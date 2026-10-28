Unilever (LON:ULVR) (£105bn | SR62) Q3 2026 Trading Statement Revenue +6.7% to €13.3bn. Underlying sales growth of 5.2%,, with 2.9% volume growth and 2.3% price growth. 2026 outlook upgraded: now expect at least 3% volume growth (previously “around 3%”). Other guidance unchanged.

GSK (LON:GSK) (£78bn | SR81) 3rd Quarter Results Q3 revenue +4% to £8.9bn with operating profit -18% to £2.1bn and adj EPS -1% to 54.6p. 2026 outlook unchanged for revenue growth of 3%-5% and adj EPS growth of 7%-9%. AMBER = (Roland)

GSK's third-quarter vaccine sales appear to have fallen below City estimates, despite overall Q3 results coming in slightly higher than expected. While a forward P/E of 10 leaves GSK trading at a tempting discount to rival AstraZeneca, CEO Luke Miels still needs to prove that his drug pipeline can return the business to sustainable growth. I'm going to mirror the StockRanks and remain neutral today.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) (£44bn | SR82) 3rd Quarter Results Operating income +13% to £5.8bn with pre-tax profit +27% to £2.25bn. 2026 guidance upgraded: now expects operating income growth above the 5% to 7% range, with RoTE to be around 14% (previously within 5%-7% and above 12%, respectively).

Intertek (LON:ITRK) (£9.1bn | SR51) Trading Statement Q3 revenue +7%, with 6.4% LFL growth. Acquisition by EQT progressing and expected to complete in Q4 26 or Q1 27. TAKEOVER

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) (£2.36bn | SR66) Plus500 first FCM to go live with Kalshi Perps Has launched Kalshi perpetual futures ("perps") through its US Futures Commission Merchant ("FCM"). As a result, Plus500 is the first FCM, excluding Kalshi Prime, to offer perps on Kalshi Exchange, a CFTC-regulated US exchange.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) (£1.39bn | SR69) 3rd Quarter Results Sept 26 NAVps +15.1% to £57.69 vs June 26. Q3 revenue +18.5% with EBITDA +26.3% vs Q3 25.

Metro Bank Holdings (LON:MTRO) (£1.14bn | SR74) Board Update Chair Robert Sharpe will step down on 31 October 2026, at the end of his six-year term. An interim chair has been appointed who will lead the search for a new chair..

Elementis (LON:ELM) (£1.04bn | SR63) Third Quarter Trading Update Revenue +7% for the nine months to 30 September. 2026 outlook: FY26 adj op profit expected to be $133-135m, in line with recently upgraded guidance.

Renew Holdings (LON:RNWH) (£780m | SR77) Acquisition of Porter Brothers Holdings Limited Porter Brothers is a specialist provider of extra high voltage cabling and directional drilling engineering services to the energy distribution market. Renew has acquired Porter Brothers for up to £50m, with an initial consideration of £31.1m “based on a sustainable EBIT of £3.9m”.

Hunting (LON:HTG) (£644m | SR50) Q3 2026 Trading Update The conflict in the Middle East has impacted performance in Q3 and into Q4. FY26 adj EBITDA is now expected to be in the range $128-$133m (previously downgraded to $138-$141m in August). PROFIT WARNING (AMBER/RED =) (Roland)

This is Hunting's second profit warning in four months, with both triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. While this both unsurprising and clearly not the company's fault, the risk of further disruption means that Hunting isn't yet cheap enough to persuade me to upgrade our view.

C&C (LON:CCR) (£375m | SR78) Interim Results for 6M ended 31 August 2026 Net revenue -3% to €794.9m with adj pre-tax profit +4% to €33.3m and adj EPS +6% to 7.1c. Growth in Branded sales, offset by lower Distribution. FY27 outlook: in line with expectations.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings (LON:AML) (£386m | SR19) Results for Q3 and 9 months ended 30 Sept 2026 Q3 volumes flat at 1,431 with revenue +36% to £388.7m and adj EBIT loss reduced to £(24.9)m. Improved product mix (with more Valhalla deliveries) saw YTD gross margin improve to 35%. FY26 guidance unchanged.

Ecora Royalties (LON:ECOR) (£385m | SR89) Q3 2026 Trading Update Total portfolio contribution of $24.8m in Q3 2026, broadly flat v Q3 2025. “Looking ahead, we are entering a pivotal phase. The next twelve months should feature a number of key milestones across our development portfolio of copper and wider critical minerals royalties…"

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) (£359m | SR89) Third Quarter Trading Update 2026 full year like-for-like net revenue now estimated to be marginally below previous guidance. Adjusted basic earnings per share is expected to be in excess of current analyst consensus of 6.1p per share. AMBER= (Graham) (revenue warning)

Q4 revenue numbers must be shaping up very poorly, given the new guidance, with the company potentially entering 2027 from a position of weakness. We were neutral on this in August when Roland took a prudently cautious stance at a market cap of about £260m, and I'm inclined to leave us on neutral today. Based on the latest share price, I believe the PE ratio is currently 7.3x. I view this as a fair multiple - maybe even a generous one - for a business that is still carrying some debt (£50-80m at year end targeted), is in a state of revenue decline, and has a poor track record of profitability.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) (£269m | SR96) AGM Statement and notice of results “...a good start to the financial year, with trading in line with the Board's expectations… expects to deliver results for the year ending 31 May 2027 in line with current market expectations.”

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) (£239m | SR49) $7m Production Orders from US Defence Prime $7m of production orders from a major US Tier 1 defence prime contractor. GN note: no reference to any impact on expectations.

Aew UK Reit (LON:AEWU) (£166m | SR73) Shareholder Update and Dividend Declaration NAV of £170.50 million or 107.45 pence per share as at 30 September 2026. NAV total return 1.53% for the quarter. “Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the depth of attractive, high-yielding opportunities in our investment pipeline across a range of real estate sectors.”

BRCK (LON:BRCK) (£158m | SR86) Half Year Trading Update and Notice of Results H1 FY27 results in line with the Board’s expectations. H1 revenue down 1.1%. Continues to be impacted by subdued housebuilding and RMI markets. Board now expects the Company to deliver Adjusted EBITDA* for FY27 of approximately £45.0 million, compared with the current market consensus figure for Adjusted EBITDA of £50.3 million. PROFIT WARNING (AMBER/RED ↓) (Roland)

The current headwinds in the housing market are well known and I'm not entirely surprised by today's downgrade. However, this is BRCK's second profit warning in four months. I'm going to move our view down by two notches today, to reflect the growing risk from rising leverage and the seemingly weaker outlook for earnings.

Mkango Magnetic Materials (LON:MKA) (£117m | SR n/a) Acquisition of 10% interest in Hypromag Germany Agreement with Professor Carlo Burkhardt to acquire his 10 per cent interest in HyProMag Germany, after which HyProMag Germany will be wholly owned by HyProMag UK. Price is £1.06m, of which £758k will be satisfied by new Mkango shares.

Trufin (LON:TRU) (£55m | SR89) Acquisition of Rockford Associates Ltd by Oxygen Buys Rockford Associates for £1.8m, payable in cash, plus £0.2m if EBITDA target achieved. Gives an in-house capability to deliver overpayment audits to clients.

Renalytix (LON:RENX) (£40m | SR24) Unaudited 12 Months to 30 June 2026 Report Revenues flat at $3.0 million. Underlying EBITDA loss reduced from $14m to $12m. $14m placing in Sep 2026. $4.6m debt converted to equity.