BP (LON:BP.). (£89.8bn | SR99) Sells 5% stake in Aker BP Sale of 5% of its 15.9% shareholding in Norwegian oil and gas producer Aker BP, raising $1.06 billion. Proceeds to go towards strengthening bp’s balance sheet. bp now expects full year 2026 divestment and other proceeds to be around $9 billion, around $1 billion higher than previously guided.

National Grid (LON:NG.). (£63.6bn | SR65) Half-Year Results Operating profit +55% (£2,359m). Underlying operating profit +13% (£2,591m). 2026/2027: "Underlying EPS is now expected to increase 15 –16% from the 2025/26 baseline, reflecting higher allowed revenue as we step-up delivery from RIIO-T2 to RIIO-T3.”

Diageo (LON:DGE) (£40.4bn | SR77) Q1 trading statement Organic growth excluding East African Breweries (EABL): net sales +0.6%, volume down 0.1%. Fiscal 27 guidance unchanged from Capital Markets Day.

Prudential (LON:PRU) (£23.8bn | SR22) Q3 Performance Update "…achievement of our Group 2026 new business profit growth guidance is now more stretching than anticipated at the time of the Half-Year 2026 Results… We nevertheless remain focused on delivery of our FY26 guidance of double-digit growth across our four Key Financial Metrics.”

BT (LON:BT.A) (£23.1bn | SR51) Results for the half year Financial performance on track; full year guidance reconfirmed. H1 revenue £8.8bn, up 1%, adjusted service revenue £7.7bn, down 1%. Reported PBT £1.1bn, up 12%.

Next (LON:NXT) (£18.7bn | SR74) Trading Statement Thirteen weeks to 31 October: full price sales up 8.1% vs. last year. This was £33m ahead of guidance of up 5.8% for the second half. All sales overperformance came from international business and the profit from these sales was offset by increased international operating costs. “We are maintaining our guidance for full year profit before tax at £1,255m, up +8.4%.” AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

I'm staying moderately positive on this share, purely on valuation grounds. If the company itself doesn't view its shares as a bargain, then I shouldn't, either. And honestly, paying an earnings multiple of 18x for any retailer, even the one that's best-in-class, is an aggressive bet. Therefore, while I remain a fan of this business, as I have been over the long-term, I wouldn't be tempted to open a new position in the stock at the current level.

M&G (LON:MNG) (£7.87bn | SR62) Q3 Trading Update £1.8 billion net inflows from open business in the quarter. “In a volatile external environment, we continued to grow and make good progress against our strategic objectives.”

Croda International (LON:CRDA) (£5.05bn | SR63) Third quarter sales update Q3 sales £450m, up 6.6% organically. FY26 outlook unchanged, “despite the ongoing geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainty”.

Howden Joinery (LON:HWDN) (£4.55bn | SR79) Trading Update Period from 14 June to 31 Oct: reported sales +6.8%. Pro forma sales +2.1%. “Our on-going productivity and efficiency programmes are supporting competitive pricing across all our kitchen and joinery categories and are helping to mitigate inflationary pressures. We remain on track with the outlook for 2026.”

Autotrader (LON:AUTO) (£4.34bn | SR44) Half Year Results Results in line with expectations. EPS up 5% (18.1p). “We maintain that Group operating profit will be £395m - £415m for financial year 2027, with accelerating revenue growth in the second half.”

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) (£4.21bn | SR94) Trading and Operations Update Record nine months’ production of 501 kboepd; Q3 production up 9% vs Q3 2025. Full year production guidance upgraded to 500-505 kboepd (490-500 kboepd previously).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) (£3.68bn | SR91) Trading Statement “We are reiterating our outlook for 2026 Group revenue to grow in the range of 2% to 4% and we are narrowing our expected Group operating profit range to $740 million to $760 million, from the previous range of $720 million to $770 million.”

RS (LON:RS1) (£3.56bn | SR92) Half-year Financial Report “…our performance was ahead of our expectations and well ahead of the prior period, in part due to easier comparatives… We enter the second half well positioned…” Consensus for the year ending 31 March 2027 has revenue of £3,017 million, adjusted operating profit of £284 million and adjusted profit before tax of £263 million.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) (£2.52bn | SR93) Half-year Financial Report Outlook for the 2027 financial year maintained. Acquisition by Ingredion was approved in July. Continue to expect completion in the second half of

the 2027 calendar year. TAKEOVER

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) (£2.2bn | SR37) Q3 Results Q3 YTD Tenancies +12% to 35,379, Adj. EBITDA +13% to $392.2m, Op Profit +23% to $259.1m, Net Leverage 3.4x (9m25: 3.6x).

