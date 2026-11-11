ICG (LON:ICG) (£5.4bn | SR83) Interim Results AUM of $145bn, fee-earning AUM +9% YoY to $90bn. Management fees +12% to £374m and fee-related earnings per share +18% to 58p.

Spirax (LON:SPX) (£5.4bn | SR72) Trading Update Organic sales growth and adjusted operating margin for the 10 months to 31 October were in line with expectations and ahead of H1. Outlook: confident in delivering full-year guidance (mid-single digit organic revenue growth and an adj operating margin >20%).

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW.). (£2.9bn | SR90) Trading Statement Autumn selling season was “more subdued”. 2026 outlook: now expects 2026 completions excluding JVs of c.10,500 homes and group adj operating profit to be around the bottom end of the consensus range (previously 10,600-10,800 and £262m to £299m, respectively). AMBER = (Roland)

The company has nudged full-year profit guidance towards the lower end of the range of analyst forecasts, but my number crunching suggests that consensus estimates were pretty much at that level already. While the valuation looks fair to me on a near-term view, I'd be inclined to turn positive on any sign of a market recovery.

ITV (LON:ITV) (£2.46bn | SR84) Q3 Trading Update Nine-month revenue -1% with external revenue -2% year-on-year. ITV Studios revenue -1%, with M&E revenue also -1%. Outlook: ITV Studios remains in line with previous guidance. M&E total advertising revenue now expected to fall by 5-10% in Q4 and by 2-3% in FY26. £30m of cost savings have been identified to align costs with advertiser demand. RH note: previous consensus was for Q4 advertising revenue to fall by 1.8%.

Conduit Holdings (LON:CRE) (£695m | SR98) Trading update for Q3 2026 Nine-month gross premiums written -3.8% to $999.9m. 9M reinsurance revenue +1.6% to $673.2m. Pricing has softened so far this year, particularly in Property and Specialty. AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

We've been moderately positive on this on the basis that it offers value against its tangible NAV, and I'm inclined to stick to that stance today. Although today's update may have disappointed some investors, I never want to penalise companies for focusing on their margins and profitability over their short-term revenues. That's true in every industry but I think it's particularly appropriate in insurance. Today's update can be viewed as a revenue warning, but it's no profit warning. Today's share price is equivalent to $5.65, so we still have a discount of about 25% against last-reported NAV, and the earnings multiple is in mid-single digit territory.

Fuller Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) (£430m | SR91) Half Year Results H1 revenue +6.5% to £220.9m with LFL sales +6.1%, outperforming the market. Adj pre-tax profit +25% to £28.2m with adj EPS +32.6% to 39.81p. Net debt excluding leases stable at £140m. Outlook: YTD LFL sales to 7 November +5.8%. Christmas bookings +16% vs last year. Now expects FY27 adj pre-tax profit to be ahead of current market expectations.

Forterra (LON:FORT) (£355m | SR74) Trading Update Revenue for the 10 months to 31 Oct 26 was -11.9% on a like-for-like basis. Cost savings and asset disposals (surplus land) are underway. FY26 Outlook: now expects full-year adj EBITDA to be c.£50m, below consensus of £54.8m. Year-end leverage is expected to be c.1.9x. PROFIT WARNING

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) (£154m | SR95) Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Special Meeting held on 10 Nov 26 was adjourned to allow further time for shareholders to vote on the proposed amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation. So far, 65% of outstanding shares have been voted with over 99% in favour. However, approval is required from holders representing at least two-thirds of the company’s outstanding shares. The meeting will be reconvened on 10 Dec 26.

Guardian Metal Resources (LON:GMET) (£137m | SR10) Proposed Spin-Out of Non-Tungsten Projects Plans to spin-out non-tungsten portfolio into a new company, with the intention of listing this SpinCo on AIM in Q2 2027. Assets held by SpinCo are expected to include a number of gold and silver projects in Nevada.

Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) (£117m | SR59) Interim Results H1 revenue +6% to £686.7m with pre-tax profit +80.6% to £6.5m. Earnings per share +84.4% to 5.9p. FY27 outlook: expectations remain unchanged following September’s upgrade.

Castings (LON:CGS) (£116m | SR87) Half-year Financial Report H1 revenue -1.9% to £85.9m with pre-tax profit -60% to £2.0m. Underlying demand for heavy trucks improved during the year but disruptions to the company’s power supply has impacted performance. This issue is now resolved. Outlook: management expects full-year profit to be in line with recently revised expectations for adj pre-tax of £9.0m.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) (£110m | SR30) Proposed Fundraise and Capital Access Window Intends to undertake a subscription and placing to raise, in aggregate, gross proceeds of approximately £5.0 million. Proposed fundraise is at an issue price of 7p per share. It will “provide liquidity while the Company continues to have substantial dialogue with several parties regarding farm-in negotiations”. Trading in the ordinary shares will be temporarily suspended.

