Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) (£22.4bn | SR73) Final Results Adjusted operating profit rose 3.7% in the year to Sep 2026, but reported operating profit fell 10.2% after the Delaware settlement and strategy costs. Adjusted earnings per share rose 8.8%, and the dividend rose 4%. Management expects FY27 profit growth “at a similar level”, weighted to the second half.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) (£9.6bn | SR58) Full Year Results 2026 Adjusted earnings per share jumped 45% in the year to September 2026, with adjusted operating profit up 42% to £487.1m on 15% organic growth. Acquisitions lifted revenue 21%. The board expects another strong year ahead of its model, with organic growth easing to 6% and a 25.5% margin. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Today's earnings are slightly ahead of consensus, thanks to with organic revenue up by an impressive 15% last year. Growth looks set to slow in FY27 due to tough comparatives, but my sums suggest that today's guidance is in line with or perhaps slightly ahead of previous consensus. I'm reluctant to downgrade such a high quality business against this backdrop, so I'm leaving our view unchanged today despite the stock's demanding price tag.

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) (£3.9bn | SR77) Half-year 27 Interim Financial Report Revenue for the period rose by 2.9% to €1,841m while Group EBITDAaL rose by 3% to €666m. One-off costs associated with refinancing meant that operating profit fell by 50% to €79m.

Firstgroup (LON:FGP) (£1.2bn | SR88) Half-year Financial Report Adjusted earnings per share fell to 8.4p from 9.9p as £8m of Stirling launch and ramp-up costs offset higher First Bus profit, though management expects to "maintain adjusted EPS in FY 2027". Adjusted operating profit rose 7% to £110.5m, and adjusted net debt was £186.0m at 26 Sep. A further £50m buyback was announced, and the interim dividend rose to 2.3p.

Princes (LON:PRN) (£948m | SR84) Proposed Acquisition of Mondelēz France Businesses Princes has entered into an agreement with Kraft Foods International Europe Holdings LLC (“Mondelez International”) to acquire Mondelez's French bread substitutes and cereal bars businesses, together comprising three manufacturing facilities and four established brands, Heudebert, Pelletier, Cracotte and Grany. The transaction has an enterprise value of €80 million and the business being acquired generated adj EBITDA of €17.7m in 2025.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) (£665m | SR88) ICEYE Announces Tender Offer for Avio SSIT portfolio company ICEYE has approved the launch of an all-cash voluntary public tender offer through its indirect wholly-owned Italian subsidiary Iris 2 S.p.A. for all the ordinary shares of Avio, the Italian space launch and propulsion company, with the intention of taking Avio private. ICEYE is offering €41 per share, valuing Avio at c.€2.1bn. The offer represents a 21.3% premium to Avio's closing share price on 16 Nov 26.

Custodian Property Income Reit (LON:CREI) (£413m | SR65) Active asset management continues to drive rental growth, underpinning fully covered dividend, with innovative portfolio acquisitions achieving scale The 1.5p quarterly dividend was fully covered, in line with the target of at least 6.0p for the year. Rent reviews in the quarter to 30 September 2026 came in 32% ahead of previous passing rent, and the portfolio has a further 15% of rental growth to capture. Net asset value per share edged up to 100.3p from 100.0p. Since quarter end it bought an £11.0m portfolio mostly for new shares.

Restore (LON:RST) (£398m | SR55) Trading update Full-year adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to be at least in line with consensus of £47.2m, after trading stayed strong in the 10 months to 31 October 2026. Information Management and Technology led further profitable growth. Cash conversion topped 80%, and the group bought back £8.9m of shares at an average 268p under its £20m programme.

Iqe (LON:IQE) (£398m | SR24) Trading Update Revenue guidance has been raised again, with full-year growth now expected to top 40%. Adjusted EBITDA should reach the mid-teens in £m, ahead of previously upgraded expectations, as optical communications upside for datacentre and AI infrastructure has materialised. It has no bank debt and £41.5m of cash, and says its order book coverage for 2027 is strong.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) (£378m | SR89) Q1 Trading Update Volumes drove a strong start to the year, with first-quarter revenue up 17% to €569.5m. Agriculture grew 18.7% on higher volumes and fertiliser pricing, while Living Landscapes rose 1.9%. Farmer sentiment stays cautious over input costs. Crop areas are expected to be broadly unchanged.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) (£274m | SR21) Sale of Ibstock’s calcined clay opportunity Ibstock has sold its Redhurst calcined clay quarry business to a major global building materials group for a total consideration of £50.1m.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) (£197m | SR91) Appointment of CFO Anthony Fitzpatrick has been appointed as CFO and will join the business on 1 April 2027. He joins Synthomer from FTSE 100 group Croda International.

