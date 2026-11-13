Research Editor, Stockopedia. Full-time stock market analyst since 2009, with a background managing institutional equity and fixed-income portfolios.

Coverage and specialism: Graham Neary has written and edited Stockopedia's Daily Stock Market Report since 2016, which is read by ten thousand investors every week. He covers UK-listed companies, with a particular focus on small and mid caps, and specialises in the close reading of company announcements and financial statements.

Background: Graham began his career as a technical analyst, producing trading strategies for hedge funds and investment bank trading desks. He then switched to the buy-side, managing equity and fixed income portfolios for an insurance company. Before moving into financial commentary, he also took a year out in China to study Mandarin.

Qualifications: Graham has completed the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) programme, holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and passed Part I of the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) course. He also holds a BA in Mathematics from Trinity College Dublin.

How he invests: Graham invests with what he calls an owner's mentality. Years of managing institutional money taught him that the hard part is not finding ideas but understanding businesses deeply enough to hold them through difficult periods. His own portfolio is concentrated and UK-focused, built from companies he knows well enough to own for the long term, and he rarely sells except out of necessity. Reading the accounts line by line and studying a company’s competitive position is where that conviction comes from.

And finally: You can learn more about Graham in his interview on the Fund Your Retirement podcast (episode 74).