Small Cap Value Report (Tue June 5 2018) - GHH, QUIZ, CAR, GBG, ALT, VNET
Morning all.
Many results statements are out this morning, plus a few AGM updates.
The most interesting ones for me are:
- Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)
- QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)
- Carclo (LON:CAR)
- GB (LON:GBG)
- Altitude (LON:ALT)
- Vianet (LON:VNET)
3pm edit: Substituted Vianet into the list, in response to reader requests. Cheers!
Graham
Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)
- Share price: 1367.5p (+2%)
- No. of shares: 24.5 million
- Market cap: £335 million
This is a high-quality AIM stock which I haven't been paying enough attention to in the last couple of years. It tends to fly under the radar because it generally performs well, doesn't attract controversy and pushes out decent results year in and year out.
It's in the field of photonics - lasers for industrial purposes, fiber optics components, and other light-related technologies and applications.
Today's headline results are as follows: revenues up 6.6%, PBT up 11.6%. Expectations for the full year are in line with management expectations.
Some acquisitions contributed to the revenue growth; a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation by me says that the organic revenue growth was 1.4%.
The company's long-term progress is illustrated by its dividend stream. Aside from taking a break in 2009/2010, it has paid a beautifully rising stream of dividends all the way back to 1998.
One particular metric from today's report which really jumps out at me is that on a constant currency basis, the order book is up 36% compared to a year ago. Probably not all of that is organic growth but even so, it strikes me that the outlook must be a rosy one, with that sort of growth rate in orders.
Overall group strategy is based on R&D, Diversification and "Moving up the Value Chain":
G&H seeks to move up the value chain to more complex sub-assemblies and systems through leveraging its excellence in materials and components, and by providing photonic design and engineering solutions for our customers. This will enable G&H to transition from a components supplier to a solutions provider. A significant proportion of our business in the Aerospace & Defence market now…
Another vote for Driver (LON:DRV) please - I see one of the brokers has upgraded earnings this morning by +13% for both 2018 and 2019. This is largely due to margin improvement from increased depute resolution. Thanks Ian
In reply to john2, post #12
Sorry John. My bad - fat thumb pulled up the wrong Berkeley. No Uranium under central London real estate so far as I’m aware.
Gus.
Morning Graham. Please can I second the motion for you to run your rule over Vianet (LON:VNET) in which I have a small long position. I was impressed by the tone of the results statement today with plenty of optimism, impressive margins and a contract with a global coffee company. I know Paul has covered this company before and I tend to agree that there may be scope for a racier valuation if their transition into sexier IoT markets becomes better understood. The nice thing is that there is already some jam today whilst scope for more jam tomorrow does look highly plausible. In the meantime there is a pretty healthy dividend to collect. One hopes too that the appointment of the former "Chief Envisioning Officer" at Microsoft as NED can do no harm either. I'd be really keen to hear what you make of the numbers. Many thanks.
In reply to drvodkaquickstep, post #8
Morning Sir... on a day with lots of news I will have to leave Driver (LON:DRV) and WYG (LON:WYG) to one side. They are quite a bit too labour intensive for my liking. But I know you are good at analysing this sector so would read anything you have to say about them! Thanks.
Gooch looks an interesting steady eddie with a long track record ( founded in 1948!) but optically forward PE of 23 look 50% too high - perhaps ? but definitely one for the watchlist.
Hi Graham,
At the risk (certainty) of being a 'bit' curmudgeonly , I can't help but comment on the cutting edge / futuristic statement you highlight from Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)
That is pure flim-flam imho.
I read :
I'm sure that there is much more to what they are doing than that, but it hardly sounds ground breaking to me.
I've no personal opinion on Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) having not looked into it, but that's another of those examples where the language just turns me off in the first instance.
In reply to Sanjiv Shah, post #17
RE: Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Putting it all together, I'm tempted to have a small nibble at this one, the next time I'm deploying some capital. One for the bottom drawer, perhaps.
Although operating in a slightly different niche of the electronics markets, I have no idea why anyone would choose Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) over XP Power (LON:XPP) which just looks better on nearly every single metric you care to choose. Why is Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) so expensive - is it one of those AIM shares beloved of the CGT crowd?
All the best, Si
In reply to Gromley, post #18
It's rather flowery language, I agree.
I mentioned my views on Carclo 6 months ago and the points made were poopooed by a number of other writers. I remain clear in my view it is a ? with some potential linked to a bunch of cash cows and does not offer any real synergies one part to the other. I'd avoid.
Am very pleased to see you are covering Altitude Graham. Until today hype but otherwise unimpressive. But since appointment of new Chief Executive there are now signs of real progress and perhaps very fast growing revenues and profits. Cash tight so maybe a placing ahead, unless revenues are going to be enough short term to make a placing unnecessary. Can’t fathom what it is they do, but it sounds as though whatever it is it is now in demand! Share up 15p today.