Afentra (LON:AET) (£173m | SR40) Operational and Financial Update Drilling at Impala-2 is underway, with first oil expected in January 2027, followed by a Pacassa SW sidetrack at the end of Q1. Net production averaged 5,869 bopd over the 10 months to 31 October 2026. Cash was $69.6m against net debt of $0.7m. Production was hit by drilling-related downtime.

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) (£150m | SR95) Trading Update Full-year guidance is raised again after continued positive trading. The board now expects revenue of about $100m (previously $95m) and adjusted EBITDA of about $20.5m (previously $19.5m). Year-end net cash is seen at about $34.0m. It remains mindful of tariffs, elevated interest rates and immigration policy. GREEN = (Ed S)

After raising its full-year FY26 guidance in July and September, Somero Enterprises has raised it again today. It now expects revenue of $100 million for the year versus previous guidance of $95 million. Given this increase to guidance, and the high StockRank of 95, I'm happy to leave Somero on a GREEN rating. However, there are some risks around interest rates and a slowdown in the US data centre buildout here.

Trifast (LON:TRI) (£120m | SR81) Half-year Financial Report Guidance has been cut: the board now expects FY27 revenue of £200–205m and underlying EBIT of £14.0–14.5m, against consensus of £214m and £18.2m. In the half, underlying EBIT rose 7.1% to £7.5m on 4.3% lower revenue, but a statutory loss of £3.0m followed £8.4m of one-off transformation costs. Net debt was £15.8m, and the 0.60p interim dividend was held. PROFIT WARNING (AMBER/RED ↓) (Roland)

The company says the outlook has worsened over the last month, with continuing softness in automotive, Middle East disruption and tougher Chinese competition. Broker EPS forecasts for FY27 and FY28 have both been cut by more than 30%. While the stock might be cheap, I think it's probably fair that it should be. I'm going to move to a more cautious view until there are signs that the outlook is stabilising.

Pulsar Helium (LON:PLSR) (£114m | SR15) TSXV Final Acceptance for Helium & CO2 Plant The TSX Venture Exchange has given final approval to an $85.5m equipment deal for its Minnesota helium and CO2 plant, with $5.0m already paid from existing cash. The next $8.55m is due on 31 January 2027, which the company intends to fund from cash. The price excludes installation, taxes and tariffs, and the company is still arranging financing for the remaining payments.

Accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) (£107m | SR89) Seven-year technology partnership - Premier Parks A seven-year deal with Premier Parks, North America's second-largest independent attractions operator, is a win for its connected software strategy. It covers ticketing and admissions, food, beverage and retail, with integrated payments and AI-powered decision tools. No contract value is disclosed, and the release does not mention any impact on expectations.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) (£92m | SR5) Proposed cancellation Plans to delist from AIM are on the table, and the two largest holders, with 87.98% between them, have said they back them. If shareholders approve at the 14 December AGM, trading ends on 22 December and the company becomes private. Only about 9% of shares are held by the public, and the board puts listing costs at over £1m a year. A matched bargain facility will offer limited trading afterwards.

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) (£80m | SR17) Preliminary Results Confirm 74% Copper Recovery Early testwork on stockpiled ore at Molulu recovered 74% of the copper. The preliminary programme, run with a potential offtake partner, tested about 300kg of ore blended to a 1.43% copper grade. The company stresses these are “early-stage preliminary results” and that further testwork and studies are required.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) (£50m | SR54) Half Year Results Revenue rose 34% to £12.3m in the first half, and the board says trading is ahead of its expectations. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 77% to £2.1m, and pre-tax profit before exceptionals was £0.26m, against a £0.89m loss. The order backlog now extends beyond two years, and the board expects a full-year outcome “ahead of current market expectations”.

Batm Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) (£48m | SR52) Update on Transaction The Transaction's closing has been pushed back to 10 December 2026, or earlier if both sides agree. The extra time is to finish "certain outstanding technical matters" and resolve points the Purchaser has raised on the Agreements. It reports no other material change to its earlier announcements on the deal.

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) (£46m | SR67) Trading Update Profit expectations are cut as delays hit larger engineering projects. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is now expected to be about £8.5m, after flooding on site delayed the bridge projects. Revenue rose 22% in the 10 months to 31 October, and year-end net debt is expected to be about £14.5m. The board does not expect trading conditions to improve soon.