Small Cap Value Report (Thu 19 Oct 2017) - ZYT, IRV, GAW, TSTL, OMG
Good morning, it's Paul here.
This is a placeholder article, for readers to post your comments & reader requests (small caps please!) from 7am. Then I will be updating the article throughout the morning & early afternoon.
Good morning properly! Thanks for your comments posted so far today. I'll have a look through those in a moment, and make a list of the small cap shares that readers want me to look at. I see that Interserve (LON:IRV) has dropped 31% on another profit warning, so that's already on my list of things to look at.
Here's the link to yesterday's report, in case you missed my afternoon updates on Foxtons (LON:FOXT) and Flybe (LON:FLYB) .
Zytronic (LON:ZYT)
Share price: 577.5p (down 4.2% today)
No. shares: 16.0m
Market cap: £92.4m
Trading update - this is a pre-close update for the year ended 30 Sep 2017.
Zytronic is a UK manufacturer of bespoke & innovative touch screens, for e.g. cashpoint, gaming, and vending machines.
Revenues have continued to show good progress over the prior period, and results are expected to be in line with market expectations.
Sounds alright to me. So why has the share price dropped 4.2% today? It should be emphasised that only 23,763 shares have traded so far today (although there could be more trades reported later - as bigger transactions are reported later). So the immediate share price reaction to news on lots of small caps is often just a knee-jerk reaction from small traders, who are notoriously fickle!
The other thing that strikes me, is that I wonder whether in line with expectations updates are enough, now that many shares have re-rated onto higher PERs?
As you can see from the usual Stockopedia graphics below, Zytronic is a good quality company, but a PER of 20 is historically high for this share;
There's a really neat feature on Stockopedia whereby you can look back at historic StockReports for any company, by pressing the "Print" button, which then calls up a drop-down menu, allowing you to select any previous month's StockReport. This is…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Zytronic plc is involved in developing and manufacturing of touch sensor products. The Company is also engaged in the development and manufacture of customized optical filters. Its geographical segments include Americas (excluding USA), USA, EMEA (excluding UK and Hungary), Hungary, UK, APAC (excluding South Korea) and South Korea. Its products incorporate an embedded array of metallic micro-sensing electrodes. Its technologies include projected capacitive technology (PCT) and multi-touch mutual projected capacitive technology (MPCT). PCT touch sensors can be constructed from one, two or three layers of laminated, toughened glass. Its sensing products offer touchscreen solution for applications, such as leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking and industrial applications. Its touch sensors are used in video jukeboxes and slot machines. The PCT touch sensors are used in a range of workplace applications, from medical diagnostic equipment to oil field machinery controls. more »
Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support Services, Construction and Equipment Services. The Support Services segment focuses on the management and delivery of operational services to both public and private-sector clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Construction segment offers design, development, consultancy and construction services for building and infrastructure projects. The Equipment Services segment operates globally, designing, hiring and selling formwork and falsework solutions for use in infrastructure and building projects. It provides outsourced services in sectors, such as hospitality, leisure, education, defense, retail, and oil and gas across the Middle East region. more »
Games Workshop Group PLC designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and related products. The Company's segments include Sales channels, Product and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs and Royalties. The Sales channels segment includes Trade, which sells to independent retailers and includes magazine newsstand business and distributor sales from its publishing business (Black Library); Retail, which includes sales through retail stores, its visitor center and global exhibitions, and Mail order, which includes sales through its Web stores and digital sales. The Product and supply segment designs and manufactures products and incorporates production facility in the United Kingdom. The Central costs segment includes its overheads, head office site costs and costs of running Games Workshop Academy. The Service centre costs segment provides support services and undertakes strategic projects. The Royalties segment includes royalty income earned from third-party licensees. more »
49 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul looks like you have overwritten Wednesday's report with Thursdays.
Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Can see this one going to 780p but cant see a clear entry point
In reply to newstart, post #30
@ newstart - If you notice there are two reports for Tuesday. The second one of those is Wednesday's report.
The new system is a nice idea, but it is a little confusing as the posting date of the report is going to be a day behind (or ahead?) of the content of the report. So a better idea is to ignore the post date and just look for the date given in the title. For example, here's Wednesday's report. Note the post date is Tue @ 10:29pm, but the title of the report says Wed 18 October 2017.
Tue 10:29pm Small Cap Value Report (Wed 18 Oct 2017)
Calahan Ok, I see now. Thanks for the clarification
In reply to JohnEustace, post #13
I notice that Filtronic (LON:FTC) is starting to move forward. You checked this company earlier, and wonder if you plan to continue to chart its progress back to profitability?
In reply to JohnEustace, post #21
Do you not think XLM is down a bit because it had doubled over less than a 12 month period and perhaps got ahead of itself. A delay in receipt of a dividend due to a mix up between the company, the registrars and the brokers is nothing new to me. I can't see any possible problem in this case.
In reply to Calahan, post #32
Yes that's right. Ignore the posting date of each report, now that we're doing placeholder posts the night before. Just focus on the report date in the title of each report.
I'm sure everyone will get the hang of it, after a while! Just teething problems.
Reader requests - yes, I agree, let's just stick to small caps which are reporting results or trading updates on that particular day. No resource stocks, pharmas, property cos, or other stuff that I don't cover.
I was rather hoping more people would post some useful comments (like Mr C does each day), rather than just asking me to look at things! ;-)
Regards, Paul.
Isn't it funny how the best buying opportunities are often when investor sentiment is at it's low point?!
Funny? It's a large part of my approach to investing! Buy financially sound companies when they are on their arse and sentiment is dreadful.
