's operations are focused on providing customers, principally independent floorcovering retailers and contractors, with a range of floorcovering products supported by a next day delivery service. The Company operates through 56 operating segments in the United Kingdom and five operating segments in Continental Europe. Each operating segment is a trading operation aligned to the sales, marketing, supply and distribution of floorcovering products. The Company's activities and facilities are located throughout the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Its business in France operates from approximately two distribution centers and over 20 service centers, and the businesses in Switzerland and the Netherlands each operate from a single distribution center. more »
- « Previous
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
72 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul
I would also be interested on your view on Revolution Bars
In reply to andrea34l, post #50
Andrea, I agree with everything you said. I want to buy shares with positive trading updates. One of my golden rules is that I never buy more of a losing share (average down). I always think of investor Paul Tudor Jones' “Losers Average Losers” photo. Best wishes with your investing!
In reply to runthejoules, post #3
Would love to read Paul's view on Yu which was floated two years ago at 185p a share. It is one of those fairy tale stock market stories which is hard to believe. The founder used to run a chain of care homes and found himself being screwed by his energy suppliers. So he researched the energy supply industry to find a better deal and decided that he could do a better job of supplying energy to SMEs. Since then Yu's share price has risen more than six fold.
In reply to mammyoko, post #26
Hi mammyoko,
Should holders of LUCECO LON:LUCE draw any comfort from your feeling that the "CEO is primarily incompetent and only secondarily untrustworthy." ?
I would definitey be a seller if he were primarily untrustworthy and only secondarily incompetent.
On a more serious note: I don't see this business as anything other than a supplier of basically commodity products and will not be able to maintain high margins.
Bonitabeach
No position.
In reply to DarwenLad, post #55
That's the sort of thing that people should get OBE's for IMO. I missed out on Yu but what a story, and a prime example of how, without the cronyism, capitalism can and should work.
In reply to Bonitabeach, post #56
Hi Bonitabeach
Re Luceco (LON:LUCE) - I was only trying to make the point that I don't think this is Quindell or Globo. That's purely on the basis that insiders (or ex-insiders) continue to hold around 50% of the shares. If this was a similar fraud this wouldn't be the case.
You appear to be right on the margins as they are forecasting the PBT% to fall to 8.5% in 2018 (£12m x 100/80 / £168.6m x 1.05).
Maybe... Paul Scott was the people we met along the way.
In reply to wildshot, post #49
I hope admin will clarify the whole situation and process and perhaps step in to provide clearer guidance and stick to it.
All the best
In reply to mercury61, post #60
It's never that rigid. Both Paul and Graham will look at what interests them with an emphasis on small caps. Graham commented on BH yesterday after all. Depends on what they know, what they have thoughts about and what they think might interest readers.
Works for me.
For today, I think that the Luceco (LON:LUCE) and EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) is probably the most interesting situation. No clarity elsewhere, and clearly some readers are, or have been, holders (I've never held). That said, no detailed recent accounts and if Paul has no detailed knowledge, he may not feel that he can add much apart from a general comment about profit warnings. I'm still mulling. Statements aren't really that bad. But Luceco (LON:LUCE) is really just an electrical/building material supplier. Creditors/debtors/stock are a bit high. Can we trust the numbers? What on earth could they have been doing to justify capitalising costs in their industry? What will the new Finance man do when he drills into the full details of the reality behind the numbers?
In reply to DarwenLad, post #55
Graham viewed Yu (LON:YU.) on 29th Jan and was generally very positive, although believed it was fully priced.
- Revenue grew 300% and operating costs grew less than 50%, so positive leverage, the impact of own gas transportation has also not had an impact yet. Is an operating margin of 10% possible?
- Current FY18 revenue expectations are £75m, the guidance indicates (ahead market c.+10% ish) £80-85m potentially. Post-it note calculation on EPS would be around 40p (vs. exp. 25p).
- If FY18 EPS is 40p, the fwd PE would be around 32, which seems reasonable.
- much of the PE expansion (doubled from 25 to 50) since Sept has been on barely revised FY18 expectations, this is the issue with just having one broker estimate.
- the H2 for FY saw a basic EPS of 9p, this is a 250% rise from H1 of 3.8p, so we have EPS momentum
I have top sliced today as we're up significantly from the Feb'18 dip. I will add on any consolidations and sell out completely only if EPS momentum decreases
(disclosure i hold)
Just a general comment about statements and responses on this board. I had always, and still do, hold it in high regard - generally speaking! I thought that we could avoid the spats and mindless comments found elsewhere. I am sure that Paul etc can clearly define what companies, sectors, company sizes he covers together with very useful general comments about the economy, macro situations like internationalization of companies justifying valuations which under previous circumstances on a conventional basis would have been outrageous. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) comes to mind; another is Craneware (LON:CRW) which is topical today here. All in all I feel richer in knowledge and less so in judgement - my fault - for being a receiver from Paul and Co and a sharer of comments by contributors. So lets collect all our toys together, bring them back into the pram and share our very considerable mutual knowledge and insight. Jonthetourist and RedRichmond, shake hands and return to the fold without abuse, disruptive behaviour etc? Please
In reply to ridavies, post #63
Who are you, admin or something???
