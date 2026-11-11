James Cropper: H1 earnings climb 80%, but H2 looks weaker and the paper business remains a potential drag

I'm going to maintain our AMBER/GREEN view today out of respect for October's large upgrade and the stock's high MomentumRank. But my concerns over slow revenue growth and weak underlying profitability in the paper business mean I'm getting close to the point where I'd move back to a neutral view.

Down 1% to 832p (£80m) - Interim Results

The market had already been briefed on the good news from advanced materials, paper and packaging group James Cropper ahead of today's results: Ed Sheldon covered the company's recent upgrade to profit guidance three weeks ago.

This upgrade has since filtered through to the StockReport, with a very respectable 20% upgrade to FY27 EPS forecasts:

Today's half-year results give us an opportunity to take a closer look at what's happening in the business and at its financial performance. James Cropper's share price has risen by 150% over the last year, so I'm interested to see if the valuation still stacks up.

Half-Year results: key points

Today's accounts cover the six months ended 26 September 2026. The headline numbers are all moving in the right direction, with profits up and debt levels down:

Revenue +18% to £61.2m

Adj pre-tax profit +176% to £5.8m

Reported pre-tax profit +85% to £5.0m

Diluted EPS +80% to 38.8p

Interim dividend reinstated at 5.0p

Net debt of £2.7m (FY26: £8.1m)

Debt leverage reduced to 0.2x EBITDA

Divisional results: James Cropper operates with two divisions, Advanced Materials and Paper & Packaging. Both were profitable during the first half, in a welcome reversal of the situation last year, but today's guidance suggests we shouldn't necessarily expect a repeat of this in H2:

Paper & Packaging: revenue up 29% to £42.2m, adj EBITDA of +£3.9m (H1 26: £(0.7)m)

Advanced Materials: revenue flat at £19.0m, adj EBITDA -7.3% to £5.1m

Paper & Packaging: The longstanding issue we've had with this group is whether Cropper's legacy Paper & Packaging division can return to profitability and earn its keep. The paper business reported an EBITDA loss of £0.5m last year, despite generating £63m in sales.

The good news is that Paper & Packaging returned to profitability in H1, at least an EBITDA level. However, today's commentary indicates that H1 benefited from some one-off factors and that H2 is likely to be weaker:

"Revenue growth was positively impacted by seasonal factors and also a one-off inventory build by a major customer extending their distribution channels."

Trading in Paper & Packaging "is expected to return to more normal seasonally adjusted levels" over the remainder of FY27.

FY27 guidance is for high-single-digit full-year revenue growth and a mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margin.

Using this guidance, my sums suggest that Paper & Packaging could deliver FY27 revenue of c.£68m and adj EBITDA of c.£3.4m (8.5% revenue growth and a 5% EBITDA margin).

If I'm right, this implies H2 revenue could be c.£26m, potentially with a small adj EBITDA loss.

Cropper hasn't broken out operating profit for each of its divisions today. But this guidance suggests to me that an an operating level, the profitability of the Paper & Packaging business is probably still quite weak.

If I factor in the division's (unknown) share of group central costs, I would speculate that the Paper & Packaging business may still only be marginally profitable, at best.

Advanced Materials: this division develops "nonwoven materials and electrochemical coatings" for sectors including aerospace and defence. It's a nice business with decent margins and seemingly strong growth prospects.

Despite this, progress slowed during the first half of the year, with profits down after a strong performance in Hydrogen last during the same period last year:

Established markets, such as aerospace, defence, construction and medical, which accounted for around 80% of Advanced Materials business unit revenue in the period, delivered low single-digit percentage growth overall. In nascent markets, the Group experienced an anticipated decline in revenues in Hydrogen Coatings against a strong comparative performance in H1 FY26.

Management guidance is for H2 revenue and adj EBITDA to be "similar to H1". I'd model this as c.£38m of revenue and c.£10m of adj EBITDA.

Outlook

Full-year guidance is unchanged from October today, with management guidance for adj EBITDA of £10.3m to £11.3m.

Reverse engineering this into my estimates above allows me to sanity-check my guesswork:

Paper & Packaging adj EBITDA: c.£3.4m

Advanced Materials adj EBITDA: c.£10m

Estimate of group central costs (based on FY26): c.£2m

Netting these off gives me a FY27 adjusted EBITDA estimate of £11.4m, so it looks like my estimates are in the right ballpark, albeit towards the upper end of guidance.

Checking the Singer Capital note from October shows that Cropper's broker is estimating £3.1m of adj EBITDA for the paper business this year. So it looks like that's where the main weakness might be.

Roland's view

I am not yet convinced that the Paper & Packaging business will be consistently profitable at an operating level, especially when group costs are factored in.

While it could make economic sense for the group to sell the paper business, Cropper's family ownership and long heritage in this sector suggests to me that there's a strong attachment to paper that won't easily be broken.

In the meantime, it looks like Advanced Materials may have to continue supporting the profitability of the wider group.

Valuation: Cropper has proved an excellent turnaround buy over the last year and I'm happy that we picked up this opportunity in January and then in April.

However, when looking ahead I don't think the valuation is as compelling as it was even a few months ago. Revenue is forecasts to rise by just 4% this year and by less than 2% in FY28, according to Singer.

While earnings growth is expected to be stronger than this, the lack of top line growth suggests to me that higher profits will come from cost savings and perhaps some small level of operating leverage.

With James Cropper now trading on a mid-teens P/E with High Flyer styling, I'm not sure how much near-term upside is left.

I'm going to maintain our AMBER/GREEN view today out of respect for October's large upgrade and the stock's high MomentumRank. But I'm getting close to the point where I think it could make sense to retreat to a neutral view.