Small Cap Value Report (Wed 4 Oct 2017) - FUTR, TPT, IGE
Good morning, it's Paul here!
I don't have a lot of time available today, so apologies but won't be able to do any reader requests today.
3 companies have caught my eye, so here goes;
Future (LON:FUTR)
Share price: 346.3p (up 8.9% today)
No. shares: 45.4m
Market cap: £157.2m
Trading update - for the year ended 30 Sep 2017.
I'm not terribly familiar with this company, not having looked at it personally for over 3 years. Graham did a nice review of the latest interim results here on 19 May 2017, flagging potential value if growth continues. Well growth has continued, and the share price has risen by 68% in less than 5 months - so well done to shareholders here!
The activities of this group are publication of special interest consumer magazines, Apps, and websites. That sounds a little bit like what XLMedia (LON:XLM) do - although XLM seems focused mainly on feeding new customers to gambling websites, in return for a revenue share. I know XLM are diversifying into other areas too.
Anyway, things seem to be going well;
Overall trading for the year has been positive and it is anticipated that results for the full year will be ahead of the Board's expectations.
The Group has achieved good growth in operating profitability and has benefitted from strong cash conversion in the period, with year-end leverage less than 1x adjusted EBITDA.
The Group's Media division is performing well with fast revenue growth, particularly in eCommerce and events.
I like the sound of that - particularly the strong eCommerce revenue growth, which could drive the PE ratio higher - as we're in a market which loves online growth companies. Although I note from the last interim results that eCommerce was only 10.5% of total revenues.
Various other details are given.
Note that some growth has come from acquisitions.
Forecasts - I haven't seen any new broker updates today yet. So working on the existing Stockopedia broker consensus EPS figures, which are 15.2p for 09/2017 (which we now know will be exceeded). For 09/2018 the existing consensus is 20.5p.
Valuation - at 346p per share currently, I make the forward PER 16.9, which sounds reasonable for a growing company.
Balance sheet…
My morning smallcap tweet:
Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF), Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE), Redhall (LON:RHL), Future (LON:FUTR), Adept Telecom (LON:ADT), Topps Tiles (LON:TPT), Learning Technologies (LON:LTG)
Lightwaverf (LWRF) FY trading. Rev over 2x, pretax loss broadly in line with prior year (£0.84m).
Image Scan Holdings (IGE) FY trading. Extra order boosts rev to £5.0m, 11% up on prev guidance. Pretax £450k up £200k on guidance.
Redhall Group (RHL) FY trading materially below expectations due to contract delays. The H2 weighting curse. "The Directors do not expect these delays to continue and remain confident of a strong performance from Jordan Manufacturing in 2018." Well, you didn't expect the delays at all! Exp next year profit in line.
Future (FUTR) FY will be ahead of the Board's expectations.
Adept Telecom (ADT) AGM stmt. Sets H1 div at 4.25p up 13% even though interims not for a month. XD 16 March. Why announce it now?
Topps Tiles (TPT) FY adj pretax will be at the lower end of market expectations.
Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Financial impact of a major contract will be accelerated in 2017. FY boosted but 2018 negated.
I may have a position in any or all of the shares covered
In reply to MrContrarian, post #1
"I may have a position in any or all of the shares covered".
Don't you know?
Or is it secret?
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #2
"I may have a position in any or all of the shares covered" is a boilerplate my report system adds in case I forget to disclose a position. I do have a tiny amount of Adept Telecom (LON:ADT) shares to qualify for a rental-free land line. I thought it might be misleading to say I was long in this case so I left the blanket disclaimer in.
In reply to MrContrarian, post #3
LOL. Only kidding - just seemed unnecessarily enigmatic.
I'm very impressed that you have a "report system", however.
I am of the view at the moment that the market has become very frothy - IGE has mushroomed 22% (with about half of that rise occurring only in the last 30 minutes), FUTR is also up 15%... and I did think of buying more FUTR when the buy price was at 349p but with it soon rising to 370 then I am loathed to be chased ever higher by the market makers. I don't know what others think...?
Any thoughts on the announcement from via net Paul thanks steve
The quality ranking is very good, and I'm impressed with the decent operating profit margin, and strong ROCE and ROE.
Value is also ranking fairly strongly, which makes sense, given a low PER and decent dividend yield.
The big missing link at the moment is momentum - remember this score includes earnings forecast momentum, not just share price momentum (although the two often move in tandem, for obvious reasons).
This is a great summary Paul. It's at times such as these that I need to suppress my highly contrarian nature because it attracts me to situations like Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) like a moth to a flame. And with retailers, this years poor LFL numbers are next years much easier comparatives. When you take into account the stockmarket has a memory like a sieve this could make a decent investment on a one year timescale. I'm seriously tempted to start building a position here, because the management seem to be sound and there's a 5% divi for comfort to boot. As Jim Carrey once said "Somebody stop me!"
All the best, Si
In reply to Cleeve, post #6
Hi Cleeve,
Any thoughts on the announcement from via net Paul thanks steve
Yes. I didn't think the Vianet (LON:VNET) (in which I hold a long position) acquisition today seemed significant enough to include it in the main report.
From what I can make out though, it seems a sensible deal - a profitable, complementary company, with a decent-sized earn-out, to help adjust the acquisition price to match performance post-acquisition. So it looks good to me, based on very limited information.
Another aspect of this deal that I like, is that they already know the company & work with it. It's far better to buy something you know - less likely for the deal to go sour at a later date.
VNET has an interesting set of skills - it's an internet of things company, with 250k devices already reporting to its servers. If they can find new sectors to expand into, then who knows what could be done with their existing expertise in managing & reporting on customer data?
Regards, Paul.
In reply to simoan, post #7
Si,
Tiling often forms part of a big ticket item, namely a house move or a complete kitchen or bathroom refit. As such, like the rest of the building materials sector, it is very cyclical. I think we would need to be very confident on the outlook for the UK economy/housing market over the next 12/18 months before investing in Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)
Dave
In reply to Paul Scott, post #8
Thanks Paul very interesting, I had wrongly assumed that you had sold out and got bored with it as I nearly have done on several occassions. The chairman from memory has a lot of skin in the game which I guess is a good thing
Many thanks
Steve
In reply to Cleeve, post #10
Hi Steve,
I held Vianet (LON:VNET) a few years back, and did indeed sell out as it didn't seem to be going anywhere.
However, I had a fresh look at it earlier this year, and decided to give it another go - as the group has made slow, but steady progress, has sold its fuel division, has net cash, and has paid generous (albeit static) divis for years now.
Plus there's always the possibility that they might develop something new & exciting with their internet of things expertise. Although I'm not holding my breath on that! It's basically a value share, with some potential growth stuff thrown in for free. Mgt has tons of skin in the game, so not likely to go badly wrong IMO.
Regards, Paul.