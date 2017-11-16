Small Cap Value Report (Thu 16 Nov 2017) - Keystone Law, NXR, SRT, VCP, CLG, MACF
Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) - results
GAME Digital (LON:GMD) - results (I added more to this section)
Wey Education (LON:WEY) - unnecessarily deep discount on placing
Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) - profit warning
Keystone Law
Intention to float - this announcement caught my eye this morning, and might be potentially interesting. Although I got burned on the disaster that was Fairpoint, which went to zero in the end. So I'm very wary of legal services companies.
Key points;
AIM, ticker "KEYS"
Expected to commence trading on 27 Nov 2017
Placing price 160p
Total shares after placing, 31.27m, market cap of £50.0m
Raising £15m (before costs) - of which £5m goes to the selling shareholder, and £9m goes to the company, however this is mostly (£7.4m) to be used to pay off shareholder loans. So in effect, most of the placing monies are to cash out the selling shareholder. Generally I dislike situations where an existing shareholder is using an IPO to exit, because quite often problems subsequently emerge.
Company will be debt-free after the above transactions.
Panmure Gordon is broker & nomad.
The business model is a disruptive legal firm, with its lawyers being self-employed and working from home. Therefore its central costs are low, and fixed. Also, the suggestion is that it can grow profits in future, from operational gearing - due to having fixed costs.
Good 3 year growth of 20%+ p.a.
Results for y/e 31/1/2017 - revenues of £25.6m, EBITDA of £2.1m - grrrr, why on earth do companies give us EBITDA, and not proper profit? This is such an annoying trend.
I would want to see proper numbers before considering investing here, which would be in the admission document. A point to note is that when private companies…
Re Victoria (LON:VCP) Wilding is a very smart cookie. Today's acquisition of Keraben is big, on very good terms and multiples.
I took an intial position.
In reply to Ramridge, post #6
That is large, debt must be around £200m now? It’s not one me.
In reply to herbie47, post #7
herbie - re, Victoria (LON:VCP) By my calc total net debt after the deal = 89m + 72m (new) = 161m
adj EBITDA 46m + 36m (my calc) = 82m
Which gives post acquisition, net debt / EBITDA ratio = approx 2. Well within acceptable range
But as ever DYOR
In reply to Ramridge, post #8
Does that include the CERAMICHE SERRA S.P.A. takeover for £50m?
In reply to herbie47, post #9
Re. Victoria (LON:VCP)
Good point. The Ceramiche deal adds £32.6m to debt (rest is deferred consideration) , and adds £9.4m to EBITDA.
Add these to my previous calculations, and the debt/ EBITDA multiple still comes to around 2.
Re: Keystone.
I have a lot of experience in tech and disruption. Part of my investment strategy is to find disruptive technologies and I have invested in several, mostly UK based tech start-ups. In the course of this I have come across many trying to do this but so far I have not come across any of interest.
Having looked at Keystone, I would define their innovation as a "sustaining innovation", not a truly disruptive one. In essence this means their "business model" is the same as incumbent law firms (fees for time) but their operating model enables them to deliver this at lower cost.
The risk to them is that large incumbent law firms could quickly replicate their model; the opportunity is that they could be bought out by an incumbent.
Thanks Paul for flagging the IPO of Keystone; I had no idea they were planning to do this. The rules changed a while back regarding ownership structures for solicitors' firms, so it is interesting that finally these alternative routes are being explored. As a profession, we are not normally known for innovation... For me, however, I simply could not invest in Keystone. The middle/lower City firms have been under intense pressure for a while; which is why an increasing number of consolidations have taken place - see for example CMS Nabarro Olswang this last year. Niche boutiques seem to prosper, but general full service mid/lower market firms are suffering. I don't see anything innovative about Keystone, but am v happy to be proven wrong.
In reply to Ramridge, post #10
I would not use EBITDA it is not a reliable figure.
Not the sort of company I would want to be in dangerous times even if debt free.
In reply to gsbmba99, post #4
It would appear I failed to read the fine print. None of the companies are confirmed as yet. They've just copied last year's list.
