US midterm elections are happening today with Americans voting for the House of Representatives, the Senate, and governorships.

About $12 billion has been invested in the campaign, including $450m by Elon Musk in support of the Republican Party.

While both parties have spent heavily, there is good reason for heavy Republican spending on this election. With voters disenchanted by inflation - inflation that can be traced back to decisions on tariffs and Iran - there is every chance that voters will hand control of both the House and Senate back to the Democrats.

The Wall Street Journal puts President Trump’s approval rating at 40%, only a little higher than his recent record low of 37%. So if voters treat these elections as a referendum on Trump, the Democrats should be confident of victory. Here are the latest odds on Polymarket:

Overnight market movements:

The FTSE is down 0.6% at 10,705

S&P 500 is down 0.4% at 7,520

Brent crude (January) is up 2.2% at $107.10/bbl

Gold is down 0.9% at $3,910/oz

Bitcoin is down 0.4% at $76,400

Roland Head joins me today.

Leaving it there for today, thanks everyone!

Companies Reporting