Small Cap Value Report (Thu 8 Mar 2018) - CWD, CVR, FUL

Countrywide (LON:CWD)
Share price: 83.75p (down 5.8% today, at 14:18)
No. shares: 237.9m
Market cap: £199.2m
This is a large chain of UK estate agents.
The narrative is particularly interesting, as it squarely lays the blame for the group's poor performance at the door feet of the recently departed CEO. The Chairman has taken over for now, rising to Executive Chairman, with a "back to basics" strategy change. Here's a flavour of the commentary today;
Industry expertise in all areas of our business is key. Within Sales and Lettings, the previous strategy resulted in us losing a lot of that expertise.
In the Group, we are fortunate in that we have an industry veteran, Paul Creffield, who has been promoted to the role of Group operations director. His deep understanding of the market and operations means that we have quickly been able to identify what we need to do to begin addressing our under-performance.
I am greatly encouraged by the number of high calibre industry business leaders that we already have within our Sales and Lettings business and a number of similarly experienced and high calibre industry people who previously left us and want to rejoin now that Paul is in this role.
Let's look at some key numbers for calendar 2017;
I've left in the footnotes, so you can see that the "underlying" figures strip out quite a lot of items. However, these are all fairly usual items. It's important to remember…
That's a savage reaction to the Conviviality (LON:CVR) update. Down 52% and still falling.
Interesting RNS from Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) this afternoon leading to a sharp fall in the SP
The Fulham Shore plc
("Fulham Shore" or the "Company")
Trading Statement
The Fulham Shore's current financial year ends on 25 March 2018 and the results for that year will be announced in mid-July 2018.
We expect to report an increase in turnover and Headline EBITDA* for the year ending 25 March 2018 over the last financial year ended 26 March 2017. Whilst turnover for the year ending 25 March 2018 will be broadly in line with market expectations, our Headline EBITDA will, however, be below market expectations. This is primarily due to trade in our suburban London restaurants which, whilst they are still busy, are serving fewer customers than last year with higher operating costs.
We have opened 13 new restaurants in the financial year to 25 March 2018, taking the number of restaurants operating at the year end to 41 Franco Manca pizzerias in the UK, 1 Franco Manca pizzeria franchised in Italy and 16 The Real Greek restaurants. We are currently building a new Franco Manca pizzeria in Bath and we have exchanged contracts on a site for later in the year on South St Andrew Street, Edinburgh.
We are operating in an uncertain economic outlook for both the UK and the restaurant sector in particular. As a consequence, we will bring forward our plans only to fund new restaurant openings from our internally generated free cash flow by reducing the number of new restaurant openings for the coming year. We will also choose those locations that we believe will give us above average returns and sensible property deals.
We continue to offer freshly prepared food at great prices which, we feel, has led to our continuing profitability. All of our cash generated is reinvested back into the business. With this policy we keep our prices low and create jobs in new restaurants. Many of our employees are shareholders, creating a 'super family' of investors. In addition, our restaurant sites have been chosen with care and we have avoided property leases with excess space or particularly high rents.
This affordable menu position is where we believe we should be placed within the restaurant sector. We believe that this, along with a prudent opening plan, puts us in a good position when the UK economic environment improves.
I don't hold but it does again illustrate that the casual dining sector is over supplied.
cheers
Francis
Bravo to Graham who has been a constant bear on £CVR
Conviviality (LON:CVR) - looking like they could be in breach of banking covenant. I make net debt to ebitda about 5 now when 3 is as normal covenant. Debt up,ebitda 20% down. Wonder why they haven't mentioned this yet?
I'll mention something brief on Conviviality (LON:CVR) in today's report (which will be finished later this evening, I'm in the wrong time zone in my head!!), but I've just messaged Graham to congratulate him for his correct, bearish view on this company. I expect he might want to comment on it tomorrow, so I'll keep my comments today in the main article (yet to be done) fairly brief.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to marshr2, post #38
marshr2 - yes, I also struggled with that problem on the Communisis (LON:CMS) balance sheet.
I decided that the loan notes were not interest bearing and therefore did not appear with bank borrowings on the line Interest-bearing loans and borrowings. Going back to last year's accounts it looks as if they are under 'other payables' as last year they passed from non-current (first line) to current (second line):
1,511 (11,474)
90,968 (71,756)
That raises the question as to why Trade and other payables have gone up this year!
"How could I have know that the 2016 net debt was £30.4m?" Answer - back to last year's announcement:
Net bank debt
(19.5)
(28.0)
Finance lease creditor
(1.6)
(2.1)
Promissory loan notes
(9.3)
(9.3)
Net debt
(30.4)
(39.4)
on £CONV note that a month ago the CEO, CFO, chairman and 2 non execs bought £600k of shares. Looks like no on the board aware of the decline in trading
In reply to mammyoko, post #42
Re: Conviviality (LON:CVR) covenants. As per the half year results the leverage covenant is actually 2.5x, but this is based on adjusted EBITDA (which has share based payments are added back in) and excludes invoice discounting debt.
