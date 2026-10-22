Daily Stock Market Report (Thur 22nd Oct 2026) - BMY, ARBB, CAM, REC, ESNT

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) (£196bn | SR55) Ultomiris approved in US in IgAN Ultomiris has been approved in the US to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk for disease progression.

Barclays (LON:BARC) (£55.9bn | SR65) 3rd Quarter Results Return on tangible equity of 11.7%, on track to deliver 2026 and 2028 targets. Q326 EPS of 12.3p, up 18% year-on-year and 43.0p year-to-date, up 23% year-on-year.

Relx (LON:REL) (£51.8bn | SR58) Trading Update Underlying revenue growth year-to-date 7%. “Expect another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.”

London Stock Exchange (LON:LSEG) (£42.3bn | SR43) Q3 2026 Trading Update & LSEG to acquire Octus Q3 total income +8.8%. Raising revenue, margin and cash flow guidance: expecting full year growth of at least 8.0%, EBITDA margin expansion of 100-120bps, and equity free cash flow of at least £2.8 billion. Acquiring Octus (provider of credit solutions) for $3.535 billion.

Intercontinental Hotels (LON:IHG) (£18.7bn | SR60) Third Quarter Trading Update YTD global RevPAR +4.6%. Confident of achieving consensus expectations for the year.

Pearson (LON:PSON) (£8.19bn | SR73) Nine Month Trading Update On track to deliver 2026 guidance of mid-single digit underlying revenue growth with a narrowed adjusted operating profit range of £650m-£675m (previously £640m-£685m).

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) (£7.97bn | SR48) Half-year Financial Report Argos sale to complete by end of Feb 2027. Previous profit guidance would be equivalent to a range of £965 million to £1,065 million on a continuing operations basis. SBRY raises the lower end of this range: new range is between £1,025 million and £1,065 million.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) (£7.95bn | SR47) Directorate change & Q3 Trading Update Organic Revenue growth of 3.4%. Expect to deliver FY 2026 profit in line with current market expectations. CFO to retire from full-time role from Jan 2027 for family health reasons.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) (£3.89bn | SR75) Trading Statement Q1 revenue 47% higher than a weak comparator in the prior year. 3% higher than Q4 2026. “We continue to expect strong progress on revenue and operating margin for FY2027 as a whole.”

Inchcape (LON:INCH) (£2.32bn | SR60) Q3 2026 Trading Update Q3 volumes up 3%. Organic revenue growth 1%. Expecting FY 2026 adjusted EPS growth of c.10% despite lower operating margins. Organic volume growth expectation unchanged. Adjusted operating margin 5.5% due to underperformance in Australia.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) (£2.3bn | SR84) Year-end Trading Update Customers +24% to 796k, AUA +225 to £126bn. “Our long-term growth opportunity remains significant, with the structural drivers supporting the platform market firmly in place. We look forward to announcing our annual results in December for what has been another successful year.”

Rathbones (LON:RAT) (£1.73bn | SR37) Third quarter trading update FuMA +7.2% YoY to £121.1bn and nine-month operating income +6.7% YoY £731.1m. Continue to expect to meet underlying operating margin target of 28.7% in Q4.

IP (LON:IPO) (£620m | SR81) UK spinout investment surges to £1.56bn Revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance in FY26 is expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations ($249.9m revenue, $86.3m Adj. EBITDA.)

For FY27 the Group expects performance in line with current market expectations. ($262.7m revenue, $95.9m Adj. EBITDA).

Auction Technology (LON:ATG) (£588m | SR52) Trading Statement Revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance in FY26 is expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations ($249.9m revenue, $86.3m Adj. EBITDA.)

For FY27 the Group expects performance in line with current market expectations. ($262.7m revenue, $95.9m Adj. EBITDA).

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) (£548m | SR81) Unaudited Interim Results H1 Revenue -5% to £151.6m, Adj PBT -30% to £16.8m. Net cash £22.8m (26H1: £2.4m). Confidence in delivering record results in line with Adjusted Profit expectations. (£354.3m revenue, £49.9m Adj. Profit). AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Mark)

With H1 revenue down 5% and PBT down 30% vs the previous year, they will need a big H2 to meet market expectations. There is a strong pipeline of books for H2 in their consumer division that provides some confidence that they can deliver the sales. However, they will also need near-record operating margins in both divisions to hit the PBT forecast, something that may be challenging if A&P revenues continue to decline, as expected.

