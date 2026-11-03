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    LIVEDaily Stock Market Report (Tue 3rd Nov 2026) - LIKE, GATC

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    Profile picture of Graham Neary
    Graham Neary
    8 comments·3,124 Reads

    US midterm elections are happening today with Americans voting for the House of Representatives, the Senate, and governorships.

    About $12 billion has been invested in the campaign, including $450m by Elon Musk in support of the Republican Party.

    While both parties have spent heavily, there is good reason for heavy Republican spending on this election. With voters disenchanted by inflation - inflation that can be traced back to decisions on tariffs and Iran - there is every chance that voters will hand control of both the House and Senate back to the Democrats.

    The Wall Street Journal puts President Trump’s approval rating at 40%, only a little higher than his recent record low of 37%. So if voters treat these elections as a referendum on Trump, the Democrats should be confident of victory. Here are the latest odds on Polymarket:

    image

    Overnight market movements:

    • The FTSE is down 0.6% at 10,705

    • S&P 500 is down 0.4% at 7,520

    • Brent crude (January) is up 2.2% at $107.10/bbl

    • Gold is down 0.9% at $3,910/oz

    • Bitcoin is down 0.4% at $76,400

    Roland Head joins me today.
    The table is complete.

    Companies Reporting

    Name (Mkt Cap)

    RNS

    Summary

    Our view (Author)

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) (£38bn | SR85)

    Q3 Trading Update & Interim Dividend Declaration

    FY26 guidance reaffirmed. “Outlook for FY26 unchanged & reflects our current assessment of market conditions.” Revenue growth of 3% to 4%, operating profit growth of 7%.

    Hiscox (LON:HSX) (£6.0bn | SR65)

    Q3 2026 Trading Statement

    Nine months: insurance contract written premiums grew 9.5%. Loss experience was within expectations for the quarter. On track to deliver 9% constant currency growth for the full-year.

    ConvaTec (LON:CTEC) (£4.7bn | SR46)

    Chief Financial Officer succession

    New CFO will start on 1st March 2027. Was most recently CFO of Fortrea, a US-listed global contract research organisation.

    Drax (LON:DRX) (£2.7bn | SR95)

    Strategic partnership for GW-scale data centre

    Signed an agreement to develop a strategic partnership with Brookfield to jointly develop, deliver and operate a >1GW AI data centre on the Drax Power Station estate in the north of England.

    TP Icap (LON:TCAP) (£2.3bn | SR88)

    Trading Statement

    The Board remains comfortable with full year 2026 market expectations for adjusted EBIT, subject to foreign exchange movements. Group year-to-date growth of 9% at constant currencies.

    International Workplace (LON:IWG) (£1.84bn | SR22)

    Third Quarter 2026 Trading Statement

    Quarterly system-wide revenue of $1.26bn, growth of 12% year-on-year, representing over $5bn on an annualised run-rate basis. 2026 Adjusted EBITDA range of $585m-$625m tightened, with expectation to trade above current consensus of $599m. Leverage to be slightly elevated compared to Dec 2025.

    Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) (£1.15bn | SR75)

    Proposed equity issue to fund transaction pipeline & Retail Offer

    £50 million to fund an accretive transaction pipeline. Proceeds will be used for six earnings enhancing transactions, comprising twelve quality assets across convenience stores and supermarkets and a distribution centre.

    Target Healthcare Reit (LON:THRL) (£742m | SR87)

    Net Asset Value, Corporate Update & Dividend

    EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share increased by 0.9% in the quarter to 123.2p (30 June 2026: 122.1p), “reflecting mainly a like-for-like valuation uplift of 0.6% driven primarily by inflation-linked rent reviews”.

    ACG Metals (LON:ACG) (£330m | SR29)

    ACG to Acquire 100% of Blue Moon Norway

    ACG to acquire 100% of Blue Moon Norway AS including its 94.52% interest in the construction-stage Nussir copper mine and other Norwegian development interests, for US$220 million in shares. “...a transformational transaction that creates a fast-growing European copper champion with industry-leading free cash flow margins”.

    Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) (£303m | SR69)

    Q3 Trading Update

    “The improved performance of the business through Q3 2026 and the momentum we are building across the Group continues to underpin our confidence that our full-year Adjusted EBITDA performance will be in line with market expectations.

    Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) (£222m | SR6)

    Proposed Cancellation of Admission

    “…the challenging financial market conditions in recent years, combined with a limited free float and lack of liquidity of its ordinary shares, has negatively impacted the market capitalisation, which the Directors believe does not accurately reflect the Company’s value.” Intends to continue to explore a primary listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in due course.

    DELISTING

    Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) (£213m | SR69)

    Operational Update

    Following the resumption of production at CWLH, Group production has risen to ~19,000 boepd, with the Stag field remaining offline. 2026 Group production guidance of 16-18,000 boepd is unchanged.

    dotDigital (LON:DOTD) (£161m | SR72)

    Full Year Results

    Revenue +8% to £90.9m with ARR +18% to £85.4m. Adj pre-tax profit +2% to £19.4m with adj EPS +3% to 4.94p. Closing cash of £17.1m. FY27 outlook: trading remains in line with expectations.

    Likewise (LON:LIKE) (£153m | SR63)

    Trading Update

    Strong sales momentum has continued with October revenue +36.7%, taking year-to-date sales growth to 22.8%. Integration of Headlam assets is underway. FY26 outlook: 2026 performance to be “materially ahead” of expectations with pre-tax profit of at least £6.0m (previously >£5.0m).

    GREEN = (Roland)
    Likewise appears to be executing flawlessly and benefiting from the failure of its main competitor. Today's upgrade lifts full-year profit guidance by c.20% with less than two months of the year remaining. Although the valuation looks full, I think this is justified by the current growth trajectory so I'm staying positive today.

    Focusrite (LON:TUNE) (£130m | SR89)

    Interim Results

    H1 revenue +2.7% to £90.3m with operating profit +67.6% to £10.9m. Adj EPS +25.5% to 12.8p. Content Creation saw growth, Audio Reproduction remained subdued. FY27 outlook in line with expectations.

    AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Graham)
    I'm comfortable raising our stance on this by one notch today. There are plenty of positives to consider: stable/rising earnings forecasts in recent months, good cash flow performance leading to debt reduction, and a successful route-to-market strategy raising margins. The valuation remains modest with a PE ratio of 10x, and the StockReport likes it too, calling it a Super Stock.

    Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) (£59m | SR20)

    Q3 2026 Trading Update

    Q3 net revenue of $11.3m, a 2% increase excluding the previous quarter’s one-off revenue milestone. US ACCRUFeR net revenue +5% to $10.8m, average revenue per prescription +4% to $217. FY26 outlook: the company no longer expects the group to achieve operating profitability in 2026 due primarily to the costs of taking full US control of ACCRUFeR from 1 October. A single-digit US $m loss is now expected for 2026.

    PROFIT WARNING

    Trufin (LON:TRU) (£55m | SR94)

    Further Special Dividend and Cost Restructuring

    Following a review of the company’s acquisition pipeline and capital requirements, a special dividend of £17.5m (32.48p per share) is planned. Restructuring to reflect the company’s smaller size is also underway, targeting a c.30% reduction in head office costs.

    MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) (£52m | SR86)

    Further increase to Ministry of Defence contract

    Israeli MoD has further increased its contract with PSK Wind Technologies to a total value of $8.5m. The previous increase valued the contract at $4.5m in June 2026.

    RH note: there’s no reference to any impact on expectations.

    Gattaca (LON:GATC) (£40m | SR89)

    Final Results for the year ended 31 July 2026

    Revenue + 11% to £443.3m with underlying pre-tax profit +85% to £6.1m. Adj EPS +77% to 13.8p. FY27 outlook: expect growth in underlying pre-tax profit to £6.5m, in line with expectations.

