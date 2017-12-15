Small Cap Value Report (Weds 31 Jan 2018) - BOTB, JOUL, BST, SAT, RNWH, SCS, RGD, LWB
Good morning, it's Paul here!
To get you started today, here is the link to yesterday's completed report. I added new sections on Filtronic (LON:FTC) and NWF (LON:NWF) in the evening.
On to today. I see that yet another outsourcing company has run into trouble. Capita (LON:CPI) this time. The RNS today says that it needs to raise c.£700m in a Rights Issue, has suspended divis, and is to make non-core disposals, and cost savings. It's become too big & complex. I don't know the company at all well, but it seems to me there are 5 clear lessons to be learned from Carillion, Capita, and previous failures in the outsourcing & support services area;
- It's a lousy area for investors, unless the business is focused in a specialist niche area, and is very well managed.
- Operating a group with a weak balance sheet, loaded up with debt from acquisitions, is very often an accident waiting to happen.
- Contracting businesses often mess up contracts in one way or another. This is bound to happen, as offering to build something large, or provide a complicated service for multiple years, is fraught with risk. Yet contractors often under-estimate the risks & costs, in order to win the contract, sometimes at an uneconomically low price.
- Investors are often sucked into shares in this sector due to a high dividend yield. Companies with weak balance sheets, lots of debt, and paying big divis are an accident waiting to happen. I only go for high yield shares if the balance sheet is bullet-proof.
- The accounts in this sector cannot really be relied upon. Reported profits often turn out to be illusory, once problems with contracts later emerge.
Overall then, my resolve is stiffening to avoid this sector like the plague.
Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB)
Share price: 255p (unchanged today, at 11:31)
No. shares: 10.12m
Market cap: £25.8m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Interim results - for the 6 months ended 31 Oct 2017
Best of the Best runs competitions to win cars both online and at retail locations
This is the well-known supercar competitions company, which has been operating…
Paul
I've been following Wincanton (LON:WIN) and see it going up and up. Your valued thoughts if possible. Thanks
In reply to Ramridge, post #4
Hi Ramridge,
I don't usually bother looking at RNSs from Westminster (LON:WSG) . The company has been such an abject failure for so many years, that I'm amazed it still exists. Fundraising after fundraising. Who are the masochists who pour money into rubbish like this? Fastjet (LON:FJET) is another one in a similar vein. I think we can be pretty certain that the investors are using other peoples' money!
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Agree on that. Not point looking at the dogs. Every dog may have its day but good quality companies deliver the strong long-term returns. Waiting for a dog to turnaround is usually a fools errand. Fastjet was such a dumb idea I was amazed that it got going. Low cost carriers worked in Europe because the EU got rid of national protection for flag carriers. African countries are not likely to do the same and it is a tough continent to operate in.
In reply to mercury61, post #23
Hi mercury61,
I've been following Wincanton (LON:WIN) and see it going up and up. Your valued thoughts if possible.
You must have been looking at the chart upside down, as it's been trending down over the last year!
I can't see any results or trading updates from WIN today, so there's nothing for me to comment on. I don't generally comment here on day-to-day share price movements. This column is all about giving analysis & views on the day's trading updates & results.
Here's the archive for mine & Graham's previous comments on WIN (which you can access for any company by going to its StockReport, then clicking on the "Discuss" tab).
Regards, Paul.
Oh quiet possibly! Thanks for your reply and understood.
Looking at the reader requests, I'll try to cover most of them.
So far, I have a list of 8 companies to try to cover today, so will do as many as I can, which are:
Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) (which I hold)
Joules (LON:JOUL) - interims
Big Sofa Technologies (LON:BST) - trading update
Satellite Solutions Worldwide (LON:SAT) - trading update
Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) - AGM statement
SCS (LON:SCS) - trading update
Real Good Food (LON:RGD) - profit warning (another one?!!!)
Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) - final results
Hi Paul,
I was wondering if you had any thoughts on Capita (LON:CPI) and the outsourcing sector as a whole.
I know Capita is too big to warrant a full blown section but i like the paragraphs you do on bitcoin and other more macro items and also considering the substantial coverage carillion and capita are getting in the press recently would probably be of interest to some people.
However if you're already busy enough with the smallcaps no problem.
KR
James
Flybe (LON:FLYB) Q3 trading statement today:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/...
May actually be finally showing progress on the turnaround. Q3 has normally been loss-making for Flybe (LON:FLYB) but if I have got my maths correct Q3 may be profitable. This augers well for a full year result. If they can keep cost per seat similar in Q4 results could look something like this:
This is probably too optimistic for Q4 but shows that this may not be the basket case that is being priced by the market.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #28
Thanks for SAT
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Re Westminster (LON:WSG) Agreed. No position long or short, and no intention to ...
hi paul, please review Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) if you can - a nice special div when we thought they had stopped ! (due to the buy-back announcement they made before)
Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) The results today talk about their strategy of reducing ticket sales to bolster sales and increase their target market. This may be a key reason for growth being lower than hoped. Directors do seem upbeat about the impact this is having.
