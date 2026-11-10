Vodafone (LON:VOD) (£27bn | SR86) H1 FY27 Results Revenue +11.4%. “We now upgrade our guidance for FY27, with Group Adjusted EBITDAaL expected to be €13.2 – €13.4 billion”. Previous guidance €13.0 – €13.3 billion. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Much of the information needed to support today's upgraded guidance had already been factored into consensus forecasts, which I expect to be largely unchanged. However, I'm encouraged by stronger revenue growth and stable margins and don't see any reason to alter our broadly positive view.

DCC Energy (LON:DCC) (£5.2bn | SR89) Results for the six months ended 30 September 2026 Adjusted continuing operating profit +1.1% to £175.2m. Adjusted continuing EPS +25.6% thanks to lower share count. Recommended acquisition by the consortium led by Energy Capital Partners and KKR approved by shareholders. TAKEOVER

Watches of Switzerland (LON:WOSG) (£1.74bn | SR98) H1 FY27 Trading Update H1 “slightly ahead” of expectations. Narrowing FY27 guidance to upper end of the previously guided range. “We now expect to deliver FY27 constant currency revenue growth of +7-10%, increased from 5-10%, and to deliver +60-80bps of EBIT margin expansion, increased from +40-80bps.”

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) (£1.41bn | SR62) Half-Year Results Order intake +44.3% (organic constant currencies). Adjusted PBT +28.3% (£30.9m). The Group continues to trade in line with market expectations for FY27. For FY28, improved outlook for Advanced Technologies division.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) (£1.39bn | SR87) Divestment of Toolstation Benelux Agreed to divest its Toolstation Benelux business as a standalone entity for cash consideration of €1 to Fidelium Partners.

4imprint (LON:FOUR) (£1.21bn | SR91) Trading Statement Reaffirms FY26 financial guidance provided in the interim results: revenue slightly above 2025 ($1.35bn) and adjusted profit before tax of approximately $130m. These expectations are within the current range of analysts' forecasts.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) (£1.14bn | SR59) Trading Update The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2026 to be over €300 million, above the current analyst consensus (analyst estimates: €271 million - €285 million). 2027: “The introduction of other third-party “past motor racing” suppliers is underway and is now expected to have a more material impact on Playtech’s wallet share into 2027.”

Princes (LON:PRN) (£905m | SR84) Q3 2026 Trading Update Revenue +10%, adj. EBITDA +6.4% (£116.2m). Confidence in the Group's outlook and confidence in delivering full-year expectations.

Avon Technologies (LON:AVON) (£726m | SR57) Preliminary Results Orders received +0.2% at constant currency. Adj. PBT +59.2% ($55.4m). FY27 expectations in line with medium-term targets: mid-single-digit revenue growth, adjusted operating profit margin within target 16-18% range, free cash flow of approximately $50-60m.

Funding Circle Holdings (LON:FCH) (£608m | SR62) Trading Update “…we are now in a position to upgrade expectations for FY26. We expect revenue for FY26 to be at least £275 million with profit margins of c.16%. Our previous guidance was FY26 revenue of more than £255 million and profit before tax of more than £40 million.” AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Leaving aside a couple of minor quibbles, I'm confident that today's upgrade is material and highlights the strong momentum in this refocused business. The valuation continues to look reasonable to me given the improved profitability of the business, so I'm leaving our moderately-positive view unchanged.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) (£412m | SR68) Interim Results Revenue +24.8% to £32.1m with adj operating profit +33.3% to £17.5m. Adj EPS +35% to 21.62p. Outlook: 2029 growth target unchanged, “The Board looks to the year ahead and beyond with confidence”.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) (£333m | SR75) Temporary suspension of production Production has been suspended as further attacks on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure have meant electricity supply is “unstable and insufficient”. Orders for European customers will be supplied from existing inventories.

Capita (LON:CPI) (£320m | SR20) Ofgem proposes to disallow DCC costs of up to £24m & Capita Response to Ofgem statement regarding price consultation Ofgem has published its draft determination on the Data Communications Company (DCC) Price Control submission for 25/26 and is proposing to disallow costs of up to £24m.

Capita notes that the draft disallowance was £31m last year and that it will seek to reduce the level of disallowed costs during the remaining consultation period.

Public Policy Holding (LON:PPHC) (£261m | SR18) Q3 2026 Financial Results Q3 revenue +13.2% to $55.2m with organic revenue growth of 5.1%. Adj net income +8.7% to $10.7m. Outlook: FY26 guidance reaffirmed.

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) (£255m | SR59) Update on Secondary Share Sale in B.P. Marsh Founder Brian Marsh has sold 2,338,461 shares at 650p, for an aggregate of £15.2m. AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

A large insider sale is never a positive event. But this is a case where there are many mitigating circumstances. The most obvious one is the fact that an octogenarian may wish to restructure their wealth for reasons that have little to do with the financial prospects of what is being bought and sold. In my view, the biggest questions here are around the ability of the existing management team to continue BPM's legacy of strong returns. So far, I have few reasons to doubt them.

