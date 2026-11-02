Good morning! There is good news in relation to Binance after the largest crypto hack of all time.

The company has announced that 90% of losses have now been covered for its users. It had set aside its own company funds (some $6.3bn) to help cover losses for any assets that could not be reclaimed.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and other popular tokens have already been fully covered. The losses that have not yet been covered relate to less liquid tokens which Binance says will require more time to source.

The company reopened for withdrawals and deposits on Sunday, processing $4.6 billion out and $1.0 billion in. Withdrawals are said to be “stabilising as expected”.

Compared to previous crypto heists, this one seems to be working out OK for customers so far. So we have a good news story to start off our week!

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is down 0.2% at 10,715

S&P 500 is up 0.5% at 7,620

Brent crude (January) is down 2.9% at $110.10/bbl

Gold is up 0.9% at $3,905/oz

Bitcoin is up 0.4% at $78,100

Roland Head joins me today.

Sorry we didn't cover too much today - hopefully some more interesting stories tomorrow! Cheers.

Companies Reporting