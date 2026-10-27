HSBC Holdings (LON:HSBA) (£234bn | SR81) Earnings Release 3Q26 Q3 PBT up 32% to $9.6 billion. Annualised return on average tangible equity 17.7% (Q3 last year: 12.3%). “We remain confident in achieving the targets we set out in February 2026, including a RoTE of 17% or better for 2026, 2027 and 2028, excluding notable items.”

Reckitt Benckiser (LON:RKT) (£35bn | SR62) Q3 Results 2026 “We now expect to deliver Core Reckitt FY 2026 LFL net revenue growth of +3.5% to +4.5%.” (previous guidance +4% to +5%) REVENUE WARNING (growth range reduced slightly)

Informa (LON:INF) (£11.4bn | SR55) Nine-Month Trading Update Underlying revenue growth 6.5% in nine months. “..in light of the latest force majeure activity, assuming no further contribution from [Saudi Arabia] in 2026, we continue to track to double-digit growth in underlying earnings… but with Group underlying revenue growth now tracking to 3%±;” REVENUE WARNING (rescheduling/reformatting of Saudi Arabian events)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) (£2.39bn | SR61) Increased target size of existing JV with USS Increase in the target size of the existing 20:80 joint venture with Universities Superannuation Scheme to £400 million (from £250 million).

Pantheon International (LON:PIN) (£1.4bn | SR n/a) Monthly Performance Update NAV per share +2.2% for the month to 546.3p. Net asset value £2 billion. Monthly gain driven by foreign exchange movements (+1.5%) and share buybacks (+0.7%).

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) (£1.30bn | SR84) Quarterly Operating Update The value of Yellow Cake’s uranium holdings increased by 10.8% over the Quarter, from US$1,969.7 million as at 30 June 2026 to US$2,181.6 million as at 30 September 2026.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) (£1.06bn | SR82) Main Market Admission, AIM Cancellation, New TIDM Ordinary shares joining the main market, cancelled from AIM. Their new ticker is SER (formerly SQZ).

Vistry (LON:VTY) (£812m | SR35) Appointment of CFO and Interim CFO CFO of Severn Trent becoming VTY CFO during 2027. An interim CFO is also appointed with immediate effect.

RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) (£531m | SR92) Trading Statement FY September 2026: organic constant currency revenue growth was c.3%. Expects to deliver adjusted Profit before Tax in line with market expectations.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) (£336m | SR86) Q3 2026 Trading Update Q3 revenue up 17%. “The Board remains confident that full-year 2026 Adjusted Operating Profit will be delivered in line with market expectations.” AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

A 220% increase in revenue from EV charging and related services reflects surging EV adoption and suggests to me that Luceco is probably gaining share in this market. Sluggish sales in the group's core business mirror the state of the UK housing market, but I'm happy maintaining a broadly positive view after today's in-line update.

McBride (LON:MCB) (£311m | SR62) CEO Succession The CEO intends to retire after 12 years. He has agreed to remain in his role until mid-2027.

NCC (LON:NCC) (£278m | SR79) FY26 trading update and new CEO appointed FY26 in line with market expectations for revenue and ahead of market expectations for Adjusted EBITDA. “The Board remains confident in the outlook and financial expectations for the full year ending 30 September 2027, which remain unchanged.” New CEO appointed with immediate effect.

Empire Metals (LON:EEE) (£231m | SR15) Pilot-Scale Testing and Scoping Study Update Planning to set up, commission and test pilot-scale facilities at metallurgical laboratories in Perth is on schedule. The Scoping Study is on track, and is expected to be finalised in Q1 2027.

S&U (LON:SUS) (£228m | SR75) Transformative £600m Securitisation Secured Two new securitisation facilities from two Tier 1 UK financial institutions will provide up to £600m over an initial three-year term, replacing in full the existing £330m facilities. £350m for motor finance and £250m for property finance.

Tribal (LON:TRB) (£215m | SR85) No intention to make an offer for Tribal Group Jenzabar confirms that it does not intend to make a firm offer for Tribal, after resolutions in respect of the proposal by Main Capital Partners were approved. TAKEOVER

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) (£128m | SR17) Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report Agreed cash offer of USD0.25486 per share (c.18.8p), subject to various approvals. Company made further progress towards the development of its Ewoyaa Lithium mine in Ghana during the quarter. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was AUD7.7m. TAKEOVER

Mkango Magnetic Materials (LON:MKA) (£104m | SR n/a) Hypromag USA Pre-Feasibility Study Independent Pre-Feasibility Study supports three new plants with a centralized finishing hub, indicating an estimated incremental post-tax NPV of US$1.85 billion to US$2.06 billion, a post-tax IRR of 31% to 36%, competitive manufacturing costs and higher value, low-carbon finished magnet production.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) (£91m | SR16) Conditional Approval of Jibal Qutman Development Gold and Minerals Company Limited ("GMCO"), Kefi’s Saudi Arabian joint venture company, has approved the $87m development of Stage 1 of the Jibal Qutman Gold Project. This is subject to certain outstanding procedural requirements, primarily the grant of a Mining Licence by the relevant government minister.