End H1 term loans: £94.5m
H1 adjusted EBITDA was £23.3m
H2 adjusted EBITDA forecast maybe £25m down from £40m
I think the business is normally H2 weighted but the 20% miss appears to be on FY figures. I think there is an implication that H1 figures were "wrong", but this does not affect the FY forecasts.
So ratio around 2x worsening from 1.5x? It doesn't look in serious trouble, but clearly a credibility issue.
Reference: https://investegate.co.uk/conviviality-plc--cvr-/rns/half-year-results/201801290700041242D/
Looking at other listed companies exposed to the high street food environment, Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) stands out as perhaps being vulnerable.
It does have a niche position (i.e. desserts). But the forward PE assumes a healthy rate of new openings, so if management decide to be cautious and slow down for a while, it will cause the PE to deflate (even if the underlying EPS is still good).
Just my two cents!
In reply to leoleo73, post #46
Re Conviviality (LON:CVR) - thanks for correcting me on that. I didn't check the accounts (mea culpa) so assumed the savage sell-off was partly worry about the level of debt. But it seems that it may just be because the valuation was excessive
A poster on ADVFN says that Conviviality (LON:CVR) is tipped in this evening's Investors Chronicle @305p.
In reply to FREng, post #49
Conviviality (LON:CVR)
It is tipped at 305p. Some comments have already been made on the IC website - but as of 2 mins ago it's still there.
Phil
EDIT: Considering my subscription !!!
What the deuce? Countrywide (LON:CWD) has recovered to only 1.4 down by the close. It opened down 18.
Good point from Paul about the EV/EBITDA covenant. The Exec Chmn feels very free in slamming operational issues due to the sacked CEO but the covenant test remain behind the veil. It's a material risk to the SP. I wonder if the analysts had the wit as ask in the conf. call (assuming there was one).
Not good enough.
In reply to sharw, post #16
I had more of a read whilst travelling today and I have to say that whilst I often do have something of an aversion to management-speak/ BS; in this case I didn't find anything that I took exception to - all fairly rational I thought.
However, for the strategy review to target growth in EPS of 5% PA is hardly inspiring. To be fair it probably does reflect that a lot of the markets are quite mature, but even so on that basis this aint no multi-bagger!
Based on what they are doing, I'd suggest they are under-promising in the hope of over-delivering, which is always good, but I'd really rather see a little more ambition.
I bought my small position on a "strategic ignorance" basis, so I'm reluctant to start tinkering now, but whilst this looks like a decent company doing the right things and at a relatively cheap rating (earnings wise anyway) I don't think I'd be compelled to buy on what I've seen. Seems that maybe "the market" agrees - having been up 11% in early trading it closed only 3% up (as was briefly negative in the afternoon)
Now I'm feeling shamed as someone who just posted a request for TTG without any contribution of my own, quite right too! :) I don't have much in the locker but to add a comment or two at least for what its worth
I think TT electronics (LON:TTG) is showing some management smarts. If I recall correctly they were in a bit of trouble in 2015, started to recover and nursed a failing transportation division back to profitability which they sold 6 months or so ago for $120m or whatever it was, turning a 60k debt into 60k on the books (apologies typing on my phone and not so easy to check the exacts here but to that effect I believe). That was a lower margin business so I expect once stocko's numbers reflect these latest results for it to look a lot better. It just suggested to me the management knows what they're doing. I've been holding since last summer so the SP hasn't done a great deal in that time but happy to carry on holding and pleased to see a generally positive market response today.
Organic revenue growth in today's numbers didn't strike me as exciting as perhaps some of the other highlights but their recent bid for Stadium, if that goes through, adds a bit of spice to the mix perhaps. I can't quite remember what other notes I took at the time (lots of broker recommendations I recall, still are though some recent downgrade on that front), in any case its been a steady as she goes type of share for me, I'm hoping continued solid success will see this go up a bit in he weeks ahead, especially if their acquisition gets approval.
Thanks
Anybody been clocking £K3C by the way? That sp 's been going like the clappers. Totally the one that got away, I think I raised it once for the SCVR back in Sept or whenever it was but without a comment on it I didn't feel confident or have the info to go in. Now just about 3x. Surely that party can't last forever!
In reply to mammyoko, post #42
Hi mammyoko,
Thanks for mentioning the bank covenants for Conviviality (LON:CVR) - it prompted me to do some work on it, which is now in the main article. I think your figures look wrong, but it does look like CVR could be about to breach its Net debt: EBITDA covenant - see figures in main article.
Cheers, Paul.
Conviviality (LON:CVR) even if they don't breach banking covenants, the dividend is definitely a thing of the past now for a few years while they conserve cash flow.
So a 8x PE ratio for an unsexy drinks distributor and retailer with low margins and high debt and no dividends seems like the highest rating it will get for the next year or two.
In reply to lemonjar, post #53
Just checked and you could buy TT electronics (LON:TTG) for under 20p in March 2009. So yes, I would agree management know what they are doing. Wish I'd bought more . . .
Jon
Re: workload and motivation. You will be missed! I am a big fan of your SCVR and the contrast in style between your breathless enthusiasm and Grahams careful manner is part of what makes the column so good.
But if you are struggling with sleep patterns and workload something has to give. Come back stronger, or maybe just do a weekly contribution?