Thankyou to William O'Neil CAN-SLIM-esque screen. I had just finished reading his book.(How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System in Good Times and Bad, Fourth Edition) I,m working my way through other screen authors books and decided to buy Victoria PLC a while back after following his method for while. Up a nice sum today
Paul - I understand the caution on Norcros. It is a view the market also holds with the P/E ratio having declined over the last few years. However, the homebuilding sector is continuing to grow and this is an area they are exposed to. They have also delivered with their last three acquisitions. The latest deal is expected to be earnings enhancing for the fiscal year to March 2019. Norcros is something of a "messy" story but appears to be priced for a disaster. All that investors need is for nothing major to go wrong and they should get a positive and decent return. However, the continued decline in sales for Johnson Tiles UK and Triton Showers is disappointing. When Norcros was listed in I think 2007 it was a fairly low quality business.
Re: Norcros (LON:NXR). I know there are no other holders here, so there's not really any point suggesting it would be a terrible mistake to take up their entitlement in the open offer at 172p. Of course, I won't be subscribing for an excess entitlement, no siree, not me, who'd do a stupid thing like that? :-)
All the best, Si
I think that Macfarlane (LON:MACF) is a great company. More info at the link below, and I will try and make time this month to do a more up-to-date write up on Stockopedia.
https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=33752357
Quick reminder - it really helps if people commenting can put the £ + ticker in every comment, so that it is clear what company you're commenting on!
It's so frustrating having to scroll upwards to find the original post, in order to work out what company someone is commenting about!
Thanks, Paul.
Three other points about Keystone:
1. There are alot of virtual law firms so consolidation may be around the corner - see Excello Law and others.
2. Their model is the same as Barristers essentially - an office is still required - so hardly innovation as the Chambers model is Dickensian, if not earlier.
3.This sort of publicity is hardly reputation enhancing.
https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/law/breathtakingly-rude-law-firm-under-fire-over-insolvency-threats/5063160.article
Re: Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) - this can also be compared with Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) which floated earlier in the year and posted an upbeat 'contract update' this morning. Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) acquired a company called iForce shortly before listing which does outsourced warehousing and returns for e-commerce companies, and also boasts an impressive list of clients.
Not an endorsement but in the interests of full disclosure I do have a long position in £ESL
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #18
Hi EC
I also hold quite a chunk of Macfarlane (LON:MACF) , as they grow they become a safer investment as they increase geographic coverage and widen the customer base, there’s a very useful presentation on their website following the recent results ;
https://www.macfarlanegroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Interim-2017.pdf
All in all I think they’re v well priced for the growth and income on offer
Re: Wey Education (LON:WEY)
If anyone is interested, the transcript of yesterday's interview with Chairman David Massie is here:
https://www.directorstalkinterviews.com/wey-education-plc-qa-placing-possible-acquisition-lonwey/412740113?utm_source=MadMimi&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Q%26A+just+published&utm_campaign=20171116_m142660401_DTI+Questions+%26+Answers&utm_term=Wey+Education+PLC+Q_26A_3A+Placing+_26+Possible+Acquisition+_28LON_3AWEY_29
I have some first hand experience of this market and the key issues worth noting include:
I don't know what their strategy is in detail but from what i read, there is nothing but alarm bells ringing.
Finally, he doesn't take responsibility for the placing deep discount but hides behind his broker decision. Not a leader I would want to back
So i sold out today
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #18
I note Macfarlane (LON:MACF) has a large pension deficit. But yes it does look quite interesting now.
In reply to simoan, post #17
I hold and would be interested to find out why you feel this way. I plan to take up but not apply for extra. Unless I am missing something obvious (which might be sarcasm), I thought the results were decent if not good, and will help pension position. From a portfolio perspective it is getting sizeable as is construction/materials sector, so would like to cut some of the position, but as it stands I buy from 172 something I can sell for 176 (today). Not applying for extra - the size of acquisition and associated debt combined with pension is bit too much risk for me. Haven't had a chance to look through report in depth yet but nothing jumped out from numbers/discussion