Talk of moving into other areas - eg motorbikes or simply just cash lotteries.
Growth not firing as we'd hoped, but lots of positives. Picture could look once again exciting in 6/12 months.
In reply to dangersimpson, post #30
Nice analysis. I like this and useful. Own them higher myself but as a turnaround I think they may have legs.
Circa £120m of cash I believe so unlikely to go bust aka Monarch or Air Berlin and the departure from the market of those two appears to have been net positive for pricing across the market.
With a NTAV of £155m (accounting for debt) vs a market cap of £75m this is priced at 0.5 * assets. Only £11m of intangibles so nothing too goodwill related sitting on b/s.
If they can start making £25-30m p/a PBT consistently from next year you can see them 3 or 4* higher from here at £300m mkt cap. (£150m nav + 7* earnings)
or am I missing something (other than obvious health warning attached to airlines in general :)
Paul would be very interested in your thoughts on FLYBE Q3 Trading .
This has been my worst ever investment in 14 years trading.
In reply to davidjhill, post #35
The cash is upfront payments by customers so while it provides a good liquidity barrier it can't be paid out to shareholders so I don't think it should be counted in the EV.
That said I think £30m PBT is conservative if load factor continues to improve as routes mature & fleet growth moderates. On the majority of their routes Flybe (LON:FLYB) are not competing against the jets of Ryanair Holdings (LON:RYA) & easyJet (LON:EZJ) but road and rail. So as more people decide to avoid the clogged roads or expensive trains the better it is for Flybe (LON:FLYB). They just have to get their costs under control to fully capitilise. So overall I agree a 3-4x medium term upside is possible.
NTAV is the owned planes so even if Flybe (LON:FLYB) fail to turn it around it is not inconceivable that a player like Stobart Air would want their slots & their planes to try to make a go of it. This provides some downside protection.
So overall there is a decent upside if they execute well and a limited downside if they fail.
What's happening at Bioquell (LON:BQE) ? Down 17% in 5 days despite announcing that y/e pre exceptional pbt will be significantly ahead when results are announced 0n 7 March.
I hold - have I missed something?
Michael
Paul, As someone who works in the hard facilities management part of outsourcing and construction projects sector, can I just say your analysis of the sector from an investment point of view is very succinct and spot-on !
Quite apart from a diversification of income point of view (as I work in it), I find it uninvestable !
In reply to dangersimpson, post #37
Agree - I don't think all cash is upfront payments as they were always well "cash" funded since the last bail out placing xx years ago to repair the b/s. However, I share your view that downside should now have some protection (possibly around this level) with a successful continued turnaround offering good upside. Certainly feels as though risk / reward ratio is finally skewed favourably.
Be interested in any other knowledgable Flybe (LON:FLYB) investors views too. I am leaning towards a small position.
Re Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB)
Issue re 'pedestrian' online growth of 6.8% YOY is linked to the ownership/Board. Son and founder (William Hindmarch) is backed on the Board by his Dad and (I think) a friend from college albeit one with a city education. This is therefore now a lovely lifestyle business for the owner and mates/family that will probably continue to make very good money. So hats off - I wish I had done something like this. The combination of salary and dividends must create a very comfortable life for the Hindmarch crew.
However, for real growth they need more expertise and attitude on the board especially on a commercial side.
There must be any number of ex gaming site Directors who would like to have a role in the BOTB fancy car business. The basic business model is now largely proven.
The business should i) (as Paul says) be pushing more money into online Marketing to drive growth and ii) be looking to replicate the model in other jurisdictions and ii) looking to replicate the model overseas. But I fear the marketing results to date will not inspire confidence in the Board. Scattergun approach to Marketing eg No mention of TV advertising this time (which IMHO was a another plaything for Mgt to discuss at dinner parties), new low cost to enter games are a good idea but are presented on the website in a dull way with no focus. They now have a good sized marketing budget and could really accelerate with a better commercial strategy.
Perhaps Paul can somehow communicate that an even nicer lifestyle awaits if the current owners sell out but retain a decent share (say 25%) with some professionals to run it day to day. Otherwise expect otherwise happy holders like me to exit when and if there is a spike up.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #28
Would really welcome your comments on Satellite Solutions Worldwide (LON:SAT) . Interesting "binary" situation, with what looks like an impossible debt load, but they could just be reaching the point of generating some real profits for the first time. I don't own, though have in the past, but sold after reconsidering the risk.