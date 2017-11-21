Small Cap Value Report (Tue 21 Nov 2017) - ACRL

Good morning! It's Paul here. Drat - just remembered that I didn't put up a placeholder article last night. I went to bed at 9:30pm, and my alarm to put up a placeholder article goes off at 10pm. Sorry about that.
Please note that Graham added some more sections to yesterday's report, which you might have missed. Here is the link to yesterday's report. I was particularly interested in the situation with disastrous toilet roll processor, Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) . What worries me is whether the placing is likely to go ahead at 50p? Since the share price has now fallen to 40p in the market, the key question is whether placees have signed anything binding to put in fresh equity at 50p? What's to stop placees pulling out, or demanding a reduced price? Normally with deeply discounted fundraisings, the share price stabilises a bit above the placing price. In this case though, the market price is now itself at a 20% discount to the originally deeply discounted placing price of 50p. It makes me wonder why the company/broker lifted the suspension on the shares? Surely it would have been better to leave the shares suspended, until the fundraising had been completed?
I was tempted to have a nibble at these shares yesterday, in the hope that the price would be pushed back above the 50p placing price. However, reading Graham's article on it yesterday, I decided to avoid Accrol. As Graham pointed out, the £18m placing doesn't seem to be enough to solve the company's financing issues. Plus, the fact that net debt will only be slightly reduced, implies that the company has been trading at enormous losses recently.
I think Accrol's business model just looks bad. In fact all these issues were flagged up in its admission document, which I reported on here, in Nov 2016. The company even flagged up that pulp reels were unusually cheap, due to over-supply (thus boosting Accrol's profits at the time it floated);
Parent Reel price volatility
The Group considers that, due to an oversupply of Parent Reels and pulp at present, Parent Reel prices are currently comparatively low.
However, if Parent Reel prices were to rise above the Group’s expectations and the Group was unable to offset such increases through cost savings or price increases, that could…
Empresaria Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international specialist staffing company. The Company's principal activity is the provision of staffing and recruitment services. The Company is organized across three regions: UK, Continental Europe and Rest of the World and operates across seven key sectors. The Company targets a balanced and diversified spread of operations across its regions and sectors. The Company also targets professional and specialist job levels where its brands can offer value added services to clients. The Company has three main service lines, temporary recruitment, permanent recruitment and offshore recruitment services. The Company’s offshore recruitment services represents a range of different recruitment services and provides training services in South East Asia. The Company's brands include Alternattiva, Ball and Hoolahan, Become, FastTrack and Greycoat. It has operations in 21 countries. more »
Accrol Group Holdings plc, formerly Accrol Group Holdings Limited, is an independent tissue converter manufacturing toilet rolls, kitchen rolls, facial tissues and away from home products (AFH). Its AFH products include Centrefeeds, Hand Towels, Hygiene Rolls, Toilet Tissue, Wiping Rolls, Standard Jumbo and Mini Jumbo. Its Consumer Paper Products include Envirosoft, Facial Tissues, Handy, Mega, Mighty, Sofcell, Softy, Thirsty Bubbles and Triple Softy. The Company supplies a range of Independents, Discounters and Multiples, as well as a range of AFH customers throughout the United Kingdom. It imports Parent Reels from around the world and converts them into finished goods at its manufacturing, storage and distribution facility in Blackburn, Lancashire. The Company has 15 converting lines in operation providing capacity of approximately 118,000 tons per annum. Its subsidiaries include Accrol UK Limited, Accrol Holdings Limited and Accrol Papers Limited. more »
SRT Marine Systems plc, formerly Software Radio Technology plc, is engaged in the marine technology business. The Company's principal activity includes development and supply of automatic identification system (AIS)-based maritime domain awareness technologies, and derivative product and system solutions for use in a range of maritime applications from safety and security to fishery management and environment protection. AIS is a mesh network radio communications system technology specifically designed for the marine domain, and it uses a combination of global positioning system (GPS) and high frequency radio to enable real time, simultaneous data communication between multiple, independent entities providing information, such as identity, GPS position, speed and other customized data. It offers a range of AIS products and maritime domain monitoring system solutions, which also fuse other maritime sensor technologies, such as radar, closed-circuit television and communications. more »
Paul,
Will you have the chance to look at Focusrite (TUNE)?
Thanks
How about using a robot like Blue Prism to set your placeholder?
I'm interested in hearing about IMImobile (LON:IMO) mobile - in line results today, hardly moved, but interested for the advertising sector comparison given Jaywing (LON:JWNG) has just profit-warned and as I hold TAP, which has gone down a bit recently too. Ta!
Paul
Please will you consider reviewing today's interims from Severfield (LON:SFR) ? Graham liked the previous final results, and today's interims say "2018 full year results expected to be comfortably ahead of previous expectations". The QR and VR are high and SFR seems to me to be good value even after today's rise.
In reply to davebannister, post #2
Dave: are you another happy holder of Blue Prism (LON:PRSM) and trying to improve their sales? :-)
In reply to FREng, post #5
Yes but getting increasingly nervous in case of a tech collapse so need any use cases possible.
@danyou - yes, I'll look at Focusrite (LON:TUNE) next.
There are loads of other companies reporting today, so think I might shift into briefer sections mode, in order to cover more companies in the available time. This will probably include £SER .
Best wishes, Paul.
600 (LON:SIXH) if possible please, only a tiddler but on low p/e of about 7, and running a rarity of a pension surplus. results out yesterday.
Hi Paul,
I'd be interested in your thoughts on Focusrite (LON:TUNE) & XLMedia (LON:XLM) today, please.
Many thanks,
IG
Graham/ Paul -
Presumably Graham did not have sufficient time to comment on Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) yesterday.
Will one of you two be able to pick it up this morning, please?
Thanks
I like the look of Bilby (LON:BILB) (LON:BILB) Interim Results this morning and future prospects. If you have the time, would you be review these Paul? Many thanks
Hi Paul - please could you look at SFR? Thanks Mark