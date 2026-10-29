Daily Stock Market Report (Thur 29th Oct 2026) - SHEL, ASAI, VANQ, HLN

UK Budget: here’s a quick overview of the highlights from yesterday's Budget, from my perspective.

Property and savings income - landlords and savers to pay higher tax, up two percentage points. No change to tax on dividends.

Your First Home: government-backed loans to be made available in England for households earning <£110k (£140k in London).

ISAs: no reduction in the amount that can be placed into cash ISAs.

Gaming machines: duty to rise from 20% to 25% on higher-stakes machines (I think this could have been a lot worse!).

Ecommerce: online platforms now have to collect VAT from their sellers.

Minimum wage (age 18 to 20) and National Living Wage (21+) both increase by nearly 4% to £11.27 and £13.21, respectively, from next April.

Overall, there weren't many big surprises and markets did not react. The FTSE 100 was almost unchanged on the day, and bond yields barely moved (10-year at 5.3%, 30-year at 5.7%).

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is up 0.4% at 10,725

S&P 500 is down 0.3% at 7,725

Brent crude (January) is down 0.8% at $110.70/bbl

Gold is down 0.9% at $4,035/oz

Bitcoin is down 1.7% at $79,800

Mark Simpson joins me today.

The table is complete.

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