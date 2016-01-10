Small Cap Value Report (Wed 6 June 2018) - RDL, TCN, CPR, MSI, AMO, HVN
Morning folks.
These are the stocks which have caught my eye today:
- Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL)
- Tricorn (LON:TCN)
- Carpetright (LON:CPR)
- MS International (LON:MSI)
- Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)
- Harvey Nash (LON:HVN)
1pm edit: Lots of interest in Amino Technologies (LON:AMO), so I'll be taking a look at this, too.
Cheers,
Graham
Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL)
- Share price: 797p (unch.)
- No. of shares: 16.1 million
- Market cap: £128 million
Oaktree releases open letter to Ranger shareholders
Some (most?) of you are probably familiar with Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital. He runs an alternative investment firm with particular expertise in high-yield bonds, distressed debt, etc.
Marks has become well-known through his published memos (available here), containing a great deal of investment wisdom.
His memos have also been published in book form: The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor, which I enjoy reading and am happy to recommend. His value-oriented philosophy can be applied to pretty much any asset class.
So I was intrigued to discover recently that Marks' firm has been engaging in some activism in relation to a small British investment vehicle: Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL). (Note that Marks himself is unlikely to be heavily involved in this project.)
Oaktree has bought up 19% of Ranger and is now pressing for Board representation, with the view that a wind-down would be in the best interests of all shareholders.
What went wrong
Ranger's strategy has been to invest in a portfolio of debt obligations issued by direct lending platforms, and distribute quarterly dividends to shareholders.
In USD terms, the returns generated by Ranger on capital deployed over the last three years is as follows:
- 2015: 9.36%
- 2016: 5.53%
- 2017: -2.95%
One particular investment has gone very badly, the "Princeton Alternative Income Fund LP".
This was unfortunately a very large investment relative to the size of the fund as a whole. $55 million was originally invested…
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) reported full year results today. They offer consulting services focused on the asset management industry. Forecast growth looks modest given reported results. They've launched new practice areas (Digital, Data Solutions, Investment Guidelines and Regulatory Compliance), made an acquisition (Track Two in Germany to form Data Solutions practice) and opened new offices (Singapore and Switzerland, at the request of clients). They've also secured 25 new clients during the year. There's pretty significant overlap between the list of customers and the list of shareholders which, for me, acts as a third party endorsement of their capability.
Morning Graham, I’d welcome your comments on Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) please.
Thanks
Newbie
Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) please, positive trading update this AM overall profits 7% up mainly through strong results in UK & IE (20%) although ROW 23% down LFL and reasons of exceptional USA results the year previous hmmmmm. They do seem to be on the up overall but would welcome comments from the gang here on the recent acquisitions and future prospects with Brexit and other macro uncertainty.
All the best, CID
In reply to newbieinvestor, post #7
I'd also value your thoughts on Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) trading statement Graham please. Interesting comment about H1 revenue fall...
MS International (LON:MSI)
This is an interesting if mildly dull play.
EPS of 20.5p so trading on 10* PE but they have £15m net cash in the bank equating to around 100p. Strip that out and the PE is 5 !
Net tangible assets are circa £35m = market cap so only trading at book value.
Dividend is 4%
Cash was up 600k in the year after paying dividends and investing in tangible assets. Small increase in Inventories.
Kind of feel this should be trading at 1.3 - 1.5* book or 8* earnings adjusted for cash = 260-280p
There is upside as a number of markets they operate in have a reasonable chance of seeing an upturn too.
hmm
In reply to davidjhill, post #10
I looked at MS International (LON:MSI) several years ago now and came away with the impression that it was being used as a director's piggy bank. Their salaries were totally out of whack with what should be expected for a business of the size it was at the time.
I don't know if that is still the case...
In reply to hayashi22, post #3
Thanks - yep, I will take a look at Tricorn (LON:TCN).
In reply to ppdrs, post #9
I am also interested in Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) where we have the dreaded "H2 weighted" statement but they say last year was exceptional so I have checked:
Year to Nov. / H1 / Full year / H1%
2014 16.4 36.2 45.3
2015 17.9 41.7 42.9
2016 33.0 75.2 43.9
2017 39.9 75.3 53.0
So yes, that was true but for this year if £30m in H1 and forecast £79.2 for full year H1 would be 37.9% which is lower than the 2014/6 range.
The order book sounds promising but will the market be convinced?
In reply to sharw, post #13
Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)
Another way of looking at your figures, and what concerns me, is:-
H2 2016 £42.2
H1 2017 £39.9
H2 2017 £35.4
H1 2018 £30.0
I think Amino is asking for more trust than normal in an H2 weighting trading statement. Lets hope they are correct.
Phil
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #14
I agree.However,they are cheap in relation to the rest of the market,so I am holding.
In reply to paraic84, post #5
Hi Paraic, no worries about hogging the comments!
Yes, the company said nothing about steel today. In the outlook, it guided for "further significant progress." Maybe it's not affected by tariffs? Good question, though.
I really think Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) could have done a better job with their trading update today, in providing more concrete evidence of why they think H2 would come good. This poor communication is definitely not going to help the SP next few months.
I still think that this share is a great macro play. All telco and media players are getting pressure now to invest in nextgen hardware for their customers, which has been enabled by faster broadband speeds. Also customers will be demanding UHD and 4K content increasingly, now that TVs support it as standard. This can only be delivered over IPTV.
The key risk with Amino is that revenues will always be lumpy, due to the B2B nature of the business.
In reply to runthejoules, post #1
I like the update today. No change from strategy and plan from last update, things progressing well.
We won't see the benefits in this year's financial results, but next year should be pleasing.
A lot of interest in Amino Technologies, so I'll take a look at it! G
In reply to paraic84, post #5
I was at the Billington Holdings (LON:BILN) AGM on Monday & we discussed steel / trump etc..for the record they had no concerns..steel prices in the UK are not likely to see an impact , they thought that given the constraints on US steel production..big users will simply pay the tariffs ...steel prices in the U.K. are likely to be stable as continental steel uses a higher component of scrap for legislation reasons than UK steel producers so U.K. steel is more niche & higher up the value chain. Useful research here http://www.nass.org.uk/Publications/Publication4410/Atradius_Economic_Research_Trump_tariffs_Mar_2018_ern032202en.pdf
Thanks for your comments on Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL), Graham. I see it as a stock with little downside risk (from current price), good ongoing dividend yield (c.100p a year on 800p price) and a 10% capital upside if they sort out the current mess. The rest of the portfolio (ex Princeton) is in decent shape and delivering ROA of 12-14%, which in turn "spits out" 8% divis on NAV after taking into account fees etc. Never going to be a five bagger, but certainly a strong risk reward (relative to cash in a 2-year duration, high interest bank account). I hold.
EMIS
Just used their updated Patient Access App for the first time.
Definitely not as good as before.
Mrken
I sold out of AMO first thing this morning on the back of the trading statement. Would have liked more guidance on what the Directors' expectations are. Seemed a bit lukewarm to me and I'm happy to bank a small profit and move on.
In reply to MarkOR, post #21
Cheers Mark. That sounds like a useful synopsis you've given. Good luck. G
In reply to newbieinvestor, post #7
Hi Newbie, I've had a go at Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) although it's my first time looking at it so apologies if my review of it was a bit basic. On balance, I would give management the benefit of the doubt re: the second half weighting. A judgement call, though.