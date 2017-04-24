Small Cap Value Report (Wed 30 May 2018) - PHTM, OMG, PRES
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Italy again
Italy is being much more widely covered in the UK media now. Certainly it's the main topic that I'm reading up on, and thinking about. - in terms of how it may affect my portfolio. The political aspect of it all is only of passing interest. I'm more focused on how it could decimate my portfolio, and what action I can take to protect myself. So just to clarify, Twitter is the place to rant about the political stuff. Stockopedia is the place to have sensible debate about the markets & financial impact of various scenarios which might play out re Italy. It's all guesswork at this stage.
The more I think & read about Italy, the more I feel that the so-called populist parties are making promises they can't deliver on. They want to stimulate the Italian economy by dramatically increasing the budget deficit (more spending, and tax cuts), which would breach Eurozone rules.
Italy knew what it was signing up for, when it joined the Euro. Plus, if Germany allows Italy to breach spending rules, then other countries may well follow suit.
There's a fascinating account from Varoufakis in "Adults in the Room" of a (recorded) meeting of the Euro Group. He said that France, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, etc, were so terrified of sanctions being imposed on them, that they made a great show of support and loyalty towards Wolfgang Schaeuble - who comes across as a monstrous bully in the book - but I suppose that is inevitable given that the author was the one being crushed.
What's even more interesting, is that both the Euro Group, and the IMF, knew full well, and openly admitted to Varoufakis, that they knew the Greek bail outs would not work. The agenda wasn't about helping Greece though, it was about saving the French & German banks which owned a lot of the Greek debt.
We already know from the Greek experience, that the main decisions are made in the Euro Group, and the ECB. Both are completely dominated by Germany. Their standard approach is to withdraw support for any recalcitrant member. The nuclear option, if the rebel state still won't fall into line, is to close their banks by switching off their liquidity. This is combined with aggressive briefing against individual opponents (and pushing for their removal/replacement) to undermine strong…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Photo-Me International plc is engaged in the operation of sale and servicing of a range of instant-service equipment. The Company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, and a range of vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment and laundry machines. The Company reports its segments on a geographical basis, such as Asia; Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland. Its products include digital prints, photobooks, posters and collage posters, calendars and photo-cards. It offers children's rides, such as carousels, generic rides, character licensed rides, simulators and interactive rides. It operates approximately 27,000 photobooths, over 6,000 children's rides and approximately 4,700 digital kiosks in areas, such as shopping centers, supermarkets and rail stations. Its subsidiaries include Fowler UK.Com Limited, Prontophot Austria G.m.b.H. and Photomatico (Singapore) Pte Limited. more »
Oxford Metrics plc, formerly OMG plc, is the United Kingdom-based international software company. The Company develops and markets analytics software for motion measurement and infrastructure asset management to clients in over 70 countries worldwide. The Company helps highways authorities manage and maintain their road networks, hospitals and clinicians decide therapeutic strategies and Hollywood studios create visual effects. The Company operates through Vicon subsidiary. Vicon is engaged in motion measurement analysis. The Company provides software for the government, life sciences, entertainment and engineering sectors. more »
Pressure Technologies plc is a holding company. The Company's segments include Cylinders, which is engaged in the design, manufacture and reconditioning of seamless high pressure gas cylinders, and consists of Chesterfield Special Cylinders Limited and approximately 40% stake in Kelley GTM, LLC; Precision Machined Components, which is engaged in the manufacture of specialized, precision engineered valve wear parts used in the oil and gas industries, and includes Al-Met Limited and Roota Engineering Limited; Engineered Products, which is engaged in the manufacture of precision engineered products, air operated high pressure hydraulic pumps, gas boosters, power packs, hydraulic control panels and test rigs, and consists of Hydratron Limited and Hydratron Inc, and Alternative Energy, which is engaged in the marketing, selling and manufacture of biogas upgrading equipment to produce high purity biomethane, and includes Greenlane Biogas UK Limited and Greenlane Biogas Europe Limited. more »
32 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Paul
Thanks for putting Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) on your list. I hold and surprised by the market reaction today.
Jon
In reply to JonBirdy, post #13
Hi Jon, I think it's a bit of an overreaction but not at all surprising given how in line statements tend to be received these days! What will be interesting in management outlook when we get move closer to the 5 year milestone - assuming they stay on track to double profitability, what is the next strategic move?
In reply to laurie, post #10
Hi Laurie.
I did the same research as you last night (£GATC) and bought some this morning on the bell.
Paul - could you add this interesting situation to your list please as you have covered it before!
In reply to JonBirdy, post #13
Thanks for putting Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) on your list. I hold and surprised by the market reaction today.
I can't say I was surprised the price was off 10% after I read the RNS at 7am this morning. Anyone looking below the top line would probably not be impressed and you always get knee jerk reactions, particularly given the high rating and decreased operating margin.
The interesting thing is that there is a really good business in Vicon being held back by the smaller Yotta business which is transitioning to a SaaS recurring revenue model. There is a genuine second half weighting here and the balance sheet is solid (with net cash and more to come from the recently announced post period end sale) so I am happy to hold for now, to see how things progress, although with fairly low conviction.
All the best, Si
"It did occur to me that I might post a screenshot showing the profit my Italian shorts had accumulated, in reply. But in the end I decided that would be vulgar."
I do enjoy a good titter on a Wednesday! Thanks Paul.
(For anyone interested I see there are boardroom shennanigans at Stobart (LON:STOB) , which have resulted in a further slip in the price, and Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) resigning as broker. It is not a small cap, but may be one again soon!)
As an example, from memory TPT source a lot of their stock from Italy, which could become a very low cost supplier if Italy drop out of the EU and boost TPT profits, but then again would probably have to transport through the EU, swings and roundabouts as usual.
Paul - The biggest problem I find with searching for hedges against macro or black swan events like Italy is (a) how they behave in the opposite scenario and (b) how long to keep them in place. eg. what defines a "passing of the crisis" in this instance
Today Italy equities are up 1.5% and the 10Y is up 15bps (5%) . If that continues over the next few days at what point will you remove your hedges and buy back Next, Superdry etc? Will you have a breakeven stop, because if you do then that's not really a hedge, just an opportunistic short? And if no stop, how much pain are you prepared to take if the situation runs against you? The gains in the FTSE may be comparatively much more limited if the Italy angst unwinds, so have you calculated a Beta such that your gains offset your hedge position losses if Italy ends up bumbling along as normal? Then how long do you give it? - it is just as likely this could take 18 months to play out and be relatively stable along the way with a few bumps up/down as it is to unravel very quickly. Easy to see how the hedges work in the latter scenario - but the former could destroy your long term gains or even end up negative p&l depending on sizing.
I'd be very interested to hear to what level you've considered the above as it is far from straightforward and something I admit to constantly grappling with when trying to hedge my own portfolio. A good hedge should provide your portfolio reasonable protection should such an event occur but not eat up much of your profits if it doesn't. Getting others views, including your own, on this feels like a very worthwhile exercise.
In reply to davidjhill, post #19
A hedge is insurance against catastrophic event. Insurance is a cost.
Hi Paul Scott. That was a very interesting SCVR. I find it rather worrying that you have sold ALL your large cap shares. I have read in numerous places on various occasions that one should never attempt to time the market. I generally follow this advice. However, it seems that you do NOT follow it. I am not saying that you are wrong. I certainly wouldn't bet against you! On the other hand, I don't know if you are right!
On balance I conclude that your intelligence, training, experience, contacts etc would enable you to time the market far better than most people. Maybe it is reasonable for professionals to attempt to time the market but unwise for amateurs?
Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) - did anyone else notice that H2 (£15m) laundry revenues were actually down vs H1 (£17.3m)?
It seems the wrong way around given the April Y/E (surely more usage over winter?).
Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - just to re-iterate something I've posted before - there are intra-group sales within Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) so top line revenue growth is difficult to measure unless explicitly stated (which I don't believe it is today, though I only glanced at the results). I only recall seeing mention of intra-group sales a couple of times in the past and had to email the company to find out what they were. Enough of an omission to put me off sadly.
Adjusted profit before tax in H1 fell, from £1.6m last time to £1.5m this time. I'm a little confused as to why this was "in line with our expectations"? I would have thought the 5-year plan to double profits (we're now in year 2) would require profit to rise in each reporting period.
Paul,
If you look at the breakdown between the Yotta and Vicon businesses you'll see the main cause is the Yotta business due to late timing of recurring revenue and transition to a SaaS model. Yotta PBT fell from (£0.2m) to (£0.8m) however the larger Vicon business increased PBT from £1.4m to £2.0m. Also worth noting post period end they sold part of Yotta for net £1.3m in cash.
