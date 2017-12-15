Small Cap Value Report (Tue 9 Jan 2018) - EHG, TPT, JOUL, NEXS, TAST, GAW, CARR, BQE, WINE, FOUR
Hello, it's Paul here.
It's busy for updates today. Please see the header above for the stocks that I shall be reviewing today.
Elegant Hotels (LON:EHG)
Share price: 85.5p (down 10.9% at 08:32 today)
No. shares: 88.8m
Market cap: £75.9m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Results - for year ended 30 Sep 2017. This company is;
...the owner and operator of seven upscale freehold hotels and a beachfront restaurant on the island of Barbados.
It listed on AIM in May 2015. This is a rare exception to my usual (personal) blanket rule not to invest in overseas companies on AIM. The reasons being that it's profitable, has freehold property assets, pays divis, seems to have sensible management, and operates in a country which seems to be politically & economically stable.
Its major shareholders list is pretty impressive too;
Results today have clearly underwhelmed some people, as the share price down 10.9%.
Dividends have been reduced today, which could have upset some shareholders. Although as I flagged here on 12 Oct 2017, the company was clearly over-paying, so a cut in the divi was to be expected. The final divi this year will be 1.75p (PY 3.5p). The 2018 divi will be 4.0p, split one third: two thirds between interim & final. That will still give a pleasing yield of 4.7%, and looks a much more sensible level of payout. So personally, I'm absolutely fine with this. I'd much rather the company sensibly balances its divis and capex, rather than paying out too much in divis and starving its hotels of capex.
Some key numbers for 09/2017;
- Revenue up 5.1% to $59.9m - with one additional site.
- Adjusted EBITDA down 7.6% to $18.1m - so nicely cash generative, but we do need to take into account maintenance capex, which is heavy for hotels.
- Adjusted profit before tax is down 22% to $11.1m
- Adjusted basic EPS is down from 13.1c last year, to 10.1c this year (converts to sterling of 7.5p). Note that there doesn't seem to be any potential dilution from share options, since the basic & diluted EPS figures are the same.
- At 85.5p share price, the 7.5p EPS results in a PER of 11.4
- EPS seems to have…
I am slightly surprised Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) is up 7% today. The 3.4% increase in LfL sales in the first 13 weeks is clearly good news but it had already reported 3.2% LfL growth in the first 8 weeks - so this trading update is only giving us an extra 5 weeks of information. (i hold).
GAW- Ive been a holder for about 18 months and have top sliced as the price has improved I am happy to say. Of concern was a recent visit to Kingston where they have a physical store. On the 23rd of Dec when I passed by, there wasn't a soul in the shop. I assume their online gaming stuff ( Warhammer ? ) is saving things but the lack of shop visitors was a worry.
In reply to boothbym, post #23
Hi boothbym,
Could you take a look at ILIKA(IKA). Their results are out today. Do you think the will need refinancing in the next 18 months?
I've had a quick look. In terms of liquid assets, Ilika has;
Bank deposits £3.27m
Cash £0.60m
Tax receivable £0.53m (I'm assuming this is R&D tax credits, so should be a cash receipt)
Total £4.4m
It looks to be burning around £3m-ish per year. So my guess is that, yes it would need to raise more equity maybe late in 2018, or early 2019. That wouldn't necessarily be a problem, as the company has some sexy-sounding technology, and we are in a bull market.
I remember going on a site visit to their facility in Southampton a few years ago. It all looked very exciting & space-agey, but there's not been anything commercially viable appear as yet. But you never know! Could be worth a fun money punt, I've punted on it before (unsuccessfully).
Regards, Paul.
#GAW I exited these yesterday after 2 bagging in a year. These are spectacular results from a Fab company. The only reason I sold is that the results are generated by the Warhammer game and this has a finite life. Consensus PBT is £65m for 2018 dropping to £55m 2019. (Digitallook).
In reply to grout123, post #37
Interesting observation there grout123 regarding Games Workshop (LON:GAW) stores. Recently I passed stores in Wakefield and Bristol and both were very busy. Maybe just by chance your timing caught a quiet time?
