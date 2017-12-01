Small Cap Value Report (Fri 1 Dec 2017) - PURP, GAW, RM2, PAM
Morning,
Paul added some additional companies to yesterday's report, so it now covers:
- Lamprell (LON:LAM)
- James Latham (LON:LTHM)
- ST Ives (LON:SIV)
- On The Beach (LON:OTB)
- HML Holdings (LON:HMLH)
It's at this link.
Cheers
Graham
Purplebricks (LON:PURP)
- Share price: 356.6p (unch.)
- No. of shares: 273 million
- Market cap: £973 million
Purplebricks adds Feefo to customer review choices
This online estate agency has had a few issues with customer reviews.
Allagents suspended its reviews of Purplebricks in September, with the following notice:
Due to repeated threats of legal action forcing the removal of content and negative reviews from our website, we have regrettably taken the unprecedented step in suspending the PurpleBricks profile page until further notice (as of the 18th September 2017).
This was a huge red flag for me (see SCVR here).
Today, Purplebricks announces a new initiative which is supposed to ease concerns on the review front:
Purplebricks Group plc ('Purplebricks' or 'the Group') is pleased to announce a new partnership with customer review site Feefo, providing customers with even more opportunities to review the Purplebricks' service.
Feefo is widely regarded as being transparent, independent and secure, and is trusted by consumers as a vocal advocate of honesty in the reviews industry. It is only available to genuine customers, who are provided with a unique review link, ensuring only authentic reviews.
This all looks like suspiciously too much effort to me.
Fake reviews and bad reviews are a hazard to every company, not just Purplebricks. What makes Purplebricks different that it needs to pay a special company to verify its reviews?
As to the claim that Feefo "is widely regarded as being transparent, independent and secure, and is trusted by consumers as a vocal advocate of honesty in the reviews industry".
The funny thing about that that is, that Feefo itself has been reviewed by 39 people on trustpilot. See for yourself at this link. It is rated as "bad".
Examples:
There is a 5-star review from someone who reckons that the poor reviews…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Purplebricks Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the business of estate agency. The Company operates through the division of providing services relating to the sale of properties. The Company uses technology in the process of selling, buying or letting of properties. The Company operates in the United Kingdom. more »
Games Workshop Group PLC designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and related products. The Company's segments include Sales channels, Product and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs and Royalties. The Sales channels segment includes Trade, which sells to independent retailers and includes magazine newsstand business and distributor sales from its publishing business (Black Library); Retail, which includes sales through retail stores, its visitor center and global exhibitions, and Mail order, which includes sales through its Web stores and digital sales. The Product and supply segment designs and manufactures products and incorporates production facility in the United Kingdom. The Central costs segment includes its overheads, head office site costs and costs of running Games Workshop Academy. The Service centre costs segment provides support services and undertakes strategic projects. The Royalties segment includes royalty income earned from third-party licensees. more »
RM2 International S.A. is a pallet development, manufacture, supply and management company. The Company is principally engaged in developing and selling shipping pallets and providing related logistical services. The Company's product for moving goods, BLOCKPal, has impermeability to water and contamination, fire retardancy, and resistance to damage and weight. The Company also offers systems for tracking asset movements and for optimizing the utilization and logistics of those assets. The Company's ERICA system provides real time intelligence to monitor and manage the movement of any transit equipment. The Company also offers a pallet rental program. The Company also offers supply chain auditing and consulting services, including measuring a supply chain's efficiency, determining the viability of a closed loop system, weighing the advantages of an open architecture and monetizing inbound pallet movements. more »
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Graham, since you're more the "financials" person, would welcome your thoughts on yesterday's Premier Asset Management (LON:PAM) full-year results.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Simigon (LON:SIM), Thalassa Holdings (LON:THAL), £RM2, Torotrak (LON:TRK)
SimiGon (SIM) share buyback up to $106k. That's <1% of cap!
Thalassa (THAL) sells main opco WGP Group for $20m + $10m earn out as proposed in August. Will leave up to $2,500,000 of cash in the business to meet its working capital requirements during the first five months of 2018. "Any revenue received post completion in relation to certain sales made, services provided and work undertaken by WGP Group prior to completion will be repayable by FFN against this working capital amount." Will use the cash for acquisitions. aka The Soukup Empire.
RM2 (RMS) still hasn't got new funding. Has enough cash till end Jan.
Torotrak (TRK) fails to get refinancing. FIre sale to try to dodge going bust.
I know its not a small cap but would be interested to hear any thoughts on the upcoming Sabre Insurance IPO that will be open to public investors.
Hi. Games Workshop (LON:GAW) issued a quite startling trading statement today. "Preliminary estimates indicate sales of @ £109m in the first 6 months of 2017/18 and an operating profit of @ £38m for the period". The operating profit for the whole of 2016/17 was £38m - so they've covered that in 6 months.
The earnings momentum of GAW seems to be incredible at the moment.
Any views?
Phil
Another vote for Games Workshop (LON:GAW) and the likely effect of a bumper H1 on the valuation.
Hi Graham, another vote for Games Workshop (LON:GAW).
(Andy1861 - message 3)
FYI, might be helpful...
https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/article/insurer-opens-doors-to-retail-investors-with-600m-ipo
Re .Midwich (LON:MIDW) This company today announced the acquisition of Sound Technology.
However the RNS provides no details about the terms of the acquisition whatsoever. Here is what they say
" The consideration is in line with the Group's traditional model, with an initial cash sum paid on completion and a fixed deferred element paid in cash six months post completion, both financed out of the Group's existing resources. " That's it.
I think this is arrogant and contemptuous of the management. Shareholders are stakeholders and they have a right to be told a lot more than "trust us, we know what we are doing"
Games Workshop (LON:GAW) vote from me too, thanks (hoping for reassurance my impulse buy this morning wasn't too crazy a punt :)
Hi guys, clearly I will be taking a look at £GAW! Thanks for the requests so far.
I hope you don't mind Graham, but I've posted my survey findings about trading and information systems people use here: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/report-on-trading-and-information-systems-248248/
Thanks to everyone who took part - 120 of you did within 24 hrs of me setting this up so clearly an area of interest to many
have a great weekend
Francis
I am very familiar with Feefo as I use it myself.
It works like this ...
You buy a product/service from me and I collect your email address
I upload your email address to the Feefo server
They email you and request feedback
You enter feedback and it is held on Feefo's server, displayed on their websire and can be piped onto my website
my agreement with Feefo is that I invite all of my customers to leave a review.
Feefo can be 'gamed' as follows:
1) I upload false sales and use friends to provide reviews. Feefo counter this by monitoring IP addresses of reviewers
2) I don't upload sales of problematic interactions
Offering a personal service as a I do, I don't have an auotmated sales system, so I have to upload sales manually to Feefo and so personally I can drop the ball in this respect. Also given that my service is confidential I'll only provide client's email addresses if they give me permission.
So one thing to note is ... a random individual cannot just rock up and provide a Feefo review. They have to be invited by the vendor.
Not sure if that helps
Phil
In reply to gsbmba99, post #1
re: Premier Asset Management (LON:PAM)
Good call, I'll do that next. Cheers.
In reply to MrContrarian, post #2
Not a very exciting set of RNS's, was it MrC?!
G