I like these situations. as you've mentioned before yourself, where there is a growing highly profitable business clouded by a less profitable one, albeit the latter with growing high quality revenues. I assume that if Yotta does not meet the management targets as part of the 5 year plan it could be offloaded leaving a very profitable Vicon business.
I found the results pretty underwhelming tbh but the balance sheet is very solid with another £1.3m in cash on the way. Let's see how they use that cash...
All the best, Si
Oxford Metrics (LON: IMG). The asset management software looks quite interesting as a workflow management system but I am a bit put off by the lack of any investor information on the addressable market sizes for their two divisions and the slight lack of ambition. The motion capture products looks like it could be quite niche (there are only so many Star Wars films made every year, and so many recuperating sportsman who need their movements monitored), but the asset management product though looks like it could be a very large, recurring revenue global market. But this company as a whole - particularly to warrant it's 19x fwd pe rating - should be aiming for 5x its current profits by 2021, not 2x. Just a view.
Hi Paul,
I enjoyed your comments on Italy. I do not know enough to know how to hedge, I tried some spread bets a few years ago which was a mistake! So I have enough cash to live on for 2 years and have been moving money to the USA. Thinking that with Europe in turmoil that is where the money will go, which could not only push markets higher but also the Dollar
All the best
Larry
There is substantial coverage of the Italian situation on the FT's Alphaville blog https://ftalphaville.ft.com/marketslive/2018-05-30/ .
The gist of it seems to be conveyed by statements such as,
'While Italy poses risks, the domestic growth outlook for the eurozone is still healthy'
'Should financial instability in Italy, in other words, generate more instability in other eurozone economies, the economic fall-out should be quite small'
Re Trading vs Investing: that Old Chestnut
Timing merits a different discussion about trading versus investing: the objectives, strategies, processes tend to differ. I suspect Paul invests in some elements of his portfolio and trades in others. High liquidity shares have tight spreads and with low transaction costs means one can move in and out of positions quickly taking profits on capitals gains rather than compounding divis and reinvesting over time. High cap shares are rarely "multi-baggers" except over relatively long timescales where the divis returned only partially offset the opportunity costs from better using the capital elsewhere in generating quicker returns (a trader's perspective)
Less liquid, higher-risk small caps have much higher transactional costs and can be difficult to liquidate quickly: they are often less reactive to prevailing (short-term) market forces and do offer much higher potential returns (the multi baggers) . If market do really tank then they can be crippling owing to their low liquidity and high spreads so their risk profile is very different to large caps but then so are the rewards.
As such it is not contradictory to be a trader in big caps and an investor in small caps: the former is income generating while the latter is wealth generating.
It does require different skill sets and the ability to compartmentalise as well as a good grasp and synchronicity with the markets and their shifting correlations
For most PIs the adage,TIME IN the market beats TIMING the market is probably a good one
Hi Paul,
Although in the past I've been confused as to why you included commentary about Bitcoin in SCVR as, to my mind, it has little impact on share prices or the economy as a whole.
In contrast, I think your commentary on the situation in Italy is extremely relevant and interesting in the context of how an investor should think about and weather a large macro event.
Thank you for sharing
Hi Paul,
Personally, I've found all of your comments in the SCVR about the general market situation very interesting and useful, especially the ones on Bitcoin which persuaded me not to 'invest' in any crypto-currencies! So please continue to discuss anything you fancy in the SCVR.
In reply to underscored, post #20
Hmm, insurance is a cost when you don't take the risk into account. Would you rather be uninsured in a car crash?
In reply to simoan, post #16
Handy to hear your thoughts Si.
Jon
In reply to JonBirdy, post #31
Hi Jon,
Interesting to see the share price recover gradually throughout the day with some chunky trades and over 4m traded in total. It will be interesting to see what the second half holds for Yotta because any turnaround with continued revenue growth in Vicon, plus the usual second half weighting could see a big jump in PBT.
The whole turnaround at Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) is an interesting one. As I mentioned it's only a small, lowish conviction holding at this point and I was looking for something more solid from these results to increase my position. Alas, that did not transpire today but let's give it another 6 months...
All the best, Si