Small Cap Value Report (Tue 21 Nov 2017) - ACRL

Tuesday, Nov 21 2017 by
12 comments
15

Good morning! It's Paul here. Drat - just remembered that I didn't put up a placeholder article last night. I went to bed at 9:30pm, and my alarm to put up a placeholder article goes off at 10pm. Sorry about that.

Please note that Graham added some more sections to yesterday's report, which you might have missed. Here is the link to yesterday's report. I was particularly interested in the situation with disastrous toilet roll processor, Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) . What worries me is whether the placing is likely to go ahead at 50p? Since the share price has now fallen to 40p in the market, the key question is whether placees have signed anything binding to put in fresh equity at 50p? What's to stop placees pulling out, or demanding a reduced price? Normally with deeply discounted fundraisings, the share price stabilises a bit above the placing price. In this case though, the market price is now itself at a 20% discount to the originally deeply discounted placing price of 50p. It makes me wonder why the company/broker lifted the suspension on the shares? Surely it would have been better to leave the shares suspended, until the fundraising had been completed?

I was tempted to have a nibble at these shares yesterday, in the hope that the price would be pushed back above the 50p placing price. However, reading Graham's article on it yesterday, I decided to avoid Accrol. As Graham pointed out, the £18m placing doesn't seem to be enough to solve the company's financing issues. Plus, the fact that net debt will only be slightly reduced, implies that the company has been trading at enormous losses recently.

I think Accrol's business model just looks bad. In fact all these issues were flagged up in its admission document, which I reported on here, in Nov 2016. The company even flagged up that pulp reels were unusually cheap, due to over-supply (thus boosting Accrol's profits at the time it floated);

Parent Reel price volatility

The Group considers that, due to an oversupply of Parent Reels and pulp at presentParent Reel prices are currently comparatively low.

However, if Parent Reel prices were to rise above the Group’s expectations and the Group was unable to offset such increases through cost savings or price increases, that could…

Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
15 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


Empresaria Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international specialist staffing company. The Company's principal activity is the provision of staffing and recruitment services. The Company is organized across three regions: UK, Continental Europe and Rest of the World and operates across seven key sectors. The Company targets a balanced and diversified spread of operations across its regions and sectors. The Company also targets professional and specialist job levels where its brands can offer value added services to clients. The Company has three main service lines, temporary recruitment, permanent recruitment and offshore recruitment services. The Company’s offshore recruitment services represents a range of different recruitment services and provides training services in South East Asia. The Company's brands include Alternattiva, Ball and Hoolahan, Become, FastTrack and Greycoat. It has operations in 21 countries. more »

LSE Price
101.5p
Change
-20.4%
Mkt Cap (£m)
62.5
P/E (fwd)
8.6
Yield (fwd)
1.1
StockRank
Analyze LON:EMR's Stock Report »
Empresaria (LON:EMR LON:EMR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Accrol Group Holdings plc, formerly Accrol Group Holdings Limited, is an independent tissue converter manufacturing toilet rolls, kitchen rolls, facial tissues and away from home products (AFH). Its AFH products include Centrefeeds, Hand Towels, Hygiene Rolls, Toilet Tissue, Wiping Rolls, Standard Jumbo and Mini Jumbo. Its Consumer Paper Products include Envirosoft, Facial Tissues, Handy, Mega, Mighty, Sofcell, Softy, Thirsty Bubbles and Triple Softy. The Company supplies a range of Independents, Discounters and Multiples, as well as a range of AFH customers throughout the United Kingdom. It imports Parent Reels from around the world and converts them into finished goods at its manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Blackburn, Lancashire. The Company has 15 converting lines in operation providing capacity of approximately 118,000 tons per annum. Its subsidiaries include Accrol UK Limited, Accrol Holdings Limited and Accrol Papers Limited. more »

LSE Price
41p
Change
-7.9%
Mkt Cap (£m)
41.4
P/E (fwd)
3.2
Yield (fwd)
17.9
StockRank
Analyze LON:ACRL's Stock Report »
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL LON:ACRL)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

SRT Marine Systems plc, formerly Software Radio Technology plc, is engaged in the marine technology business. The Company's principal activity includes development and supply of automatic identification system (AIS)-based maritime domain awareness technologies, and derivative product and system solutions for use in a range of maritime applications from safety and security to fishery management and environment protection. AIS is a mesh network radio communications system technology specifically designed for the marine domain, and it uses a combination of global positioning system (GPS) and high frequency radio to enable real time, simultaneous data communication between multiple, independent entities providing information, such as identity, GPS position, speed and other customized data. It offers a range of AIS products and maritime domain monitoring system solutions, which also fuse other maritime sensor technologies, such as radar, closed-circuit television and communications. more »

LSE Price
37.5p
Change
1.4%
Mkt Cap (£m)
47.2
P/E (fwd)
22.9
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:SRT's Stock Report »
SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT LON:SRT)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is Empresaria fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


12 Comments on this Article show/hide all

danyou 53 mins ago 1 of 12
3

Paul,
Will you have the chance to look at Focusrite (TUNE)?
Thanks
| Link | Share
davebannister 53 mins ago 2 of 12
2

How about using a robot like Blue Prism to set your placeholder?
| Link | Share | 1 reply
runthejoules 52 mins ago 3 of 12

I'm interested in hearing about IMImobile (LON:IMO) mobile - in line results today, hardly moved, but interested for the advertising sector comparison given Jaywing (LON:JWNG) has just profit-warned and as I hold TAP, which has gone down a bit recently too. Ta!
| Link | Share
FREng 49 mins ago 4 of 12
2

Paul

Please will you consider reviewing today's interims from Severfield (LON:SFR) ? Graham liked the previous final results, and today's interims say "2018 full year results expected to be comfortably ahead of previous expectations". The QR and VR are high and SFR seems to me to be good value even after today's rise.
| Link | Share
FREng 47 mins ago 5 of 12

In reply to davebannister, post #2

Dave: are you another happy holder of Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) and trying to improve their sales? :-)
| Link | Share | 1 reply
davebannister 40 mins ago 6 of 12

In reply to FREng, post #5

Yes but getting increasingly nervous in case of a tech collapse so need any use cases possible.
| Link | Share
Paul Scott 37 mins ago 7 of 12
2

@danyou - yes, I'll look at Focusrite (LON:TUNE) next.

There are loads of other companies reporting today, so think I might shift into briefer sections mode, in order to cover more companies in the available time. This will probably include £SER .

Best wishes, Paul.
| Link | Share
dealtn 32 mins ago 8 of 12

600 (LON:SIXH) if possible please, only a tiddler but on low p/e of about 7, and running a rarity of a pension surplus. results out yesterday.
| Link | Share
InvestedGeordie 31 mins ago 9 of 12

Hi Paul,

I'd be interested in your thoughts on Focusrite (LON:TUNE) & XLMedia (LON:XLM) today, please.

Many thanks,

IG
| Link | Share
Ramridge 11 mins ago 10 of 12

Graham/ Paul -
Presumably Graham did not have sufficient time to comment on Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) yesterday.
Will one of you two be able to pick it up this morning, please?
Thanks
| Link | Share
ted1809 6 mins ago 11 of 12

I like the look of Bilby (LON:BILB) (LON:BILB) Interim Results this morning and future prospects. If you have the time, would you be review these Paul? Many thanks
| Link | Share
mammyoko 5 mins ago 12 of 12

Hi Paul - please could you look at SFR? Thanks Mark
| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter

 Are Empresaria's fundamentals sound as an investment? Find out More »



About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1582
Followers
26
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis