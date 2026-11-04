Daily Stock Market Report (Wed 4th Nov 2026) - MKS, SNWS, MTEC, MTRO, WEIR

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) (£17.4bn | SR79) Strong Q3 drives improved FY revenue guidance Q3 net sales revenue +9.6%, with volume +5.4% and price per case +4%. Upgraded FY26 guidance: now expects revenue growth “slightly above our 6% to 7% range” (previously “around the top end”). Guidance for organic EBIT growth of 8% to 10% is unchanged.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN.). (£9.4bn | SR48) Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update Q3 revenue +3.4% to $1,551m with strong Sports Medicine and ENT performance. Conditions mixed elsewhere. Outlook: guidance updated to reflect outlook for US Hips and Knees. Now expects full-year revenue growth of c.3% (previously 4%) and trading profit of “around $1.25bn” (previously “around $1.3bn”). PROFIT WARNING

Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) (£8.6bn | SR70) Half-year Financial Report H1 sales +16.2% to £9,255m with adj pre-tax profit of £403m and adj EPS of 14.8p. Food sales +13.9% with Fashion, Home & Beauty +17.5%, reflecting the recovery from last year’s cyber attack. FY27 Outlook: adj pre-tax profit is expected to be in line with market expectations. AMBER = (Ed S)

A solid set of H1 results from Marks and Spencer today. There are some issues in Fashion, Home & Beauty but the Food division is performing well. I’m tempted to go to AMBER/GREEN, but will leave the stock on AMBER for now given the struggles in Fashion, Home & Beauty and the valuation.

Weir (LON:WEIR) (£6.8bn | SR42) Q3 Trading Update Q3 group orders +8%, with aftermarket +10% and OE +3%. Outlook: strong orderbook, expect to deliver FY26 in line with expectations. AMBER (Roland)

Although Weir is very well respected, it's also exposed to the same cyclical and geopolitical pressures as its mining and oil customers. My feeling is that the valuation is up with events and carries some downside risk if recent trends don't improve. I'm going to open our coverage by taking a neutral view today.

Lion Finance (LON:BGEO) (£5.2bn | SR58) 3rd Quarter Results & GEL 62.0 million share buyback programme extension Q3 profit +21% to GEL 661.9m with return on average equity of 27.2%. Announcing Q3 dividend up 22.6% to GEL 3.25 per share, with a further GEL 62m share buyback.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) (£4.38bn | SR69) AGM Trading Update Completions during the first 17 weeks of FY27 fell by 12% to 3,223. The underlying private sale reservations fell to 0.53 (FY26: 0.57), but there was an increase in bulk sales to the rental sector. The forward order book rose by 1% to £3,315m, compared to the same period last year. FY27 guidance remains unchanged.

Glanbia (LON:GLB) (£3.93bn | SR66) Third Quarter 2026 IMS YTD revenue +9.9% on a like-for-like basis, with volume growth across all three segments. FY26 outlook upgraded: now expects adj EPS growth of 22% to 24% at constant currency (previously 17% to 20%).

Lancashire Holdings (LON:LRE) (£1.69bn | SR75) 3rd Quarter Results Gross premiums written -1.1% to $1,806m with insurance revenue +0.7% to $1,409.7m. Will pay a special dividend of 75 cents per share ($182m). Outlook: remains on track to deliver high-teens RoE in 2026.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) (£1.08bn | SR57) Trading Update Announcement Total sales +9.1% for the year to date, with like-for-like sales +8.2%. Net debt was £736m at the end of the first quarter. FY26 Outlook: “profit forecasts are very dependent on sales growth”, but “we are comfortable with current market expectations, once adjusted for the 53-week period”.

Metro Bank Holdings (LON:MTRO) (£1.03bn | SR68) Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update Total lending +5% £9,425m, with lending in target segments +37% and run-off lending -32%. Net interest margin +0.42% to 3.45% with “strong credit quality maintained”. Outlook: reaffirming all guidance. Expect RoTE greater than 15% in 2027. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Metro Bank's shift to a specialist lending model appears to be progressing well and is on track to deliver the expected improvements in profitability. My valuation sums suggest that the shares could still offer some value, even after recent gains. I'm comfortable maintaining our broadly positive view ahead of this year's results.

Trainline (LON:TRN) (£733m | SR77) Results for the six months ended 31 August 2026 H1 revenue -1% to £233m with operating profit -5% to £64m. Adj EPS -10% to 13.8p. FY27 outlook: guidance unchanged, with underlying revenue of £440m to £455m and adj EBITDA at c.2.9% of ticket sales.

Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH) (£592m | SR63) CEO appointment Has appointed Rob Straathof as CEO, subject to regulatory approval. Rob previously spent a decade as CEO of Liberis, leading its growth from a UK small business lender with a single partner, into a global embedded finance platform offering multiple products and providing over $4bn of funding to more than 100,000 small businesses. He is currently CEO of Grover, a leading European technology subscription platform based in Germany.

Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) (£366m | SR79) Trading Update and Q3 2026 Net Asset Value Unaudited net asset va­­lue was £511.1m at 30 September 2026 (30 June 2026: £517.9m). This results in a NAV per ordinary share of 93.8p (30 June 2026: 94.9p). Global portfolio generation for the third quarter was 9.8% above budget, supported by solar resource 10.7% ahead of expectations.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) (£237m | SR78) Trading Update Total Q3 group revenue of £41.8m (Q3 2025: £38.2m), up 9%, including a £6.2m contribution from OKC. Organic revenue was £35.6m, down 7%, reflecting lower footwear revenue of £9.3m (Q3 2025: £17.6m). Based on trading to date and the current order book, and subject to there being no material disruption to the group’s key markets, the Board expects full-year adjusted profit before tax for the year ending 31 December 2026 to be in line with market expectations.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) (£201m | SR98) Final Results for the 52 weeks ended 29 August 2026 Revenue down 2.6% to £1,036.2m. Adjusted profit after tax up 1.5% to £27.4m. Adjusted EPS up 1.8% to 11.3p. Full-year dividend of 5.65p, up 0.1p. Net cash of £3.9m. FY2027 trading has started positively. Short-term profitability impact expected in FY2027 as the business absorbs expansion and transition costs. PROFIT WARNING (AMBER/GREEN ↓) (Roland)

Smiths' FY26 results look good to me and are in line with September's revised forecasts. I'm also encouraged by this year's contract wins and the opportunity for the company to gain market share in its core business. Realising these benefits will carry some execution risk and temporarily depress earnings, however. While I'm confident that value remains, I've moved our view down by one notch today.

Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) (£140m | SR38) Leigh Creek – Completion of Sale The Australian Foreign Investment Review Board approval has been received and the sale of Leigh Creek Copper Mine Pty Ltd to South Pacific Minerals Investments Pty Ltd, trading as Cuprum Metals, has now completed.

FDM (Holdings) (LON:FDM) (£111m | SR71) Trading Statement Momentum in customer engagement has continued since the company’s half-year results. The Board anticipates that the group's financial performance for the full year to 31 December 2026 will be in line with its expectations. The group has maintained its robust balance sheet, with £31.9m of cash at 31 October 2026.

Made Tech (LON:MTEC) (£83m | SR81) Acquisition Acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Glasgow-based housing technology provider Target Applications Limited, which trades as CX Feedback. Initial cash consideration of £3.0m, subject to adjustments, with up to £3.0m of additional performance-based consideration. The acquisition will be fully funded from existing cash reserves. Target Applications had annual recurring revenue of £1.05m as of 27 October 2026, and the deal is expected to be earnings-enhancing on an adjusted earnings basis in the financial year ending 31 May 2027. GREEN = (Ed S)

While the market is spooked by the news of the Target Applications acquisition, there appears to be strategic rationale for the deal. Not only will it broaden Made Tech's existing housing solutions and provide an office in Scotland but it will increase recurring revenue and potentially be earnings-enhancing this financial year. Given the company's recent results, cash balance, and valuation, I'm happy to leave the stock on GREEN.

Braemar (LON:BMS) (£79m | SR82) Unaudited Half Year Results Revenue up 16% to £74.3m. PBT up 34% to £5.1m. EPS up 28% to 11.89p. Interim dividend raised 10% to 2.75p. Full year trading expected to be in line with market expectations. FY30 targets unchanged.

Chapel Down (LON:CDGP) (£73m | SR28) Proposed Capital Raising up to £6.0 million Placing to raise approx. £5.5m (approx. £5.1m net) by way of an accelerated bookbuild. A separate retail offer to raise up to approx. £0.5m, giving total gross proceeds of up to approx. £6.0m. Net proceeds to fund a £4.5m investment in a new soft pressing facility at the company's Tenterden winery, together with the additional working capital required to support the increased level of Traditional Method Sparkling production resulting from the Soft Pressing Project.

Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) (£53m | SR9) Anzá Operational Update Latest drill results from APTA: MAP109 - 15.35m @ 0.97g/t Au, MAP110 - 43.55m @ 1.53g/t Au, including 14.2m @ 3.1g/t Au.

Medpal AI (LON:MPAL) (£49m | SR14) October Trading Update New Health revenue of £3.63m in October, up 33% on September revenue. New Health repeat order revenue more than doubled in October to £1.34m, representing 37% of New Health revenue. Group revenue of approximately £4.1m in October, up from approximately £3.2m in September. Group annualised revenue run rate of £49m.