Joking ridavies - trying to help cut the tension.
Clearly, we are all lost without Paul!
I second request for Luceco (LON:LUCE) please - whilst it would be wrong to say I am a happy holder (distinctly unhappy actually!), credit due to management for clarity of the reporting (which is why I am not on the crook side of the fence).
Comments noted re not going after profit warnings or falling knives in general. Even if I think I know better, I think it is worth giving it a couple of days to let the price action resolve.
On the bright side, losing money is a far more effective way of having the learning stick than reading an article (which is why I am not averaging down - lost money doing that already!!)
In reply to ridavies, post #63
Paul frequently does remind us exactly what sectors & market cap range he covers.
Also, when he strays outside the market cap range, he also explains why.
Further thoughts on Luceco (LON:LUCE)
When they sold the Ross business in China last year, stock had to be independently revalued at approximately half book.
Profit estimate for full year implies a very small profit in the second half.
Unclear whether the problem is across all their divisions or concentrated in one or two. Important to remember it's only about 25% LED.
I get the feeling that this was rushed out when the new CFO realised the scale of the issues and the figures we have been given are those he has worked out so far
.PS I suspect that I would be sending someone out to China to check very carefully on the stock held there. Maybe they have already done it and it is safe to rely on current numbers.
I think Paul created a rod for his own back inviting requests every day. The pressure on both him and Graham to constantly produce in-depth analysis to demand must be taking its toll. Maybe it's time to consider reverting to them writing about whatever takes their fancy and not be afraid to keep it short and sweet sometimes rather than toiled over.
In reply to JamesrWilson1989, post #18
Headlam (LON:HEAD) ? Now who would that 'large customer' be do we think? Carpetright? Or do they supply some other sheds? If it's Carpetright I wouldn't expect a significant improvement soon. And the UK consumer is likely to be under pressure for most of this year unless we see wages pick up. Good solid business but the impact of this might take 12 months to work through.
Shall we adjourn and come back for the Interims or take a punt that today's reaction was overdone?
Hi,
Looking at the reader requests, somewhat belatedly,
Yu (LON:YU.) - a spectacular share price rise. I missed this one completely. I don't understand this sector (provision of utilities), so it's not something I can add any insights on, unfortunately.
OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) - there seems an almost constant stream of updates about contract wins. I'll wait for some hard numbers though, as it's too speculative for me at this stage.
Headlam (LON:HEAD) - this seems to have had the most requests, so I'll take a look at this.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - (I'm long) looks OK to me, so I'll circle back to this at some point. The accounting issues are pretty irrelevant I think - indeed the onerous lease provision will actually boost future reported profits, so could be seen as positive. Roll-out of new branches going well (exceeding initial targets), almost debt-free. Current trading of -2% LFLs is a bit disappointing. Good to see new CEO & COO being focused (by the Chairman) on improving their food offering. This is key, and a big opportunity in my view. They already have big footfall, but if they could fill the bars with diners during the day, then a lot of upside - high margin sales, with little to no additional fixed costs. This share is woefully misunderstood by the stock market - we can buy now at under 150p, when a cash bidder was turned away at 203p quite recently. So the valuation clearly doesn't make sense. I am very confident this is likely to be a big win, but no idea when - patience needed.
LoopUp (LON:LOOP) - good results, but crazily expensive now, in my view.
Regarding Luceco (LON:LUCE) and their BG Electrical brand, 2-3 years ago I bought some universal sockets for my flat in Spain so that guests could use EU, UK and suitable US appliances without adapters. Such sockets are necessarily not covered by the BS testing regime, but it should be quite possible to make something as safe as a typical EU socket and safer than using adapters. On fitting I discovered that plugging in a UK plug was extremely hard and pulling it out destroyed the socket. All of the ones I bought were the same due to a design / manufacturing / quality control fault. I find it impossible to believe they had not had enough returns to realise the problem. Naturally I would never risk buying anything marked BG Electrical.
I notice that the BG Electrical brand is currently sold by Kingfisher (B&Q and Screwfix). I don't really understand their positioning - generally more expensive than LAP for products that are inferior on paper (e.g. single pole vs double pole switches) and only 25% cheaper than MK who are better on paper, look nicer and have some kind of reputation to uphold. Their brass / non white sockets look more differentiated.
Another brand Masterplug have long been an expensive but average quality product mostly sold in DIY shops, but with some reputation for RCD plugs.
Overall, I would say their wiring accessories brands may be overly dependent on a structurally declining and cyclical DIY market plus the fashion for brass etc. sockets.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #69
Paul,
Your commments on Ed's excellent analysis of profit warnings prompts me to ask whether you or Ed have ever analysed profit upgrades in the same way? Should one (statistically) always buy immediately on a profit upgrade?
In reply to leoleo73, post #70
Just to add, I recently bought some Luceco dimmable LED bulbs, they did dim but made a buzzing noise. Returned them and bought Philips dimmable LED bulbs and they work very well, although more expensive.
I'd originally bought much cheaper LED bulbs that were dimmable, but made a louder noise than Luceco. These worked fine in non-dimming locations though.
The Luceco bulbs weren't cheap and it was disappointing that they didn't perform better.