Vanquis Banking (LON:VANQ) (£109m | SR52) Directorate Change Appoints John Natalizia as CEO, subject to regulatory approval. He has been Deputy CEO since April.

Solid State (LON:SOLI) (£97m | SR83) $26.2 million UK MoD Order for Project CAIN Subsidiary Steatite Ltd has secured a follow-on order valued at US $26.2 million under Project CAIN, a major defence programme for a UK Government end user. Scheduled for the first half of 2027. “This order further underpins our existing guidance for FY26/27 and FY27/28 and gives us increased confidence as we look forward to 2027.”

Ten Technologies (LON:TENG) (£90m | SR71) Preliminary Results 2026 Revenue +6%. Adjusted EBITDA +10% (£16.1m). PBT £3.4m (last year: £2.9m). “Trading since the year end has been in line with current market expectations for 2027, with the Group on track to deliver higher Net Revenue and improved profitability, versus the prior period.”

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) (£80m | SR91) Interim Results Revenue +18.3%, adj. PBT increases from £2.1m to £5.8m. “As announced on 20 October 2026, the Board expects full-year Group Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range £10.3-£11.3m, being 10-20% higher than market guidance prior to this date and approximately 15-25% above FY26.” AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

I'm going to maintain our AMBER/GREEN view today out of respect for October's large upgrade and the stock's high MomentumRank. But my concerns over slow revenue growth and weak underlying profitability in the paper business mean I'm getting close to the point where I'd move back to a neutral view.

East Star Resources (LON:EST) (£74m | SR23) Copper Joint Ventures Update “We are pleased with the progress being made with our joint venture partners across both VMS copper exploration and development projects.”

ECO Animal Health (LON:EAH) (£53m | SR91) ECOVAXXIN® MG marketing authorisation application Submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application and supporting dossier to the European Medicines Agency for ECOVAXXIN® MG, its live poultry vaccine targeting Mycoplasma gallisepticum.

Batm Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) (£50m | SR53) BATM wins additional $4.0m cybersecurity order Additional $4.0m order from its long-standing customer for the provision of further units of the Group’s quantum-era-ready cybersecurity platform. To be delivered during 2027.

Gelion (LON:GELN) (£44m | SR8) AUKUS approval strengthens defence market access Gelion has been approved by the Australian Department of Defence as an AUKUS Authorised User and enrolled to access the AUKUS Licence-Free Environment. This helps to expand market access by reducing potential export licensing frictions and can shorten qualification cycles with defence partners in Australia, the UK and the US.

Quadrise (LON:QED) (£37m | SR8) Nouryon update Quadrise International Limited and Nouryon Surface Chemistry have agreed not to extend their Exclusive Global Collaboration and Emulsifiers Sales Agreement, until such time as Quadrise projects and volume requirements are confirmed. NSC have confirmed their interest in pursuing an agreement once requirements are known and will continue to support Quadrise’s trials with individual orders.

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT) (£26m | SR22) Australian approval for Yourgene® DPYD Assay Australian regulatory approval for Yourgene® Insight DPYD assay. The approval enables Southern Cross Diagnostics Pty Ltd, part of the Novacyt Group, to market and supply the in vitro diagnostic assay for its approved clinical diagnostic use in Australia.

Cavendish (LON:CAV) (£25m | SR59) Interim Results and Board Change H1: revenues of £22.9m (H1'26: £28.5m). Core profit before tax of £0.8m (H1’26: £2.0m). Moving to a single CEO structure. “We have a healthy pipeline of both public and private transactions including potential IPOs which are expected to yield greater fee revenues over the next 12 months than we have seen in this period.” AMBER/RED ↓ (Graham)

I was already very worried about this after the H1 trading update, when I said that the company would be doing very well to repeat its FY26 performance in FY27. On the basis of the latest Hardman forecasts, we are now expecting to see FY27 considerably worse than FY26. So I'm inclined to treat this as a fresh profit warning. The market is certainly treating it that way, with the share price down by 9%. The particularly troubling aspect of it for me is the reduction in the cash pile, which has been an important part of the investment thesis for me here. I'm downgrading our stance on this by one notch, to AMBER/RED. Perhaps a revival in the IPO market on AIM is just around the corner, but I don't see it yet - and it has taken far longer than I expected.