It is probably foolish to bet against a company that usually delivers. However, with the risk of a warning increasing today, and a fairly punchy forward multiple compared to growth rates, I think we should be a bit more cautious in our view.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) (£320m | SR62) Q3 2026 Trading Update Q3 Revenue +14.6% CCY. FY26 adjusted operating profit expected towards the upper end of market expectations. (Consensus Range: £32.3m to £34.3m.) AMBER = (Mark)

I think there is an argument to be made that earnings here are on a recovery trajectory, driven by cost-cutting and delays in passing on inflationary cost rises to customers. However, I struggle to get behind a 16x forward earnings multiple, even if earnings are forecast to grow in future years, when these are heavily adjusted, and there is reasonable net debt to factor into any valuation.

The middling Stock Rank confirms that we should probably stick with a neutral view.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) (£268m | SR84) Q3 2026 Trading Update Q3 Loan Book +1.4% to £3.5bn. Customer deposits remained broadly stable. Credit performance has remained robust. “While softer market conditions in asset-based lending have impacted fee income in Business Finance, we remain on track to deliver consensus FY 2026 profit before tax expectations, supported by growth across the broader business.”

Cab Payments Holdings (LON:CABP) (£211m | SR43) Update on Total Income Performance to 30 Sept 2026 9m total income +22% to £102m. The Group looks forward to completing a successful year notwithstanding a particularly strong comparator in the fourth quarter last year.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) (£186m | SR90) Trading statement Q3 performance in line with previously upgraded expectations for the full year.

Continue to expect an improvement in covenant net debt: EBITDA to 4.0-4.35x (excluding further divestments) by the end of 2026.

Camellia (LON:CAM) (£145m | SR75) Trading Update Trading result for 2026 is expected to be weaker than previously anticipated. Forecasts full-year revenue to be £255-£26m, compared with £268m in 2025. The reduction principally reflects the sale of some Indian tea gardens and lower macadamia and avocado sales. The current forecast is for a full-year trading loss of between £3-5m compared with a trading profit of £1.0m in 2025.

Forecasts profits of approximately £23 million from disposals of property, plant and equipment, and assets classified as held for sale. AMBER ↓ (Mark)

The company is now trading at net cash (including cash-like investments), which seems like incredible value. Until you realise the stated strategy is to invest that cash into further agricultural assets. These tend to be relatively low-return assets with high variability and unpredictability in trading outcomes, as today's shift to an overall trading loss for the year shows. The company has a poor track record of picking assets that buck this trend, so I think we should take a more cautious view.

Arbuthnot Banking (LON:ARBB) (£131m | SR74) Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update Customer loans and leased assets +12% to £2.5bn. FuMA +21% to £3.1bn. Customer deposits +10% to £4.9bn.

Now expects that 2026 full-year profit before tax will be ahead of prior expectations. GREEN ↑ (James)

Strong growth in specialist lending and a newly profitable wealth arm are behind today’s upgrade, but rates are the bigger story. Falling rates hit Arbuthnot’s earnings hard, and with markets now pricing two rate hikes by the end of the year, that drag looks set to become a tailwind. The shares trade at less than half of book value and yield about 7%, before brokers update their forecasts for today’s upgrade.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) (£111m | SR88) Arrow Exploration - Arrow Announces IC-8, IC-7 Well Results Current total corporate production is over 6,500 boe/d, including production from Icaco 8 (IC-8) and Icaco 7 (IC-7). 1 Oct estimated cash balance is over US$28 million

Record (LON:REC) (£86.6m | SR83) Second Quarter Trading Update AUM +7% in Q2 to $130.3bn, incl. $10.4bn net flows. Performance across the Group remains in line with expectations for the full year. AMBER ↑ (Mark)

Given two recent profit warnings, I am still wary that they aren't completely out of the woods. However, strong flows into their new Absolute Return Strategy this quarter, combined with a recent high in performance fees, suggest things are getting easier rather than harder.

At an 11x forward multiple and with a decent yield (even if it is forecast to be a bit lower this year), I think we can afford to be a bit more generous.

KRM22 (LON:KRM) (£20.5m | SR19) New Customer Contracts Two new 3-yr customer contracts for the Risk Manager application worth $1.3m total. Total ARR goes up to £8.5m.

IXICO (LON:IXI) (£18.6m | SR25) Alzheimer's contract wins two contracts with a combined value of approximately £1.5 million. 1st is with a biotechnology company to manage and analyse neuroimaging for a Phase 2b clinical trial in AD. Revenue over 3 years. 2nd is a contract extension with an existing large international life sciences and diagnostics client. Revenue over 1 year.

Kakuzi (LON:KAKU) (£18.1m | SR67) Profit Warning Expects net earnings to be significantly below the previous year as a result of the continued downturn in the macadamia market and a lower macadamia crop.

Metals One (LON:MET1) (£16.3m | SR16) Proposed Acquisition of Lions Bay Resources Entered into a binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of the remaining interests in LBR that Metals One does not already own.