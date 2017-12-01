Small Cap Value Report (Fri 1 Dec 2017) - PURP, GAW, RM2, PAM

Morning,

Share price: 356.6p (unch.)

No. of shares: 273 million



Market cap: £973 million

Purplebricks adds Feefo to customer review choices

This online estate agency has had a few issues with customer reviews.

Allagents suspended its reviews of Purplebricks in September, with the following notice:

Due to repeated threats of legal action forcing the removal of content and negative reviews from our website, we have regrettably taken the unprecedented step in suspending the PurpleBricks profile page until further notice (as of the 18th September 2017).

This was a huge red flag for me (see SCVR here).

Today, Purplebricks announces a new initiative which is supposed to ease concerns on the review front:

Purplebricks Group plc ('Purplebricks' or 'the Group') is pleased to announce a new partnership with customer review site Feefo, providing customers with even more opportunities to review the Purplebricks' service.

Feefo is widely regarded as being transparent, independent and secure, and is trusted by consumers as a vocal advocate of honesty in the reviews industry. It is only available to genuine customers, who are provided with a unique review link, ensuring only authentic reviews.

This all looks like suspiciously too much effort to me.

Fake reviews and bad reviews are a hazard to every company, not just Purplebricks. What makes Purplebricks different that it needs to pay a special company to verify its reviews?

As to the claim that Feefo "is widely regarded as being transparent, independent and secure, and is trusted by consumers as a vocal advocate of honesty in the reviews industry".

The funny thing about that that is, that Feefo itself has been reviewed by 39 people on trustpilot. See for yourself at this link. It is rated as "bad".

Examples:









There is a 5-star review from someone who reckons that the poor reviews…