Well done on your report today Paul, that is a lot of companies covered!
I used to play warhammer (40,000 and fantasy) about 12 years ago. I stopped when I reached 16 and discovered computer and console games, and the realisation of how expensive the products were.
I considered buying Games Workshop (LON:GAW) last year when I saw it had a good stock rank, however was put off as they had replaced fantasy warhammer with a "new easy to play" version in 2015 which I thought would alienate a lot of existing players.
I would certainly be interested in how much revenue is from the the tie in with the Total War computer game series (which I understand to be a big success), how much is from existing games and how much is from this newer warhammer variant.
With regards to the growth in revenue, I would guess a lot is to do with a new version of 40,0000 being released in July 17 and Warhammer Total War 2 being released in September 2017. A new version results in people haveing to buy new rule books and lots of new models will be released. From what I remember new editions of each game system are released every 2-3 years (e.g 7th edition 40,000 released in 2014, 1st edition Age of Sigmar (Fantasy) released in 2015, 8th edition 40,000 released in 2017) A third and supposedly final Total War game is supposed to be released late 2018/early 2019
I also understand that they are expanding in the US
On a side note I walked past a shop in maidenhead at lunch, it was closed. Not sure if this was a one off as it was open before Christmas
Shame i missed the boat last year
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #36
Hi wimbledonsprinter,
I have a theory on this. Some investors may not have noticed the 28 Nov 2017 results announcement from Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) because the RNS is entitled "Annual Financial Report". I always ignore RNSs with that title, because they are nearly always just confirming that previously released results are being posted to shareholders.
So it's entirely possible that other investors may also have not realised that the 28 Nov 2017 announcement contained the actual results published for the first time, together with the news on current trading.
In a nutshell then, I missed the current trading figures in Nov 2017, and only spotted the figures in today's update. That could explain why there was a decent rise in share price today.
Also, there has been bullish broker coverage out today, saying that they foresee the need to raise their forecasts later this year.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #42
I have a theory on this. Some investors may not have noticed the 28 Nov 2017 results announcement from Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) because the RNS is entitled "Annual Financial Report". I always ignore RNSs with that title, because they are nearly always just confirming that previously released results are being posted to shareholders.
I'm not sure this is correct. The closing price was 60.75p on 27th Nov and 75p on the 29th, which tells me the LFL numbers in the Nov update had been fully digested by the market.
I would suggest that the new 13 week number today is not as humdrum as wimbledonsprinter has suggested if you "do the math". If the first 8 weeks of a 13 week period sees LFL at 3.2% and the outcome for the full period is 3.4%, then this means the LFL sales for the last 5 weeks must have increased at a lot more than 3.4 %! I think this more recent increasing trend is what the market is reacting to.
All the best, Si
In reply to Ramridge, post #9
Games Workshop (LON:GAW) shares are now down over 5% which does seem an odd reaction, so I have topped my holding. Often they is a delayed reaction to good results but I did not expect a 5% fall.
In reply to martinthebrave, post #39
Games Workshop (LON:GAW)
MtB,
Whilst it's impossible to predict the future I would point out that at this stage last year 2018 results were forecast to be below 2017's (53.2p v 57.9p) and have clearly been blown out of the water with 97p in H1! So not necessarily a good guide.
In reply to Cockerhoop, post #45
Agreed - Seems Games Workshop (LON:GAW) delight in keeping their house broker in the dark - All part of the GW mystique!
In reply to herbie47, post #44
Perhaps part of the reason for the drop in the price is the omission of an outlook statement or trading after the period end. However, I believe Games Workshop (LON:GAW) have done this in previous results announcements.
There still appears to be value in the shares: taking the difference in EPS between full year 2017 and 1H2017 and applying that to 1H2018 EPS results in 2018 EPS of 158p. This results in a PE of 16 which is reasonable. The big question is whether the popularity in its products continues.