Redcentric (LON:RCN) (£87m | SR49) H1 Trading Update H1 revenue to be -4.6% to c.£63.7m, in line with expectations. H1 adj EBITDA to be £9.1m, “modestly above” management expectations. FY27 outlook: confident of delivering adj EBITDA of £18.4m, in line with expectations.

Alumasc (LON:ALU) (£84m | SR64) AGM Trading Update Q1 revenue +9.6%, with growth in all three divisions and improved margins. At the end of September, the order book was 67% higher than 12 months ago. FY27 outlook: the board remains confident of progress in line with expectations. AMBER/RED ↑ (Roland)

Today's in-line update provides some reassurance after three cuts to consensus forecasts over the last 15 months. I think Alumasc's valuation could be attractive, but would argue that our contrarian tag remains fair given challenging conditions in the UK (90% of revenue) and the lack of a permanent CEO.

IG Design (LON:IGR) (£83m | SR97) Trading Update H1 revenue was up by c.12% at c.£109m, with 8% organic growth. Operating profit was c.£5.7m (H1 26: £4.2m). FY27 outlook: expects to deliver results in line with guidance (consensus is for FY27 revenue of £222m and adj op margin of 4.8%).

LBG Media (LON:LBG) (£70m | SR55) Trading Statement FY26 revenue expected to be +16% to c.£106m, with adj EBITDA -35% to c.£16.5m, in line with expectations. Direct Revenue rose by 69% last year, with Indirect Revenue down 50%. FY27 outlook: confident of delivering growth in FY27.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) (£39m | SR96) Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 July 2026 Revenue -3% to £144.9m, with adj pre-tax profit -28% to £6.3m and adj EPS -26% to 5.5p. FY27 outlook: current trading is in line with expectations. AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Graham)

On balance, I'm inclined to raise our stance on this share by one notch today. It's a low-margin business but I believe that its core brands do benefit from consumer familarity and trust. On top of that, the stock is cheap and the balance sheet is only modestly leveraged. As such, let's nudge up our stance on it to AMBER/GREEN.

Revolution Beauty (LON:REVB) (£39m | SR41) Half-year Financial Report H1 revenue -2% to £48.4m with pre-tax loss of -£1.9m (H1 26: -£18.4m). FY27 outlook: H1 momentum has continued into H2, with key festive period ahead - “the Board remains confident that the Group is trading at the top end of the current range of market expectations for the full year”

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) (£33m | SR98) Full Year Trading Update Revenue -4.5% to £142.4m, expect adj pre-tax loss of c.£1.0m, in line with expectations. Store numbers -6.7% to 251 with year-end net cash of c.£15.1m. FY27 outlook: slower start to Autumn/Winter season than expected, with recent rise in container costs.

Broker Zeus cuts FY26 adj EPS to -2.2p (previously -1.1p) but raises FY27 adj EPS to 1.7p (previously 0.9p). PROFIT WARNING (RED ↓) (Graham)

In August, I upgraded our stance on SHOE from fully negative to only moderately negative. In hindsight, that was a mistake. Even if broker forecasts suggest that the company can make a profit in FY27, I don't consider this outcome very likely, given what the company has said today about higher container prices. With ongoing losses for the foreseeable future being the most likely outcome, in my view, I think it's fair for us to go back to a fully negative stance on this share.

Coppa Collective (LON:COPC) (£21m | SR44) Full Year Trading Update FY26 revenue +8% to £56.4m with adj EBITDA expected to double to £2.8m, in line with expectations. Return to LFL sales growth in Q4 FY26. FY27: Q4 momentum has continued, confident in the outlook.

Shearwater (LON:SWG) (£17m | SR77) FY26 Results FY26 revenue of £42.3m (+34% annualised), with adj pre-tax profit of £1.4m, +186% annualised. Statutory loss before tax reduced to £0.3m. FY27 year-to-date trading is in line with expectations.

Inspiration Healthcare (LON:IHC) (£17m | SR50) Half-year Financial Report H1 revenue -8% to £22m, with adj EBITDA -8% to £1.2m and operating profit up 200% to £0.6m (including £0.3m non-recurring benefit). FY27 outlook: FY revenue expectation upgraded to “at least £43 million” (previous consensus £40.9m).

Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) (£15m | SR21) Strategic Commercial Collaboration Agreement Has entered into a strategic Collaboration Agreement with Sirane Central Americana, a Mexico-based producer of specialist food-packaging solutions. The agreement establishes a framework for Symphony and Sirane to market and develop commercial opportunities for each other's respective products.

Chesterfield Special Cylinders Holdings (LON:CSC) (£14m | SR43) Trading Update and Notice of Results Expects to report FY26 revenue of £15.6m (FY25: £16m) and FY26 adj EBITDA of c.£0.8m (FY25: £0.8m), in line with previous guidance. FY26 net cash is expected to be c.£1.4m. FY27 outlook: cost savings have been implemented to reflect the uncertain hydrogen outlook. CSC starts FY27 with a lower cost vase.