    GREEN = (Roland)
    Today's results from this STEM specialist recruiter show good growth in Energy, Defence and Infrastructure - perhaps unsurprisingly. With positive momentum, a strong balance sheet and an undemanding valuation, I think it's reasonable to maintain our positive view today.

    M Winkworth (LON:WINK) (£24m | SR90)

    Legal Proceedings and Independent Board Review

    The company and non-exec chair Simon Agace have agreed a consent order that has been sealed by the court. Discussions remain ongoing with a view to reaching a settlement. The stay of proceedings has been extended until 23 Nov 26.

    Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) (£22m | SR36)

    Azteca Hot Commissioning Complete

    Commissioning completed in 30 days of the 45-day window. Approximately 6,200 wet tonnes of feed processed and approximately 2,800 wet tonnes of concentrate produced: mass recovery (by weight) of approximately 45%.

    Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) (£19m | SR47)

    Directorate Change

    Non-executive chairman Tom Skelton will retire on 31 Dec 26. A search is underway for his successor.

    Analyst notes

    Disclaimer

    This is not financial advice. Our content is intended to be used and must be used for information and education purposes only. Please read our disclaimer and terms and conditions to understand our obligations.

    LON:CLBSLON:THRLLON:AGYLON:KDNCLON:MWELON:GATCLON:TCAPLON:WINKLON:DOTDLON:DRXLON:HSXLON:TUNELON:IWGKRX:011810LON:STXCVE:TRULON:FRANLON:CTECLON:SUPRLON:TRULON:JSELON:CCEPLON:LIKELON:ACG

    8 comments

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    Avatar for Epitychia
    Epitychia

    $12 billion is an incredible amount. Donors presumably expect something in return, which leads to corruption and degradation of democracy.

    I suspect all this spending is why politics is so contentious and bitter in the US.

    For comparison the UK spent £97 million in the last general election. Something we can be grateful for.


    1
    Avatar for rmillaree
    rmillaree

    TP Icap (LON:TCAP)

    On track trading update seems fine to me , I bought in a while back due to lowly rating if believed bumper profits promised would materialise plus possibility of selling/floating part of the business.Not an easy company to get a grip on how much transparency they have ref future earning. Seems to be doing ok though even if the possible listing seems to have been ditched for. Current expectations are for increased profits next year too so hopefully they can keep overall positive momentum going.

    15
    Avatar for RDHOWARTH
    RDHOWARTH

    I have also picked some up recently - in a bid to have some market exposure should the market cycle grind on longer but also potentially a beneficiary from rising Vol. For me, Q3 looks ok but it isn't motoring and obviously $ weakness is not our friend. I guess vol trends have not been unusual so far and investment banks have done quite well but not really down to trading vols. Longer term TP Icap (LON:TCAP) must be an AI victim but in the short term I can't see anyone worrying about that. Main risk for me therefore is US politics and $ hurting before trading strengthens.

    3
    Avatar for Richard van Woerden
    Richard van Woerden

    Gattaca (LON:GATC) (I hold)

    Morning Graham, would you be able to comment on the results from Gattaca please?

    Thanks,

    Richard

    11
    Avatar for Graham Neary
    Graham Neary

    Morning Richard, that's been noted! Cheers.

    6
    Avatar for iwright7
    iwright7

    Last month I commented that the Likewise (LON:LIKE) structural setup had never been stronger and that January’s trading update would be the first meaningful read. Well, a first read arrived this morning….

    October revenue rose 36%, taking the YTD to +22%. Profit before tax is now expected to be at least £6m, up from at least £5m five weeks ago and a market forecast of £4m in July. That implies H2 profit of at least £4.7m, roughly double last year’s figure. The operational gearing is starting to show.

    Delivery is still what counts, and today’s update doesn’t yet show how much Headlam volume Likewise will keep, but the early evidence is encouraging. I hold.

    22
    Avatar for mikebianchi
    mikebianchi

    Thank you Paul for the inspiration to buy

    5
    Avatar for iwright7
    iwright7

    I do find it helpful to summarise my thought process in writing. Always inspiration never advice. Good Hunting. Ian

    7
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