In reply to gajri, post #47
Yes you are probably right, but I find a bit bizarre that on good news the shares were up 7% this morning and now down about 12% from that peak, it's as if there is something nasty hidden in the detail. Apart from the missing outlook I can't see any problem in today's announcement and that's what I'm going on. I have seen this before good results and the shares fall on the day but then usually pick up in the following days as the figures are digested.
Re Games Workshop (LON:GAW), I find it very difficult to give any weight whatsoever to broker predictions. They have just reported 97p EPS in H1, where traditionally weighting is heavily towards H2 (see last year where H2 EPS was close to double that of H1). The current EPS estimate for this year is 161p which is clearly going to be smashed unless business begins to swiftly unravel, of which there is no current evidence to support. To the contrary, the half year report states December has shown good growth.
I suspect we will see another trading update within the next few weeks, perhaps next week if last year is mirrored, with an above expectations forecast. While I know it is imperative to not be too confident in a stock, I struggle to see many more attractive propositions on the UK market.
In reply to Cockerhoop, post #45
#GAW Can't argue with that Cockerhoop. Hopefully, (for me) there will be a dip in which case I may well buy back in. All the best!
PP,
Games Workshop (LON:GAW)
I've held the shares since the amazing TS in December 2016 - so approximately 13 months. I attended the Agm in Sept 17 which I would recommend any shareholder to do! Fascinating day out in Nottingham. My son had enjoyed a brief dalliance with the hobby a few years ago so I was vaguely aware of the in and outs of WarHammer.
In answer to your question regarding peak earnings there are in my opinion several moving parts in play.
Kevin Rountree became CEO 3 years ago and has changed the company culture, previously GAW seems to do ok almost despite themselves. Kevin has brought in better marketing, invested in social media content and overseen a very successful re-launch of the Warhammer 40k in June17. The previous launch of Age of Sigma in 2015 was considered to be somewhat of a flop. Customers appear much happier nowadays and the social media (Facebook, Youtube, Twitch.tv) is keeping them engaged and buying.
Online is growing more quickly than the other channels which is great as it's higher margin business. The vast IP held is also being exploited to greater effect with substantial increases in royalty income. Oversea territoriesare growing quicker than the UK.
As GAW enjoys complete vertical integration it has no real competition on price, no need to do sales etc
So 1 side of the argument is that GAW has produced a step change in customer engagement with more players, buying more of the hobby. This level of sales is the new normal or even we are only starting on the path to the new normal.
The counter argument is that last year revenue was inflated by currency effects and this year the Warhammer 40k release in June along with a major video game releases in March & September have caused a spike in earnings which may fall back to the old normal.
I'm clearly biased as I hold quite a few shares in GAW but all my research visiting shops, the agm and viewing online gamers comments suggest GAW is back to being a force in the gaming world after losing it's way somewhat.
If anyone can find me a share on a fwd PE of 12-13, Yielding 5%, massively cash generative and with a return on capital of over 100%, i'm all ears?
In reply to Cockerhoop, post #51
Games Workshop (LON:GAW)
I don't think they keep Peel Hunt in the dark. I just think they are since KR took over very conservative in their outlook.
2018 looks to me as the year where they'll look to develop Age of Sigma to keep sales momentum going.
https://geekdad.com/2018/01/games-workshop-announces-malign-portents/
Games Workshop (LON:GAW) current period trading comment - "Our sales for the month of December have also shown good growth trends". 2017 comparatives are strong for Dec 2016 per last year's update on 17/1/17 - "Games Workshop is pleased to announce a significant increase in sales and profits for the period from 28 November 2016 to 15 January 2017". H2 FY17 sales were £87.2m so the current consensus of £86.7m for H2 FY18 looks conservative as the the new 40,000 launch was in H1 FY18.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #38
Thanks Paul
1.4m shares traded today. Last placing raised 6m at 50p per share.
In reply to mammyoko, post #53
Mammyoko,
Excellent point about H1 into H2 2018 sales phasing, which others may have missed. Here's hoping. Ian