“…we have tightened our full-year guidance upwards, reinforcing our confidence in the outlook for 2026. This momentum is expected to continue into 2027…[with] continued double-digit Adj. EBITDA growth.”

Derwent London (LON:DLN) (£2.13bn | SR61) Third Quarter Business Update £39.8m of leasing and asset management YTD, with open-market lettings 6.1% above December 2025 ERV; further £1.7m of lettings under offer

Morgan Sindall (LON:MGNS) (£2.02bn | SR84) Trading and Outlook for 2026 “…strong trading momentum has continued…now anticipates that its full year results for 2026 will be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.” Additional £75m share buyback. Following the announcement of the share buyback, the average daily net cash for the full year is now expected to be in a range between £390m - £400m. GREEN= (Graham)

We've been mostly GREEN on this stock in 2026 - for example, see my most recent comments in July. Today's statement helps to reassure me that this is the right call for us. Like the traditional housebuilders, it has exposure to the first-time buyer - with all of the affordability and mortgage interest rate concerns associated with that. But unlike the traditional housebuilders, it also has heavy exposure to the commercial market and to a wide range of other sectors, through its Fit Out and Construction sectors. In that sense, it's a truly diversified bet on construction activity in general.

Osb (LON:OSB) (£1.67bn | SR50) Trading update for the nine months to 30 September 2026 9m Net Loan Book +1.9% to £26.4bn. Risk-weighted Assets +1.6% to £12.7bn. CET1 -40bps to 15.4%. Arrears -10bps to 1.6%.

“Our 2026 guidance remains as set out at our interim results and we remain confident in our longer-term aspirations.”

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) (£1.16bn | SR82) Trading Statement 9m steel production +3.1%. Trading profit in FY26 is expected to be broadly in line with FY25 trading profit on a constant currency basis

Vistry (LON:VTY) (£922m | SR35) Trading Update Open Market conditions remain difficult and similar to those described by the Group in September, reflecting affordability constraints, cautious consumer sentiment and wider macroeconomic uncertainty. The Group continues to manage pricing and incentives on a site-specific basis, while tightly aligning build rates with demand.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) (£717m | SR77) Q3 Trading Update & Directorate change 9m Sales +4.9%.Now expect adjusted operating profit for 2026 to be around the upper end of the range of analysts’ expectations.

Asos (LON:ASC) (£506m | SR59) Final results GMV -5% to £2.349bn, Adj. Revenue -9% to £2.240bn. Adj. EBITDA +29% to £170.3m. Adj. LBT £46.4m (FY25: £98.2m Adj. LBT). Net debt £109.3m (FY25: £184.7m). “Trading in the opening weeks of FY27 has been encouraging, with Group GMV growth broadly flat YoY despite the temporary impact of the cyber incident.”

Next 15 (LON:NFG) (£366m | SR62) Disposal Completed the sale of Marker (comprising the businesses, Archetype, Outcast and Nectar Communications) to AVENIR for a total cash consideration of £70.4m.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) (£326m | SR91) THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS Q3 net profit of US$47.3 million (Q3 2025: US$43.1 million). Previously announced production guidance revised for 2026 to 70,000 oz - 72,000 oz (previously 75,000 oz - 85,000 oz), following severe rainfall at Segilola in late August and the consequential impact on mining operations. AISC guidance maintained at US$1,000 - US$1,200 per oz.

Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) (£296m | SR75) US$150mn Interim Financing Facilities for Bilboes RCF of up to US$50m at an interest rate of the secured overnight financing rate for the relevant period plus 8.10% per annum. term facility of up to US$100m, with an accordion option of up to a further US$50m, at an interest rate of SOFR plus 7.90% per annum.

CLS Holdings (LON:CLI) (£175m | SR25) signs new lease for Pierre Valette, Paris 9-year lease starting 1 January 2027 with existing occupier Colt Technology Services, an occupier for over 25 years which secures rental income above €1.7 million per year was signed at 2.7% above passing rent and in-line ERV.

Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) (£158m | SR25) Dore Purchase Agreement and Payment Facility Entered into a doré purchase contract with Ocean Partners USA, Inc. in respect of doré and refined metal to be produced from the Company’s Andacollo Gold project in Chile.

Foxtons (LON:FOXT) (£106m | SR56) Q3 Trading Update Q3 revenue -6% YoY to £45.9m (-7% Lettings, -5% Sales, -7% Financial Services).