In reply to Graham N, post #16
Graham's thoughts on Driver (LON:DRV) at the time of the trading statement can be read here:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-fri-23-feb-2018-drv-sgi-rmv-329328/?page=2#comments
Today's results show a continuation of the turnaround, including moving to net cash (there was a very bad year to 9/16 in which new management kitchen-sinked).
I bought after the February statement with the plus points including -
StockRank > 90
Keith Ashworth-Lord's Buffettology fund (for which I have some respect) increasing holding.
Explanation of what the company does (referenced by drvodkaquickstep in reply 7 to Graham's report) which can be seen here:
http://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5919d52d2fea63527a1ed6c2
Negatives -
Little forward visibility (but disputes will always be with us)
Illiquid
Graham,
Re: QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)
Whenever I see something along the lines of the quote from their RNS :
"The uplift in these costs primarily reflects the higher commission costs incurred associated with a higher proportion of sales being made through third-parties which have a higher cost to serve than sales generated through our own websites."
I immediately think of Amazon, so looked there and QUIZ have 143 separate items listed (excluding variations - Colour/Size etc.). Not many, but I haven't checked this against the items they have available on their own website.
I know from experience that Amazon have increased their fees over the past 1-2 years, have changed their Marketplace Seller T&Cs, and Sellers lose money and/or stock on refunds/returns. Amazon quite often refund a buyer (from the seller's funds) and allow the buyer keep the item as well - This has become so common, there are now blogs/threads informing buyers how to get away with this, and how to get items (not just clothing) for free. (Sorry, that started ok, but then turned into a rant ! lol)
In reply to Graham Ford, post #9
Graham D,
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE), "only an AGM update...not surprising that there wasn't more information"
Indeed, AGM statements are often only 1-2 sentences saying things are inline and when the next update will be. Whereas IQE's statement very long yet told me very little I was interested in beyond being inline and not having a proper CFO. This only reinforces what I perceive as a gulf between their interest in buying lots of shiny cool machines and my interest in making lots of money.
I do take your point that continuing investment should imply continuing orders and that they need the right CFO. If only I trusted them to align investment with firm orders and to have similar ideas of what kind of CFO is "right".
(I have a quite small position that I trade in and out of).
In reply to runthejoules, post #2
Hi rtj, thanks for all those suggestions - 2 down, 1 to go! Cheers. G
In reply to Graham N, post #26
Thanks for your hard work Graham! Yes the per of GB (LON:GBG) looked a bit high when I sold out at 290p too - guess I should have stuck with it. Evil govt Surveillance will not be going away, but that balance sheet...
In reply to johnsmith68, post #15
Hi John. "Chief Envisioning Officer" is a rather silly job title in my book but I do like what I see at Vianet (LON:VNET). It's been covered now. I agree with you - it's good to have some jam today, so we aren't completely dependent on jam tomorrow. Thank you for the suggestion. G
Altitude (LON:ALT)
Sold these today based on the complete lack of progress. I fear pump and dump on the usual suspects bulletin boards so decided to take profit when I saw it.
A marketing company that generates 41 (yep 41) likes for its Facebook page (And Everything) in 6 months doesn’t get my pulse racing.
In reply to DJCP, post #24
Thanks for the insights re QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) and AMZN. Yet another argument for closing our eyes to the $800 billion valuation and buying AMZN, I guess!!
Thanks Graham for the brilliant write ups across the board today. I don't know how you and Paul manage to find out so much and then write in such high quality detail day after day. It must take many hours and you both provide a brilliant service as well as clear pointers on shares to avoid or check out further.
As for Altitude your analysis of the figures today confirms what I already thought...that so far it has been a lot of hype but little or no sign of real progress. BUT the reason I've added some to my previous small punt today is that there are now signs that the hype just might be justified. The appointment of Nichole Stella as Chief Executive looks a possible game changer with a chance of explosive growth in the US especially.
We probably won't know for sure until the next results. IF the hype proves justified then the share could rocket, but until more evidence showing fast growing revenues and profits Altitude remains a high risk punt. I rarely invest in blue sky type shares as they nearly all end in tears, but wonder if fairly soon we'll find Altitude is a rare exception?
I agree. Many thanks for responding to requests for Vianet (LON:VNET) including mine and more broadly for the sheer breadth and depth of insightful analysis Paul and yourself relentlessly produce. One of the greatest services you provide is the reality checks that make it so much easier to avoid the myriad dross shares out there. I for one have been fishing in a smaller but richer pool of opportunities since I joined Stocko and in particular started following SCVR.