RE: Zytronic (LON:ZYT) what a terribly curt and useless trading update. Why did they even bother, AIM rules? Please at least give us poor shareholders a bone to gnaw on in future. Sheesh!
All the best, Si
I was rather hoping more people would post some useful comments (like Mr C does each day), rather than just asking me to look at things! ;-)
Me too! I realise I am just adding to the problem by posting about it, but I read through the first 25 posts first thing this morning and learnt very little indeed - nothing if I'm being frank. Let's all try and keep the signal to noise ratio higher or this comments section will turn into ADVFN. God forbid!
All the best, Si
If there's going to be a placeholder article put up - which I think is a good idea - then it could perhaps include a boilerplate statement about the basic filters to be applied here - e.g. < £500m market cap, no mining stocks, no oil stocks. It never hurts to include a reminder, especially as there'll be new people joining all the time.
timarr
I have been looking at Cloudcall given recent commentary. Given it is a momentum trap according to Stockopedia. Accepting it is a good idea and their delivery looks sound and rev is growing year on year the barrier to entry seems low. In fact I quickly found another company offering much the same - Nuacom. Their system seems to be based on exactly the same originating system - Salesforce. Interested in anyones thinking here. The title momentum trap suggests poor opportunity but any multi bagger must be such at some point given the multi bag requires significant upgrading in earnings which is difficult to see. I can see Call could be such but given low barrier to entry and fact any system can be built cheaply on Salesforce not clear to me how it can be defendable. Just my thoughts...
In reply to timarr, post #39
Hi Paul, Graham
Should you do apply a boiler plate as admirably suggested by timarr, then maybe remind people to use the £ sign in front of a ticker. I don't recognise some of the tickers posted today, but the time / effort to manually search them only to find a company name including the word "resources", or is a total non-entirety is slightly frustrating. The name with the clickable link would speed things up a lot.
Thanks for the constant push on with innovation, and for the tireless no-nonsense reporting of small caps.
Hi Paul
I support the idea of readers suggesting companies, for which there is news, for you to address in your daily report. However, if no useful analysis is provided in these posts, the thread just gets clogged up with a high noise/signal ratio which IMHO is the case today, with 40 posts many of which have no relation to today's RNSes.
Following on from Simoan's post 38, I wonder if it would be easiest to have one ongoing thread (or one per day) to which people can post their suggestions for analysis, and then the daily report containing your or Graham's analysis plus discussion thereof.
Maybe this is not a great solution but I do think there is a slight problem here.
Best wishes, Martin
In reply to timarr, post #39
Hi Timarr,
If there's going to be a placeholder article put up - which I think is a good idea - then it could perhaps include a boilerplate statement about the basic filters to be applied here - e.g. < £500m market cap, no mining stocks, no oil stocks. It never hurts to include a reminder, especially as there'll be new people joining all the time.
That's an excellent idea, I'll do that from tonight!
Regards, Paul.
FORT anyone? NO reviews on this. 65% up in 1 year.. Another of Neil Woodfoods shares,I think he owns 20% of the company. He betting on when Brexit happens this brick maker will take over and more companies will use them rather than import from the EU.
pe:11.9
price to sales of 1.95
market cap £605.8m
Spread just 25bps
stock rank of 93
quality of 78
value of 51
4 screens passed
In reply to Lion Tamer, post #41
I have tried for some while to put a £ in front of the ticker in order to bring up a live link, but have not made it work so far. I am using a Mac which may be part of this problem.
any hints out there?
The positive share price reaction to Plexus's decision to sell its jack-up wellhead exploration equipment business seems a bit odd. Plexus (POS), which has a market cap of £81m, is selling the biggest part its business where it is the undisputed market leader (providing wellhead equipment for the North Sea jack-up exploration market), for just £15m - or less than 1.5 times its sales. It could also earn up to £27.5m extra from a three year earn-out. The total potential cash consideration, if all goes well, is £42.5m for some 99 % of the group's total business which does not seem very much unless its remaining IP is much more valuable than we think. POS's future now depends largely on expanding the market for its wellhead technology into the production wellhead market which is many times bigger than the jack-up exploration market. But POS admits that it has had a struggle to get the traditional oil and gas majors to embrace its new technology outside of its niche North Sea exploration well head market, and has had little success in expanding into new areas such as Russia and the Far East where it has signed up joint venture partners. It seems to have concluded that the recovery in the exploration market is taking a lot longer than expected and has decided to downsize its business in a major way and transform itself into an R&D led business developing its proprietary technology in areas such as production wellheads. There may be a lot of value left in the IP in the remaining business but it will be some time before this becomes apparent. Until now a full takeover of the company, at a price well above £100m, seemed one of the most likely exit scenarios for POS's increasingly elderly chairman and chief executive who together own over half the company. The fact that this has not occurred could suggest that POS is not as valuable as once thought.
In reply to Aislabie, post #45
It does not always work, if it has a number in the ticker that seems to stop it, such as £G4M, but it does usually work although I find putting a . after often helps. Forterra (LON:FORT) and Forterra (LON:FORT). I don't use a Mac though.
In reply to Redrichmond, post #44
Politely - How about if everyone posted a ""XYZ" Anyone?" post every day?
Politely - Consider starting your own discussion - Main point being - Anyone looking for your view (including you) will not be able to find it here in the future.
Paul,
Thank you very much for the 'print' function tip..... for retrieving historic metrics
This is going to be another invaluable tool for myself... & other users i suspect
Have used Stocko for 4 yrs & did not know it was available..... #alwayslearning
Brilliant !!
Cheers & Thanks
Jakedog2