Dialight (LON:DIA) (£224m | SR69) Half-year Financial Report H1 revenue +8% to $94.4m with pre-tax profit +9.7% to $14.2m. FY27 outlook: the Board believes the group has the potential to significantly exceed current expectations for net income this year (previous consensus net profit: $13.8m). AMBER/GREEN= (Graham)

Roland was moderately positive on Dialight last time, and that stance continues to make sense to me. The company has made enormous progress and appears to be doing everything right. However, that may already be priced in. As of last night, the earnings multiple was over 20x. The metric probably hasn't moved far today, even with the positive outlook statement, considering that the share price has risen by 7%. With a ValueRank of 24, the StockReport also struggles to find much value here. The bottom line is that I think that new investors at the current share price will need further upgrades to do well.

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) (£182m | SR33) Final Results Results in line with July 2026 guidance. Revenue -12% to £91.6m with adj operating profit -18% to £18.3m and adj EPS -21% to 60.3p. Net cash of £24.5m. FY27 outlook: geopolitical and auto industry headwinds continue. The Board expects FY27 adj operating profit to be in line with current expectations.

Tpximpact Holdings (LON:TPX) (£103m | SR73) Interim Results Revenue +60% to £57.9m with new business wins of £86m (H1 26: £31m). Adj EBITDA +152% to £8.09m with adj EPS of 5.6p (H1 26: 1.7p). Net cash of £1.0m. Outlook: FY27 guidance unchanged for revenue of at least £105m and adj EBITDA of at least £14m. AMBER/GREEN ↓ (Roland)

Today's half-year results are clearly very strong, but broker forecasts have been trimmed slightly today and today's unchanged management guidance suggests profits will be significantly lower in H2. I don't see any serious problems here, but I think it makes sense to moderate our view slightly after such a strong run this year.

Sintana Energy (LON:SEI) (£100m | SR17) PEL 82 Farm-Out QatarEnergy has agreed to acquire a 25% participating interest in PEL 82, offshore Namibia, from Chevron. Custos Energy holds a 10% participating interest in PEL 82 and Sintana maintains a 49% indirect interest in Custos. Chevron will retain operatorship of PEL 82 and Sintana’s indirect interest is unchanged by this transaction.

Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) (£30m | SR27) Update on RAM Transaction The RAM transaction is now unlikely to conclude by 30 Nov 26. This means RAM no longer holds exclusivity, but the parties remain in discussions. The company is now also exploring alternative financing solutions and has appointed an adviser to carry out a strategic review.

Amigo Resources (LON:AMGO) (£29m | SR69) PGM Production Ingots weighing c.16.75kg have been produced from the company’s Tanzanian operations, with contained Osmium and Iridium elements of 2.265%. A further 12 tonnes of concentrate has been produced and will be used to produce further ingots.

Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) (£24m | SR71) Interim Results For Six Months Ended 29 Sept 2026 H1 rental income +1.5% to £1,428k with pre-tax profit -2.7% to £758k. NAVps +3.6% to 1,215p. Interim dividend +4.8% to 11.0p. Outlook: at present, expect a satisfactory outcome to the year.

Nexteq (LON:NXQ) (£22m | SR51) Taiwan property sale and trading update Completed the sale of a property asset in Taiwan, resulting in a cash inflow of $3.7m after the repayment of related mortgage balances. Nexteq now only has $0.2m in loan balances remaining. Trading remains consistent with previous guidance, with the usual seasonal weighting expected from the last two months of the year.

Lords Trading (LON:LORD) (£17m | SR44) Purchase of minority interest in DH&P Has completed the acquisition of the remaining 6.4% interest in DH&P, which was acquired in April 2022. Lord now owns 100% of DH&P.

Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) (£16m | SR97) Interim Results & Proposed Tender Offer and Notice of GM H1 results in line with expectations. Revenue -21% to £38.9m, with underlying operating profit -25% to £2.1m. Adj EPS -23% to 11.2p. FY27 outlook expected to be “broadly in line” with expectations on an underlying basis.

Share buyback: planning a £9.1m return of capital through a tender for up to 6.9m shares at 132.5p per share, subject to shareholder approval. GREEN= (Graham)

This is going to fundamentally change the risk profile of NTBR shares: rather than a business with more than enough cash than it needs, it will have a "modest" level of net debt. By the time the transaction is done, the share count will have reduced by a massive 50%. On the basis that interest costs are modest and the business remains profitable, this has the potential to transform earnings per share. In that sense, it's an exciting and bold move - but one that also carries plenty of risk. We've been GREEN on Northern Bear, for reasons of its cheap valuation and balance sheet strength. I'm going to remain fully positive on it for the time being but when the tender offer takes place, I should probably revise my stance to a more cautious one.