“Lettings traded broadly in line with our expectations, with the initial disruption following the introduction of the Renters' Rights Act moderating through the quarter and re-letting activity remaining robust.” AMBER/RED (Mark)

This looks like a fairly poor quarter, although there is a specific reason for the lettings weakness. Trading profits for FY26 are said to be in line with expectations. However, these were slashed earlier in the year and the real risk is with FY27. If UK house prices fall in response to recent interest rate increases, they will face further pressure on sales fees. For lettings, the higher regulatory burden may impact the number of properties available to let.

It looks like we didn't review the company after the big profits earlier in the year, so this is partly a belated reduction in our view from that, but one also backed by more recent trends.

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) (£94.6m | SR20) Block Modelling Confirms Mineralisation at Molulu Completion of 3D block modelling and confirmation of copper oxide mineralisation at the Molulu Copper/Cobalt Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Logistics Development (LON:LDG) (£87.9m | SR76) Possible offer for Logistics Development Group Increased offer of 20 pence in cash and 5p in non-convertible payment-in-kind loan notes maturing in 5 years’ time.

Chapel Down (LON:CDGP) (£73.8m | SR28) Launch of Retail Offer Retail offer via BookBuild of up to 1,162,790 new ordinary shares at a price of 43p per share. In addition to £5.5m placing.

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) (£72.7m | SR32) Drilling Extends Shear Zone Mineralisation Best intercepts from Dakounkoura South include 38m at 0.27g/t from 51m.

Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) (£62.2m | SR6) Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust Adopts Steriwave Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust is adopting Steriwave photodisinfection for elective orthopaedic surgery.

Time Finance (LON:TIME) (£54.5m | SR93) Final Results Revenue +4% to £38.5m, PBT +6% to £8.4m, EPS +8% to 6.8p. Agreed offer at 59.1p per share.Completion remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining Conditions of the Scheme Document, including the FCA Condition and the sanction of the Scheme by the Court at the Scheme Sanction Hearing. TAKEOVER

Kromek (LON:KMK) (£35.7m | SR36) Kromek receives $1.4m Advanced Imaging order Follow-on $1.4m order over 12 months, from an existing OEM customer in the Advanced Imaging division for the supply of CZT-based detector components for the customer’s medical systems.

Manx Financial (LON:MFX) (£25.6m | SR39) Q3 2026 Operational Update Q3 Net loan book £415.4m. Q3 net interest income +9.6% to £10.3m with a total capital ratio of 16.1%.Tangible net assets per share remained at £0.24.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (£21.5m | SR86) Half Year Results Revenue +11% to £20.8m, Adj. LBT £0.7m (26H1: £1.1m LBT). AMBER (Mark)

Some basic maths shows that Q2 was relatively poor, generating flat sales compared with the year before. The reason given is the hotter weather in September, which delayed sales of colder-weather clothes. The big question for me is whether these sales were merely deferred, or whether it is too much to catch up now that the weather has turned. These risks make the current share price not particularly attractive given the high rating, as it leaves little room for an unexpectedly weak period, even if it is weather-driven.

Recent renewed growth trends mean that retaining our previosuly negative view is probably a bit harsh. However, with a weak Q2 and the risk of a warning increasing today, the best I can get is neutral.

Shearwater (LON:SWG) (£15.3m | SR56) Contract expansion with major UK telco Brookcourt has secured a strategic three-year contract with a major UK telecommunications provider, worth £9.2m. £3.0m recognised in FY27, supporting delivery of market expectations for the period with, with enhanced revenue visibility through to October 2029. SP +11% AMBER/GREEN = (Mark - I hold)

The initial market reaction this morning may seem excessive for a contract of this size, and a re-iteration of in-line trading. However, there are several reasons why this may be a positive development, not least proving that they can grow by selling additional services to existing clients, not just by winning new clients.

The current cybersecurity backdrop is highly supportive of these efforts. Which, combined with very modest forward multiples for a company forecast to generate at least mid-teens percentage CAGR EPS growth over the next few years, means that I am in no rush to reduce my position, nor our mostly positive view.

Potentially AI (LON:AGI) (£15.1m | SR12) Community Partnership Launch & Operational Update Formal launch of Prompt Club the Potentially community and partnership programme.

The consultancy agreement with Artificial Superintelligence Pte. Ltd. has ended and the Company has taken full ownership of the functions it covered, which are now being operated fully in-house.

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) (£14.4m | SR36) Saltfleetby and Brockham Licence Extensions Saltfleetby production licence extended to 3 April 2037. Brockham production licence extended to 27 October 2035.